Erotic: My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 9]

"I love your ass," I replied.

We decided to get out of the bathtub before we turned into fish. We dried off and Omolara told me to come to her room again where we got into her bed. Omolara began to stroke my dick into an erect state and then proceeded to suck on it.

She loved to stick her tongue in the little hole and nibble on my dick head. This always made her hot to the point when she needed my dick in her pussy.

She straddled me and aimed my dick in her hole and rode me until she achieved another orgasm.

I decided it was time for me to fuck her in the ass. I could not put it off any longer so I had her kneel on all fours with her gorgeous ass in the air. She put her head on the mattress and turned it to the side so that she could watch. I opened a lube and put an ample amount in her asshole.

ALSO READ: My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 8]

I fingered her ass and pussy at the same time.

"I love the feel of your fingers in my ass and pussy together!" Omolara exclaimed.

If there was one thing I liked besides fucking a beautiful ass it is preparing an asshole for a good pounding. After several minutes of finger fucking her pussy and asshole I couldn't wait any longer and I had to get my dick in her beautiful ass.

I removed my fingers and lined up the head of my dick at her moist ass ring and pressed forward slowly. My dick head strained to thrust in and she let out a little groan as the pressure from my iron hard dick forced her little hole to open like a flower and suddenly my large mushroom head slipped past the hole and into her ass.

Omolara let out a groan as her rear passage was stretched to accommodate my dick.

I felt her ass tighten around me and I continued to slowly stroke in and out of her tight ass until all 8’ inches were tightly packed up her ass. She really began to moan and her whole body shook in anticipation of what she knew was coming. I began to slowly fuck her but soon picked up the pace as I penetrated her with long hard strokes that used the entire length of my thick dick.

Omolara was going wild as she loved the feel of my dick as it pulled out and then came crashing back in as my big heavy balls bounced off her pussy.

She was thrashing around uncontrollably, gasping and moaning with pleasure. When I reached underneath her to stroke her clit she exploded with her third orgasm of the night.

I continued to hammer her ass with long strokes then suddenly I felt that familiar tension in my balls and I knew I was close. I began to pound my raging cock harder into her fleshy ass in search for my release, which also increased the intensity of her orgasm. She was yelling and moaning, clawing and scratching at the covers on the bed begging me to cum.

ALSO READ: My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 7]

"Give it to me, give it to me, give me your cum, cum in my ass," she begged.

I felt powerful and dominant with my impressive dick stuffed up the beautiful ass of a woman who could not get enough of me. She lay submissively before me on all fours as I towered above her like some untamed animal with a strong sexual hold on her.

I took firm hold of her hips and slammed once more full force into Omolara's ass. I did that three or four more times and then I let out a loud groan as I emptied my seed deep into her bowels.

I couldn't believe how much cum I produced as my dick continued to hammer into her ass.

When I was finished I pulled out of her ass as she collapsed on the bed tired. I slumped down next to her quivering body.

"Oh you are going to make me like this more than the regular way," she gasped and shivered as I stroked her lovely buttocks.

I offered her a massage which she gladly accepted. I had her lay face down and worked her back, legs and buttocks. Not so surprisingly I got an erection as I massaged and fingered her ass again. I came a second time that night when I fucked her ass again.

After the ass fuck I rolled Omolara over on her back and continued the massage this time working her breasts, stomach, legs and pussy. I finished her off with another thorough pussy eating which had her screaming my name and humping my face with her volcanic orgasm and then I shoved my dick into her pussy and fucked her until she begged me to stop.

ALSO READ: My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 6]

I didn't cum again that night nor did Omolara as we were both drained. I pulled out of her and then we both fell fast asDamip.

I spent two more sex filled days with her before her son Dami came home from visiting his dad. During that time she developed this fetish of giving me an incredible blow job. After the blow job we went to her room and fucked like rabbits until she begged me to give her pussy a rest.

Then I would take her ass again as she had become accustomed to taking my dick in her ass.

Even after Dami came back home, she would suck my dick under the kitchen table any time Dami was out of the house or occupied doing something. We took some chances while he was still in the house working on an assignment and it was actually exciting getting a blow job with the possibility of getting caught.

Omolara and I didn't fuck the rest of the time that Dami was home but I managed to get a least one blow job a day under the kitchen table.

Before Dami and I returned to our college campuses, she asked me to consider transferring to a university nearby. She told me that I could stay at the house and shuttle to school. I left with that thought on my mind.

ALSO READ: My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 5]

It seemed very attractive as I would be able to continue having incredible sex with her but I was also concerned with being able to keep up my grades.

Living with Omolara would be a distraction but it would indeed be a pleasant one. I thought it might be fun to leave the house for a year. As I rode in the bus back to my campus I found myself already looking forward to the holiday and staying at Dami's house with his mother.