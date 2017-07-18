Erotic: My escapade with Dami's mum! [Part 2]

I got another bottle of wine from the fridge, opened it and returned to the room. I filled our glasses and I went to sit back down in the chair but she patted the sofa and told me to sit with her. I sat down on the sofa with her.

She looked at me in a different way and asked me to massage her feet. I smiled as I nervously picked up her feet and put them in my lap.

I began to massage one foot and she sighed,

"Oh that does feel good! I love that."

I worked on her foot for a while and then placed it in my lap but she moved it right into my crotch when I picked up her other foot.

As I massaged her other foot the one in my crotch pressed right against my dick which was becoming erect. I knew she could feel it and I sensed that she knew exactly what she was doing. My dick throbbed and I was sure she could feel it pulsating against the sole of her foot.

I massaged the other foot and Omolara just sighed and moaned in relaxation.

"Do my knees too, they are sore from all that walking in high heels" she directed.

I began to massage her knees. I rubbed the calf of one leg while the foot of the other leg remained in my crotch. Omolara took another sip of wine and tilted her head back and closed her eyes. I worked all the tension out of one knee and then started to work on the other one.

She kept her eyes closed and her head back as I massaged her shapely legs. Occasionally she would pick up her head, sip some wine and smile at me before closing her eyes again. Even with her eyes closed she continued to rub my stiff dick through my pants with her foot

"Rub me a little higher behind my knee," she said in a sexy voice.

I rubbed her thighs and then I let my hands move up to her inner thigh and massaged the place. She flinched at the first touch of her thighs but she relaxed and let me it work out. As I massaged her thighs I had to push her skirt up higher and I thought that I would cum in my trousers when I saw her panties.

As my hands wandered all over her legs, I massaged her inner thighs as well. I could clearly see a wet spot had formed on her panties.

Omolara kept her eyes closed as I massaged her thighs and I decided to take it to the next step. I moved my hands above her thighs and caressed the naked skin. She moaned softly and opened her eyes to stare at me. She smiled her encouragement and I got bolder.

I ran my hand over her pussy and she opened her legs wider for me. I knew I was being seduced but I was still unsure of how far to take it.

"Lenny, that feels very naughty but nice. Are you naughty or nice? Is this what you want?" she teased as I continued rubbing her bare thighs and pussy.

I pushed her skirt up to her hips and leaned over to kiss her creamy thighs. She gasped aloud at the touch of my lips to her naked skin.

I could smell the sweet aroma of sex that was given off by her pussy as my face moved closer to her crotch. I lifted her legs to my shoulders and kissed her inner thighs just below her panties. She groaned with pleasure as she reached down with her hands to control my head.

She held my head as I moved the panties to one side of her vulva baring her drenched wet cunt. I tickled her outer lips with my fingers and then let them slip inside her vagina.

She was so wet that two of my fingers slid in easily and she consciously relaxed her grip on my head. I moved my mouth toward her and closed over her pussy shoving my tongue into her wetness. She cried out and grabbed my head again but this time she held it tight to her pussy.

I lapped at her pussy as I fingered her with two fingers. Then I spread her pussy lips apart and located her throbbing clit peeking out from its protective hood. She was really excited as her erect clit looked like a tiny dick sticking out. I sucked on her hard clit and she pushed her hips up into my face.

I reached under her and cupped her shapely ass cheeks in my hands as I drove into her pussy with my tongue and nibbled on her clit.

"Oh my, oh my, I'm cumming. Hold me, please hold tight," she screamed as she lost it.

The climax rocked her body and I held on for dear life as she thrashed, twisted and jumped all over the sofa. I kept right on eating her pussy and I held onto her shapely ass as she thrashed about. She slowly calmed after her intense orgasm and I licked her until her pussy was dry.

As we lay on her sofa I continued to lick and kiss her bare thighs above as she ran her hands over my head.

"Oh that was something I really came hard. Thank you, thank you!" she murmured and added with a smile,

"You do that very well. I'm sure that you have made many girls happy. I'm glad that you like to eat pussy"

Anxious to take it to the next level I reached for her panties, I peeled them off her. Omolara watched me as if she was in a spell as I pushed my trouser down to my knees and my rock hard dick leaped out.

She stared at my dick and I knew that she was impressed with it. I moved between her thighs and placed my dick at the entrance to her pussy. She shivered in anticipation. I eased her back down on the sofa and proceeded to feed my thick cock to her.

"Oh we are a big aren't we? Oh yes, oh it feels so good, oh, oh, fuck me, yes fuck", she cried.

I was surprised to hear her use the fuck word but then again, that's what we were going to do. I slid in and out of her pussy slowly allowing her to adjust to my size and continued to go deeper with each thrust until I was buried balls deep in her pussy.

"Oh my I have never been so full of cock, fuck me, make me cum, make it last forever", she cried out.

I pounded her pussy making sure that my dick was in constant contact with her clit. Omolara had multiple orgasms as I fucked her.

I pulled her blouse out of her skirt and pushed it up over her bra. Then I reached under her and unhooked the bra and pushed it up over her tits. She had small breasts with rock hard nipples. I twirled the nipples in my fingers and then leaned over and took one and then the other in my mouth.

She went wild telling me. "Oh yes, suck my breasts, suck my nipples, fuck me good!"

I could feel my balls start to tighten and I knew it wouldn't be long before I filled her pussy with my cum. Omolara stiffened and then had another violent orgasm.

She yelled, "Hold me, please hold me, I'm cummmming!"

I reached around behind her and pulled her toward me as she shook and trembled throughout her intense orgasm. As she was cumming so did I and I fired a barrage of cum into her pussy. As she started to recover I laid her back down on the sofa and slowly fucked her as my dick softened.

My dick was swimming in her cunt; there was so much cum in there mingling with her own juices.

"Are you okay, Mrs. Jacobs?" I asked her.

She smiled at me and said, "I think you should call me Omolara from now on. My God, I have never cum like that in my life, nor have I ever had anyone cum that much in me before."

She looked down at my soft dick and took it in her hand, "My you are a big boy," she said as she stroked my dick to hardness again and added, "I will have to measure this sometime but not tonight."

Omolara smiled at me and said softly, "Come, let's go to my bedroom."