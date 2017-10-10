Erotic: The Conquest [Episode 15]

“You need to learn your place young man” I said, I didn’t really know how old he was, he could actually be older than me but my husband paid his salary and so I was the boss here.

“Oh I know where my place is” he said coming closer, he stood an inch before me, the smile still on his face and his hands behind his back. I backed away from him.

“You may take your leave, I don’t need body guarding this late at night” I whispered but it came out as a whine.

“I am off the clock which means I can be anywhere I want to be and at any time” he said far too confident and suggestive for his own good. I narrowed my eyes at this well-dressed bodyguard, how was he even able to afford these clothes?

He walked over to me so that he stood pinned to me then in one breath he turned me around and pinned me to his chest, running his hands up and down my front, he held me in such a way that I wasn’t able to move.

His tongue came next on my exposed neck, running along it and sending those familiar shivers running up and down my spine, his fingers began twiddling with my erect and taut nipples and a sigh escaped my lips whether I would have liked it or not. I could feel his hard cock against my lower back and my pussy became excited.

“Do you know my place now, Madame?” he asked tauntingly. I did not have the breath to speak as his hands had found my clit and was causing torment to my pearl. I wiggled and squirmed in his arms as his hot breath caressed my skin along with the cool breeze from the open doors in front of which we stood. He fastened his pace and made my waist whine fast to catch up with him, then suddenly he lifted me up and placed me on the centre counter and spread my legs wide.

My cotton nightie had already been shifted to my waist and I held it there with one hand while the other hand held his head to my throbbing clit. He sucked and licked and sucked and pulled, all the while making me shiver with want, I bit my lip to stop from crying out loud.

The hand that held onto the material moved to squeeze my breasts hard as the sensations overtook my whole body, his hands held onto my ass to pull them closer to his tongue and mouth. Soon I had to hold on to the counter top for dear life as he brought me to a fiery orgasm.

He stood up then, his grin wide and his eyes dancing with mischief, his eyes not leaving mine as he pulled down his pants. He stepped out of them and came closer to me so that his face was an inch from mine, he looked at my lips for a moment before he placed his on them.

I opened my mouth to receive him and his tongue plunged sending hot waves of pleasure coursing through me, my arms roped around his neck as he deepened the kiss, swirling his tongue around mine and then sucking on it.

He carried off the counter in that position, my legs wound around his waist instinctively, his mouth never leaving mine. We stood there for some minutes reveling in the sweet taste of our mouths before he broke away

“If you had wanted to fuck me this bad, all you had to do was ask” he said that cockiness back and it irritated me

“Trust me, you’re not the one I want to fuck” I said with a slight frown

“Ouch” he responded but the grin remained on his face

“Fuck me and shut up” I said before I could help myself

“I thought you’d never ask” he said and he set me down and bent me over the stool that stood behind us, my ass was high up in the air and my pussy wet and willing and waiting impatiently.

He bent over me, his tongue once again playing tricks on my brain with the swirls all over my neck and then the back of my neck, his hands caressing my lower body, palming my ass and spreading my ass cheeks. He slid a finger between my crack up and down then up and down then I heard him lick that finger.

He slid a finger this time up and down my clit, then joined it with two fingers, once he was satisfied with my wetness, he plunged hard. Causing me to gasp out loud, to stop me from making any more noise he placed his wet fingers in my mouth and I sucked on them as he drove home hard again and again and again.

Just then, one of Audu’s daughters Fatima walked in, she showed no sign of surprise seeing what she did but I was mortified, the bodyguard didn’t see the problem and instead held onto me tight despite my struggle, I bit on his fingers which caused him to remove them abruptly.

“Fatima do me a favour and distract her will you?” The bodyguard said. The girl in question rolled her eyes and drew forward, setting the fanta she had grabbed from the fridge on the table, she knelt down so she was eye level with me and then she grabbed my head, placing lips that tasted like strawberries on mine.

She kissed my lips till I gave in by the sheer force of the pleasure I was receiving from behind and Fatima took that opportunity to plunge her tongue into my mouth and the kiss that followed had to be one of the best I have ever received. She moaned slightly while we kissed from pleasure or acting I didn’t really care but she was turning me on even more.

She wound her fingers around my nipples and tugged slightly, raking more pleasure within me. The bodyguard’s thrusts became harder and faster sending me into a whirlpool of ecstasy, his fingers slapping my ass hard as he drove me to a wild orgasm, he wasn’t far behind and when his body began to convulse, he withdrew his hard cock and came into his hand. Fatima had released my lips by then and stood up.

“You’re welcome” she said and grabbed her fanta and was gone in a flash.

“What the fuck was that?” I said panic rising and almost causing me to hyperventilate.

“Relax, that is the only person in this house that you have no reason to fear, she has done things you would never even dream of doing and so she doesn’t judge” he said casually, pulling up his jeans and fastening it.

“I am her father’s wife!” I almost shrieked.

“So?” I am her Father’s baby brother” he revealed and I couldn’t contain the shock, what the fuck was he doing guarding me then, should I be worried? Would Audu stoop to setting me up, or maybe one of the wives. What the hell had I gotten myself into now?

He walked towards me seeing my obvious distress and he gathered me in his arms

“Madame, you need to relax” he said rubbing my arms up and down “No one is going to find out”

I wasn’t as sure as he was. Of all the four wives Audu had, Fatima’s mother was the most feared and she hated me the most.

She was the reason I locked my room when bathing and only ate when the lights were out, she manipulated it so that Audu only got to fuck me twice a month, I don’t know how she did it but she manipulated everything and everyone in this god forsaken family.

How Audu was able to marry me finally without a hitch I could not understand and that was probably why she hated me. I was one development she couldn’t and still can’t control. I realized too late what I had gotten myself into after a couple of months.

I didn’t say all this to the bodyguard whose name I hadn’t yet learned. I didn’t need his pity, just his dick if I could get it because the deal I currently signed up for wasn’t working for me.

To say I was miserable was putting it lightly but what gave me a sliver of hope was that somewhere Dumebi was as miserable as me and my heart ached for him all over again.