Erotic: The hand job on third mainland bridge

I was totally engrossed with my work that I didn’t realise how far time has gone, I would have still be locked up with my work if I didn’t receive a call from Femi my flatmate.

After the call, I started clearing desk of my personal effects, it was already 7pm which is two hours since closing hours and I didn’t even realise it.

Anyway there’s nothing to worry about seeing that I’d be enjoying a lot of free hours tomorrow as I have covered almost all the work of the next day.

The only problem bugging me now is getting home on time to help Femi out as he has requested, for some reason when I got outside my office at Adeola Odeku I met most of my colleagues that has left since 5pm still standing outside waiting for buses.

I asked one of them and she said that for some reason unknown to him buses were scarce even in Obalande, defeated and dejected I joined them in waiting for buses and luckily for me I was able to get a bus to Oshodi after 30 minutes.

The drive from Adeola Odeku to Obalande was like a drive from the South East to the West; the traffic was so bad that by the time we got there it was already 8:50. I was seated at the back next to a pretty lady who was by the window, the light in the bus was on but faint, everybody looked tired and spent and the traffic on third mainland bridge wasn’t helping matters.

My spirit, soul and body craved my room back at home but then there’s nothing I could do about it, Shalewa my girlfriend called to announce her presence at home and my need to get home tripled but then it’s what it is.

I noticed the lady by the window steal glances at me at intervals but I didn’t think much of it, I laid my head on the headrest of the seat before me to rest a little when I felt a feminine hand on my thighs, I startled and looked at her but she just smiled and retained this mischievous look on her face whilst using a finger on her lip to suggest that I keep quiet.

Driven by curiosity I let her carry on and pretended like nothing was happening, not before long the hand moved up to my meat pack after rubbing my thigh for a while. She put her hands on my pants and I adjusted giving her room to unbuckle my belt and unzip my pant silently.

Once open she dipped her hands into my trousers and started stroking my dick, she would rub my balls gently and the stroke my dick with an intensity that made a groan escape my lips.

I realised that I was in a bus which made me turn to see if the dude beside me was paying attention but alas he was fast asleep, I smiled, shut my eyes and continued to enjoy the deed going on in between my thighs.

She continued with her stroking for a while but paused half way and deep her hands into her bag, it was only when she replaced her hand on my dick that I realised that she had lubricated her hands with oil which made the strokes heavenly, she intensified her strokes and went faster with her other hand plunged deep into her pussy.

I could see her bite her lips to prevent her from moaning out loud, when she used her hand to rub the tip of my dick I knew I will shoot my loads if she does that again and just like I predicted I shot my loads the moment she rubbed my tip again.

Once the first load came out she stylishly bent down replaced her hand with her mouth and sucked my cum off me, I couldn’t watch and do nothing so while she sucked the cum off me while I finger fucked her. The fact that she doesn’t have any panties on and as wet as the oceans made it easy.

I slid in two fingers and started fucking her real fast, she couldn’t moan out due to our environment so she took it out on my dick, I continued to drill her with my fingers till she started pulsating and boom she started shooting loads and loads of cum on my fingers, biting my dick head while at it.

I couldn’t hold the feeling so I emptied another load into her mouth but before I could finish the conductor shouted ‘Iyana Oworo’ and she screamed

‘O wa o’ The bus came to a halt and she hurried down leaving the remaining loads to stain my boxer shorts while I hurried to cover my semi-nakedness.

‘Sharp guy you don collect one nah’ said the guy close to me, I just smiled at him.