Erotic: Niyi's brutal assault on Tara [Part 6]

The cab dropped me off at eagle’s club right opposite Adeniran ogunsanya shopping mall in Surulere.

I paid the driver and got out. I dusted my jeans and looked over myself for any blood stain I might have gotten. Nothing, I was clean.

I still felt dirty and thought about going home for a shower and change of clothes but then with the way lagos circumstances and traffic work, it was likely I was going to be late for the movie with Lauren.

It was all good, it had been a rough day anyway so I could be excused. I crossed the road and walked into AOS, nodding at the security guard placed at the entrance. I tried as much as I could to blank out the events that had taken place over the last few hours.

Then it hit me properly, Eva was dead and I was here on a movie date. What kind of human being does that make me? I stopped in my stride and thought about it all again.

Was I not meant to be at the Hospital with Tolu consoling her or something? I almost laughed at the thought of me wrapping my arms around her and trying to dry her tears.

Something was definitely not right with that image. But still that was where I was meant to be and not here. I had a feeling people were beginning to stare at the six foot plus guy standing in the center of the mall looking into space so I started walking.

Reached for my phone and called up Tolu. It kept ringing and ended when she did not pick up. I went up the escalator and waved at a friend as I walked by her store, I was not in the mood to step in and have a little chit chat.

I dialled up again and this time Tolu picked up after the third ring.

“Where are you?” Was her first attack but then why was she whispering?

“I am coming, have to take care of something first” I answered.

“Olu, hope you are not doing anything stupid o?” She warned. If only she knew, if only.

“I am not, what do you take me for? A kid?” Well with all that had gone down today, was I not a kid anyway?

“Better, Eva’s mum is here” She announced and I suddenly had difficulty breathing. There was no way I could go there now that Eva’s mum was around.

There was no way I was going to look that woman in the eye and tell her I am sorry about the death of her daughter when I damn well could have gone with her that night and protected her or something.

Even though we had not seen in over a year, Eva’s mum and I have always been close. Close to the point that she was always insisting that I spent christmas day with their family and not mine. Well not that my family had any special christmas gathering ot something.

But with Eva’s family, it was a regular thing. And at the end of the day when almost everyone had left, her mum would bring out a bottle of gin and two cups. She and I would sit at a table, start drinking and gisting like we were age mates.

Eva would come join us but was forbidden from drinking so it was just me and her mum while Eva would stare at us and shake her head at intervals. Deep down I always felt she saw me as a future son in-law. The perfect husband for her daughter.

Till today I never understood why or how I never saw myself in that picture. And now I was supposed to go and face her and console her over a daughter I failed to protect.

“Olu, are you listening to me?” Tolu’s voice rang into my subconscious state.

“Yes, yes I am here. What did you say?” By now, I was walking through the link bridge between AOS and leisure mall.

“I said I am not comfortable here, Eva’s mum appears to be in shock. She has not said anything or even shed a tear since she got here. Just nodding whenever anyone says anything to her” Tolu explained.

That definitely was not a good sign, it meant one of two things. Either Eva’s mum was contemplating suicide or was ready to go out on a murdering spree. Or I had just watched too many movies. Either way, I knew something was wrong.

“What about her father, is he there yet?” I asked.

“No but it seems he is on his way”

“Good, Tolu I need you to stay with her mum till the dad shows up. Don’t let her go anywhere alone even the toilet sef” I explained.

“You don’t have to tell me. I know. The question now is where are you?” Tolu asked again.

“Don’t worry, I am just taking care of somethings. I would be there shortly” I was tired.

“Olu, don’t do anything stupid. She is dead, nothing you can do to bring her back…”I ended the call on that advice.

True, there was nothing I could do to bring Eva back but at least I could try to send those two bastards with her. Try. I walked up the stairs to the manager’s office. I had a spare key, perks of your mum’s side of the family owning the mall. There was no one in as expected.

I sat by the edge of the table, closed my eyes and let the air conditioning system do its work on me. I sure needed the cool breeze after what a day I had had. I tried not to think of Eva’s mum but I knew that sooner or later I would have to face her. Could I? My phone beeped and I opened my eyes to check who was calling.

It was Lauren, I picked up.

“Hey, where are you? I am at the mall.”. she said.

“Just ask around for the manager’s office, I am in there”.

“Ok dear”

About a minute later, there was a knock on the door and I stood up to open.

What stood before me took my breathe away. Today she had a tight fitting gown on that made it nowhere near her knees.

All her curves were highlighted and I just had to pause and ask myself if this was who I was dating and planning to build up a future with. My next action shocked me more than it did her, I pulled her close and hugged her tight.

After the day I had had..this was exactly what I needed.

Eva’s mum could wait.