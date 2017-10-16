Erotic: The Conquest [Episode 16]

She licked along my neck, sending shivers coursing through my body, I couldn’t wait to have her but she was keeping me waiting despite not being able to touch her for 5 days due to my trip out of Lagos. She had come to me at work at just the right time, just when I was about to blow my top with one of my colleagues.

She had insisted on bringing me food and after we ate together she straddled me raining kisses all over my face and getting lipstick all over me.

I didn’t mind, she was a neat freak and I was sure she had come well prepared with all manner of things to clean my face with.

Adenike and I had been glued together since that first night, I was blown away by her insatiable hunger for me every single time, I could have her when she was tired and just back from school and she could make my dick hard just by breathing. She was on my mind every fucking moment and so suffice it to say that I was happy but not completely because my brother was miserable. I could see it and I could feel it no matter how hard he tried to cover it up.

He was always good at playing macho but I knew the effect Emmanuella could have on a guy and she had it on Dumebi. A while ago it would have killed me to reach out to her but I was happy now and I could do it in a heartbeat.

Nike licked on my ears, making me groan low and soft as I picked up the phone to call the bitch one more time.

“Hello” I said, I couldn’t get my voice to go soft

“Hello, who is this?” she said

“You bloody well know who this is” I responded coldly, Nike bit on my ear at that, she was not a fan of curse words especially if they were used in reference to women.

“Oh Gozie” Ella said dryly

“How can I help you this time?”

“Once again, it’s not me you need to help, I told you the last time what you had to do” sighing softly as Nike undid my trousers and got down on her knees to bless my cock with her hot mouth. My eyes closed as she swallowed me whole.

“I am quite sure Dumebi is not in need of rescuing and you are just making this up. He has never needed anyone’s help so why are you doing this?” she said coldly

“You are not sure of anything, you were quite sure you were creating an enemy out of me against my own brother when you did what you did, you were quite sure I would never get over you when you up and left me then seduced my brother. You know nothing Ella and like I said before, the sooner you are out of my brother’s life for good, the better for all of us” I gritted out then dropped the phone on my desk without awaiting her response.

“Do you think that was totally necessary?” Nike said coming up from where she knelt and straddling me again. She had taken off her skirt while I was on the phone and as she straddled me she pushed my dick into her slowly, we both sighed as my thick cock entered her. I had a frown on my face and she smiled her devilish smile

“You’re angry, let me remedy that” she purred then she bent down and grabbed my lips with hers as she moved on my dick, slowly in tune with her tongue that she rolled around mine. My hands held her fat ass as she rode me. She pulled away to look down at me and there was that smile again probably because of the fact that my expression had changed to one of pure pleasure.

She pulled off her white blouse carefully keeping it to the side as was her usual style, as a law student she wore white and black a lot and whenever we fucked during her breaks or after her classes she was still so very careful. It amazed me and annoyed me at the same time, sometime during her time in my office, she had taken off her bra and her perky breasts with her hard, taut nipples stared straight at me.

With a groan, I leaned forward and nestled my tongue at the valley between her breasts before taking one nipple into my mouth. Slowly I licked around her nipple the way I knew she loved and before I seized it again, grazing it with my teeth and eliciting a low moan from her. she held my head to her breast as she picked up the pace, riding faster and then slowing down.

Just then there was a knock at my door, I groaned in frustration as I unwillingly let go of my baby’s sweet nipple. She sighed too as she came off me and sat down at the edge of my desk. I saw her hand touch top of her clit,

“Don’t you dare missy, I will be right back” I grunted, my voice still husky with need. A frown creased my brow as I headed to the door, righting myself while I unlocked it and pulled it open to find Emmanuella Fucking Chinwelu at my door looking absolutely breathtaking. She peeped into the office to see why it was locked and then I saw that familiar sweet smile,

“I can always come back” she said.

“What makes you think I want to see you again?” I asked gruffly, my mood had soured in a second, I pulled her in “Get in here” and slammed the door. Nike jumped down from the desk, not ashamed at all about being naked in front of another beautiful woman, she smiled that devilish smile and walked over to Ella and I holding out a hand,

“Hi my name is Nike, you must be Emmanuella” she said boldly, God I love this woman! I was pleased to see Ella taken aback by my naked girlfriend and her outright boldness. She didn’t take the hand however but it did not wipe the smile off Nike’s face.

“Why don’t I leave you too alone while I go get decent” she said backing away to retrieve her clothes, she sashayed all the way to the bathroom in my office and closed the door quietly, I couldn’t keep my eyes off her the whole time. She had had a serious confidence boost since that first night I met her and I was pleased to be part of the reason why.

I huffed and headed to my chair behind my desk, leaning forward in my usual business stance, I stared at her for a moment while she stared back at me, she had a coldness about her that had no right to be there at least not with me anyway.

“Not shaking her hand was uncalled for” I gritted out, she smiled again

“You honestly didn’t expect me to shake the hand of a random hussie you picked up from wherever, who knows where that hand has been?” she said sweetly but laced with venom.

“That Hussie as you so tactlessly put it, is my girlfriend and I intend to marry her” I said angrier now, she opened her mouth but no words came out and I was at least satisfied with that.

“You do?” came Nike’s voice next and we both turned to her, she was fully dressed now in her white blouse and black high waist skirt. He lips were swollen from the deep kisses we had shared and her eyes were watering. I stretched my arm out to her and she slowly came forward and sat on my lap nestling her face in my shoulder.

I could see different emotions play on Ella’s face and a smile tugged at my lips,

“So Ella, why are you here?” I said coldly. She coughed and didn’t say anything at first, I pulled Nike’s face to mine and claimed her lips, making sure I kissed her silly. When I pulled away Ella was gone and my office door was wide open. The bitch!