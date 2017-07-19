Erotic: My adventures with freaky Titi [Part 7]

Titi's mouth left Ify's tits and then kissed her once again plunging her tongue deep into Ify's throat taking her breath away. As she kissed her Titi continued to caress Ify's breasts with her hands. Titi trailed her kisses down Ify's face and throat back to her breasts.

She lingered at Ify's breasts momentarily and then descended across her stomach to her waist. Titi unzipped Ify's skirt and slowly lowered it to the floor. Titi lifted Ify's legs one at a time clear of her skirt and then ran her hands up her legs to the waistband of Ify's cotton panties.

She caressed Ify's shapely buttocks before she pulled her panties down her legs. Titi teasingly slowly lowered Ify's panties down her legs and then removed it as she had her skirt. Ify was trembling with desire but Titi made her wait as she took her time with her.

ALSO READ: My adventures with freaky Titi [Part 7]

Ify looked at me with uncertainty as she was unsure of her situation and when I may enter the seduction.

Ify was dripping with desire and her pussy was oozing her excitement. Titi took one swipe of Ify's pussy with her tongue and then stood up.

"Now you may undress me," Titi said as if giving Ify permission.

With her hands shaking due to her uncontrollable lust, Ify began to undress Titi. Titi was wearing a black dress and it fell to the floor as Ify unhooked and unzipped it. Titi stood there in her bra, panties and she was a specimen of beauty.

Ify unfastened Titi's bra and her breasts stood out. Ify took her beautiful tits in her hands and massaged them emitting a pleasure moan from Titi. Ify salivated over Titi's firm sweet breasts with their dark swollen nipples. She sucked on Titi's nipples as she squeezed the firm globes in her hands.

Ify fell in love with Titi's breasts.

Titi reminded Ify that there was one more and Ify then grabbed the panty at the waistband and slowly unveiled Titi's treasure. Titi has a tiny patch of pubic hair above her pussy. Ify grasped Titi's firm fleshy ass and pulled her toward her face.

Ify then buried her face in Titi's bush and licked frantically at her pussy. Titi moaned with pleasure but then she reached down and pulled Ify to her feet.

"Let's pleasure each other," Titi said as she led Ify to the large bed.

ALSO READ: My adventures with freaky Titi [Part 6]

Both beautiful women lay down on their sides in a 69 position and began to eat each other's delicious pussy. They tongued each other and sought out each other's clit. Ify was pleased that Titi had a large clit and it was like sucking a tiny dick.

Titi went wild when Ify sucked and nibbled on her clit and she strove to return the favour to Ify. The two women brought themselves off rather quickly but continued to eat each other as the juices flowed into their mouths. Ify and Titi felt the presence of my body on the bed as and I got behind Titi.

"Don't worry, she loves it in the ass," I told Ify.

I eased my lubricated dick into Titi's asshole and I knew that Ify could witness the anal penetration. Ify and Titi continued to eat each other's pussy with a fury as my dick in Titi's ass raced toward my orgasm. I fired a huge amount of cum in Titi's asshole just as she orgasmed and bathed Ify's face with female love juice.

Ify was not far behind and then she squirted her nectar all over Titi's face.

Titi got up and retrieved her surprise for the evening a double headed dildo that was easily 16 inches long. The dildo had two realistic looking dicks at either end with a large set of fake balls in the middle. Titi turned Ify toward her and inserted one end of the dick in her pussy and the other end in her own pussy.

The two women began to slowly fuck each other with the large fake dick as they rubbed each other's breasts. The fake dick filled both women's pussies and stayed in constant contact with their clits.

They fucked each other this way until they both orgasmed again, shaking and holding tight to each other as tremors moved their bodies.

ALSO READ: My adventures with freaky Titi [Part 5]

I got to fuck Ify's pussy but she didn't want me to cum in her so Titi pulled my dick from her just as I was ready to cum and popped my dick in her mouth. Titi drank down all my seed as she had done so many times, then she caught Ify off guard by kissing her on the mouth and allowing her to taste my sperm on her lips.

Later I fucked Titi doggy style as she ate Ify's pussy and then Ify ate Titi as I fucked Ify doggy style.

In the coming months Ify moved in with Titi and the three of us had sex together often. Titi taught Ify how to suck dick but she would never let me cum in her mouth. She and Titi would pass my dick back and forth and when it was time to cum Titi took me in her mouth to receive my seed.

Ify had no interest in anal sex apparently some guy forced himself on her in the past and caused her severe pain. I never pushed the issue with her as much as I would have liked to fuck her ass and besides Titi was a great ass fuck.