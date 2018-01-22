Erotic: Stealing sex from his busty boss

news

It was almost time for my special moment of the week, the boss will soon come to do the staff evaluation summary and in the bid of trying to come up with the best unknowingly play with her boobs.

The first time I saw her do that, I was on my way out for lunch when I saw her squeeze her boobs like one will do to a stress ball causing it to pop up around her cleavage, at first I thought I didn’t see right till she repeated it the week after and subsequent weeks after that.

That became my cue to watch her every Friday, at first I’d pretend to tie my shoelace and use the opportunity to watch her squeeze her boobs, when questions starts to pop up I swapped to dropping stuff on the floor, when it became too often I changed to something else.

It was more like a ritual for me as the image of her in my head helps me jerk off anytime, she became my muse as the mere thought of her turns me on, each time I lay in bed visualize me taking her from the back. I can’t even breathe well in her presence neither could I speak with confidence in her presence as looking at her face distracts me.

The peak of the whole thing was yesterday when I took a file for her to sign and whilst reading through the file she started displaying again and this time her tits were visible.

I realized she didn’t wear bra to work, her eyes were fixated on the document whilst she played with her boobs and gently she moved to her nipples, my dick was threatening to break inside my pants, I had to use my hands to cover my bulge, whilst I wished it was my hands that were working on that gorgeous boobs, I prayed that she signs as soon as possible so I can leave before my bulge costs me my job.

She eventually signed and I left, so as I walked towards the notice board I anticipated my show and planned out the perfect decoy to stall and watch but to my utmost disappointment she wasn’t there rather written in bold letters is my name

“ADEKUNLE ADELAKU, THERE IS NO SHOW TODAY SEE ME IN MY OFFICE BEFORE THE CLOSE OF WORK OR CLEAR YOUR DESK” I was rooted to the spot, my colleagues were confused as they didn’t understand what she meant by the show is over and since they don’t know I left it like that feigning ignorance.

But then what strikes me is the fact that she knows that I’ve been watching her these past weeks and that alone made my legs feeble to go answer her call. I walked to her office after lunch, knocked on her door and got in after she permitted me to get in, I got in and she motioned for me to sit, I sat down and she went back to what she was doing ignoring me totally, I sat like that for close to 45 minutes wondering why she hadn’t uttered a word to me.

When I couldn’t take it anymore I stood up and headed for the door, I was about to turn the door knob when she said

‘Don’t tell me you are going to leave without having a taste of this’ I turned to see her boobs bare, I moved faster than my legs and before I could realize it my hands were on her boobs squeezing whilst my tongue teased her tits.

She exhaled deeply and I sucked more groaning as I did so, she massaged my bulge through my pants and that sent sensation to my spine “take it off” she said and I kicked my pants off my waist before you could say jack, she played with my thick dick adored with veins for a while before hiking her skirt up to display her bare pussy coated with juice and then guided my dick to her.

Once I was positioned at her entrance, I slammed in with one thrust, her walls tightened around my D as if it wants to milk it, I moved my hips whilst biting her tit but it was obvious that she wanted more as she moved vigorously, without warning I pulled out and slammed in almost immediately thrusting in and out of her with all the strengths I’ve got.

She was moving to meet my thrusts muffling her moans but when I flipped her and took her from the back spanking her ass at will, she started crying out. I pulled her hair and plunged in deep till I got to her last walls and started hitting her hard, at first she met my thrusts but when she couldn’t take it anymore she gave up, she dug into her files and started screaming louder I knew she was close so I plunged in more and not before long she let it go when I spanked her hard.

Coating my dick with her juice did it for me and I climaxed shooting spasm and spasm of cum inside of her. We both collapsed on her desk and when she caught her breath she said

‘how would you like to get promoted to work more closely tome? I need you close to my floor as I might get stressed sometime.’

I just spanked her ass and she got the cue.