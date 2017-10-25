Erotic: The Conquest [Episode 21]

ELLA’S POV

Frustration! That is all I have been feeling the past couple of days, Audu had been around more since I came back and I felt as though he was silently watching me. He had a sinister smile on his face most times and I couldn’t really be bothered anymore why it had been there.

I hated myself for making that trip to Lagos. What had it achieved?

I only made things worse and now back at home, I was horny all the time and depressed. To make things worse, my husband’s brother was nowhere to be found, why had I thought he was a bodyguard? What was he doing here? None of Audu’s extended family lived here, his first wife had seen to that.

I turned my oatmeal around in my bowl, oblivious to my surroundings.

“Do you do that with all your food?” someone said, I looked up and it was Fatima, Audu’s daughter. She looked like she was freshly bathed, the girl was beautiful with such an angelic face, too bad it was quite the opposite within. I returned to my food without saying a word, I was not in the mood for conversation.

I put one spoon in my mouth and almost gagged, I had let it run cold, Fatima chuckled and went about her business in the kitchen. One thing I admired about her was that she learned to cook despite growing up in affluence and being waited upon hand and foot. Soon a sweet-smelling aroma filled the kitchen.

“Would you like some?” I was taken aback by the question but my stomach growled in response

“Got it” she said smiling, taking out a second plate, in the space of 15 minutes she had whipped up a delicious looking omelet and toast. She handed me the plate, and sat down on the opposite side

“I don’t frigging bite, Ms. Emmanuella” she said, her voice hard and firm. I raised an eyebrow at her,

“Sorry” she whispered blushing, her light skinned face turning red.

“If you are looking for, my Uncle, he has gone to fly planes” and with that she jumped down from the stool and took her food with her. I was confused as to what had just happened and even more confused as to why she would think I was looking for her uncle, even though I truly was.

Audu’s idea of sex these days entailed me sucking his dick till he came or fell asleep sometimes, he would still be hard and I would get on it and ride it to orgasm but it was always unfulfilling, half the time, sex with him was just me and a ghost of him, after the first few weeks when we first got married, he had disappeared and taken his dick along.

I came out of the hot shower I took feeling a little refreshed, I had decided to get a job, even though I had millions in my account and rich husband. I knew Audu would never agree, his wives had never worked a day in their lives, married from rich families and married to a rich man.

To Audu, his wife working was a failure on his part and he would never allow it, well that’s too bad.

I couldn’t continue to sit here and wallow in guilt and want while everyone went about their daily lives especially Audu’s wives who I recently found out frequent a female strip club every other Friday. A million naira if you can guess what they get up to there.

I heard a small knock on my door as I put lotion on my body, I re-tied my towel wondering what the servant wanted, I did not ring the bell.

“Enter” I said, the door creaked open and Fatima poked her head in.

“Can I come in?” she said sheepishly, this was very unusual of her, I sighed inwardly.

“Go ahead” I didn’t mean to sound cold but I was wary of this girl and her motives. She came in and I noticed that she wore only a very short t-shirt over her panties. Did she walk around the house like that? I couldn’t understand the household I had married into.

“You look stressed” she started, I didn’t say a word, I just sat down and continued to lotion my body.

“I am sorry about what I said earlier” she whispered, I turned to look at her, really look at her.

“Young lady, do you want something?” I said, she looked down for a minute and then looked up. That was when I saw it, lust, desire and all forms of devilishness, only God knew what was running through this young girl’s mind.

“I’ve always wondered what your pussy would taste like, I would ask my uncle but he isn’t here, he hasn’t been since you left” my mouth dropped in shock.

“W…w…what?” I stuttered, she smiled showing even white teeth.

“It’s not a big deal, you’re hot and since I kissed you I have fantasized about you. You look like you could do with some pussy eating” she said still, boldly. I was lost for words