Erotic Story: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 1]

I crawled back into bed and knelt between her legs as she lay on her stomach.

I heard the change in her breathing that indicated that she was waking, I bent and laid a kiss in the base of her spine, then one in every vertebrae all the way up her back to her neck. I kissed the birthmark on her neck and flicked my tongue over it then waited to watch her mouth lift with a smile lighting up her cat-like eyes and beautiful face.

“I’ve missed you Ifechi” Ifueko whispered seductively

“Stanley doesn’t let any of us see you anymore”

“Is that so?” I purred as I nibbled on her earlobe, I returned to her back, blanketing her with kisses as my hand slid between her legs rubbing gently all over her soft lips till she grew wet enough that they separated for my fingers of their own accord.

I slipped two fingers into her applying pressure to that spot on the back wall which built a deeper, heavier orgasm with the pad of my middle finger, while the knuckle of my index finger applied pressure to her g-spots. I started a slow massage while I continued kissing her back.

I felt her muscles tighten over my fingers and I placed my ring finger on her pearl so I could massage her in all three places at once.

“Ohhh Ifechi, you truly know how to wake me up with a smile” Ifueko moaned louder and buried her face into the pillow. I bit at her shoulder blade just below the two butterflies she had tattooed there in memory of her parents, and she bit into the pillow as she came.

When she relaxed again, I withdrew my hand and rolled her onto her back, kissing up her body all the way to her mouth, where we kissed very slowly and deeply, my long hair hanging loosely around us like a curtain.

When my throat began burning for oxygen, I pulled away making my way back down her body, her ample bosom pushed against mine, while I kissed and bit at her neck, our thighs rubbing against each other.

“Oh gosh Ifechi that feels so good!!!” she gasped as I took her nipple in my mouth, my hands began to wander her body, caressing every inch of her I could reach, teasing her, enjoying the shivers and shudders. I ran my hand ever so softly up the inside of her thigh without letting it pass the crease where her leg joined her torso.

My mouth and hands explored her body entirely but avoided the hot wet lips between her legs.

Every time I went near that area, Ifueko would manoeuvre her body so that my mouth or fingers would touch her there and she would groan with frustration at having to wait. Eventually I put her out of her misery, biting her inner thigh made her spread her legs at the sensation.

My tongue tickled her with the slightest touch over her moist lips and then licked through the middle, doing little scribbles with my tongue over her clit.

She moaned and pushed herself against me as I literally drew out the alphabet, ending it with concentric circles receiving a cat-like “purr” for my efforts.

My tongue delved into her, lapping the taste of her climax. Ifueko always smelled like the forest after rain and tasted like wild berries, but when she came it tasted like wild honey, so sweet, so intoxicating. I lapped it up, using my tongue to clean her till she tasted of nothing but berries again.

I sucked each one of her lips into my mouth, first together then separately and then I assaulted her pearl with my tongue and mouth, circling, kissing, sucking till her hands tangled in my hair pushing my head into her as her back arched and she went over the edge with pleasure.

I loved hearing Ifueko moan with want, to hold out on her and make her want more. My fingers found those places in her that drove her to ecstasy, and while my mouth ravaged her breasts another wave of pleasure took over her body.

I nibbled my way to her neck, using my free hand at her throat to turn her head, placing light kisses over her pulse and jugular. I picked up the pace with my hand again and when I felt her tightening, and getting ready to climax, I bit down at her throat, ringing her to the edge again, this time wordlessly, with my hand tight around her jugular so she could barely get oxygen.

I kissed her mouth immediately, our tongues wrestling with each other then she started to climax again, so I bit her lower lip harder than I intended to, drawing blood but that just made it more intense, we continued to devour each other.

Ifueko rolled us so I was on my back then she pinned my wrists while she kissed me hard and fast, dragging her nails down my arms and the side of my body. her mouth followed her hands down till she knelt between my legs, using her mouth to open me up for her. she plunged her tongue into me and fed at my opening, making me grow hotter.

She looked up at me with mad lust and love in her eyes,

“The boss would like to see you Ifechi” she said with a sly grin then she resumed tongue-fucking my clit.

Chief Ogochukwu Muoka wanted to see me? Whatever for – just then a chill settled into my spine.