Erotic: Folake and her naughty friends' erotic sleepover [Part 13]

"Do you think this would look better without a bra," Sandra asks, holding up a top that Nkechi just took off.

"I'm not sure," I answer honestly. "Try it!"

"I was hoping you would say that," she responds, unclasping her bra and exposing her elegant swollen nipples.

"You just wanted to show off your breasts," Folake says. "You'll never wear that without a bra."

"Maybe," she shrugs, slipping the top over her head and pulling it down over her chest.

"What do you think?" she asks me, coming closer so I can get a good look.

"I like it but I wouldn't suggest going out in public like this." I reach up and pinch her nipples through the light material. "It's very sexy."

"I can never go braless," Nkechi says, "but I'll show you my breasts again, Lenny." She strips off the top she was modelling, drops her bra on the floor and leans over the arm of the couch. Her breasts are inches from my face and she lifts one with her hand, offering it to me as she feeds her nipple into my mouth.

I suck on her thick, black nipple, teasing it with my tongue and nibbling on it with my teeth.

I'm lost in the taste of Nkechi's breasts when I feel fingers fumbling with my zipper. Ruth is kneeling between my legs and trying to free my hard dick. She obviously hasn't had much practice with this. I put my hand over hers to stop her.

"As much as I would love to continue this," I say, releasing Nkechi's nipple and catching my breath. This had all the makings of becoming an orgy with me sucking, eating and fucking all these girls at once.

"I really need to go get my things." I sat back, pull up my zipper and look into the long faces of three disappointed girls.

"We can pick up where we left off when I get back," I assure them.

"Promise?" Ruth asks, looking up at me with her big eyes. She's still kneeling on the floor in front of me and is the only one who hasn't taken off her top.

"Only if you let me feast on these fabulous nipples," I respond, reaching out and squeezing them through her blouse and bra.

"Deal!" she says, excitedly, glancing anxiously at Folake who responds with a slight shake of her head. Something's brewing but I probably won't find out until we get back.

"So what really happened between you and Bimbo?" Folake asks once we're in the car.

"I told you we broke up," I answer evasively. Folake just waits me out and I finally add, "there's got to be more to a relationship than fights and make up sex."

"Is that why you brought me so you wouldn't be tempted into make up sex?"

"She can be very convincing," I smile.

"I bet," Folake says and we sit quietly for a minute.

"She's positive that there's another woman," I say.

"Is there?" Folake asks. I reach over and take her hand, gently squeezing it as I rest my arm on the dashboard.

"Not in the way that she thinks," I answer, glancing over to catch her reaction. She's smiling so I continue. "Last night was so much fun and not just the sexual parts."

"The sexual parts weren't fun?" Folake asks, teasingly squeezing my hand.

"See!" I answer.

"That's just what I'm talking about. Off and on through the whole night we were all laughing and messing up. It made me realize how boring my life with Bimbo has been."

"Other than the fantastic make up sex?" Folake continues to tease. I'm not sure if that just comes naturally or if it's a defense mechanism to keep me from getting too romantic. Either way, I like it.

"Of course, that wasn't boring." I join in her banter. "You saw her at breakfast. She didn't even get that you were teasing."

"I know, right?" Folake says, turning towards me and getting more animated. "I couldn't believe she was about to defend her choice in men," Folake laughs. She places her hand on my inner thigh, dangerously close to my dick and leans towards me.

"Do you need me to take the edge off before you see her?" Folake mischievously asks while running her fingers up the length of my crotch.

"I'm fine," I answer, "but I might take you up on that later."

"See, even you don't know when I'm joking," she says, pulling her hand back.

"I knew." I answer, not at all sure that I really did.

"Maybe I wasn't," she teases. Okay, that's why I'm not sure. Before I can think of a witty reply, we drove up in front of Bimbo's apartment building.

"Thanks for coming with me," is all I say.

"I wouldn't miss it," she says, opening her door. "Maybe I'll get to see some make up sex."

"Don't hold your breath," I say, taking her hand again as we walk up to Bimbo's door. I had called ahead so that Bimbo would know we were coming.

Bimbo opens the door wearing a sexy wear, a skintight skirt and lots of enticing cleavage. Folake almost starts laughing and I suck in a breath to keep from joining her.

"Oh," Bimbo says, "I didn't know you were bringing Folake." Maybe I forgot to mention that on the phone.

"She's going to help me carry my things," I say leading Folake into the living room past Bimbo. The speaker is playing some of my favourite music and there's a wine bottle open on the table with two glasses.

"I thought we might be able to talk this through," Bimbo says, smiling at me while shooting deadly stare at Folake. I start putting things in my box as I respond.

"I'm sorry, Bimbo," I answer. "Let's just take a break from the fighting for a while." She's looking around like there's a better answer floating in the air somewhere.

"We were good together, Lenny," she says, a single tear staining her perfect make up.

"Very good," I admit, putting my hand on her shoulder. "But we fought like crazy."

"And made up just as crazily," she whispers, glancing at Folake who is walking towards the bedroom with an empty luggage.

"Hey, let's not fight about how we fought," I laugh but she doesn't see the humour.

"What will I tell Matthew and Sade?" she asks. "We are supposed to have dinner with them tonight." This is what's really bothering her; what will she tell her friends.

"Tell them whatever you want," I answer, picking through the few CDs we have and taking mine.

"Look, if you want to tell your friends that you caught me with another woman and kicked me out, it's fine with me."

"You arrogant bastard!" she screams. "You think this is all about what I'm going to tell my friends?" I have to admit she really is gorgeous when she's mad.

"Fine! Just get your things and get out!"

It takes about twenty minutes for Folake and I to get my clothes and the few scanty possessions I have. Bimbo just sits at the kitchen table flipping through a magazine without speaking, even when I tell her goodbye.

"That went well," Folake says as we put the last box in the boot. I shrug as we get in the car and head back to my parent's house. I'm not sure how long I'm going to want to live with my parents and I don't have another good option available.

"She was really expecting make up sex, wasn't she?" Folake asks, shaking her head.

"Why not?" I answer. "It's worked every other time."

"Would it have worked if I wasn't along," she asks.

"I don't know." I put my hand on her thigh as I smile. "With three or four gorgeous, willing females waiting at home, maybe not." She playfully slaps my hand away with a laugh.

"I wanted to talk to you about that," she says, turning in her seat so she's almost facing me. I've been expecting this conversation ever since the blowjob last night.

"Folake," I say, warning her,

"You should think long and hard about how far we take things." She unexpectedly bursts out laughing and this time I'm really not in on the joke.

"Long and hard! Just how I like it," she says, "but that's not what I wanted to talk about."

"Oh," I smile. "I guess that was kind of presumptuous of me," I add, apologetically.

"Yeah, kind of, but not really," she smiles.

"We probably do need to have that other conversation but first I have to tell you something before we get home."

"Okay."

"You probably noticed that Ruth isn't... um... very experienced," she says, peaking my interest already.

"She seems a little more reserved than the others," I answer.

"Well, she doesn't have a boyfriend but seriously wants to lose her virginity," Folake is speaking faster, clearly not very comfortable with this conversation.

"We've been trying to help her but there aren't a lot of options. Sure, we could put the word out and she would have lots of guys offering to take her out just for that," she says, crinkling her nose to let me know what she thinks of that option.

"She would lose her virginity and gain a reputation. And let's face it, it wouldn't be much of a first experience either." I decide not to comment and let her keep talking.