Erotic: My adventures with freaky Titi [Part 5]

The following business trips, Titi and I would travel from the airport to her apartment in my car. As we drove I looked at Titi as she shifted in her seat allowing her dress to rise slightly showing more of her upper thighs. She smiled as she gradually opened her legs more giving me a glimpse of her inner thighs. Then she reached under her dress and removed her panties.

As I reached across the car seat Titi arched her back a little then spread her legs further apart, giving me access to her pussy. My fingers began slowly teasing her clitoris and then caressing the folds of her labia. My index finger pushed its way between the folds to pause over her sensitive bud and it caused an involuntary gasp to escape her lips as she felt the gentle touch.

Her legs jerked slightly to allow my hand easier admittance to her vagina as I pressed my hand between her trembling thighs and gently kneaded the soft flesh of her slippery vulva.

ALSO READ: My adventures with freaky Titi [Part 4]

I continued to wiggle my finger about inside her tight pussy before her groin started to clench and spasm sporadically. I could feel the warm fluid soaking from her aroused sex and I forced my hand harder against her pussy. Titi gave a cry, clamping my hand between her legs against her pussy, as the orgasm slammed into her.

My arousal was clearly evident as the bulge at my pelvis was enormous with my dick straining at my trousers. As her orgasm subsided Titi couldn't resist reaching into my lap and squeeze the hardness beneath the fabric. She fondled my hard dick and then slowly traced the outline of her lips with her tongue. Titi reached for the zipper of my trousers and tugged it downward, putting one hand inside the gap to retrieve my swollen dick.

Then she slowly lowered her head to suck the top of my dick with her tongue. I released an involuntary sigh as the she took in as much of my dick as she could and then returned to lick the head, lapping away at a trickle of pre cum.

Titi continued sucking vigorously on the length of my shaft as my orgasm erupted. My hips jerked uncontrollably as I struggled to keep control of the car but she never released her grip. She swallowed all of my creamy discharge and when I eventually stopped cumming she pulled her head away. Some of my fluids dribbled down the side of her mouth but she quickly swiped it away with the back of her palm and licked it clean. Titi and I then went to her apartment and we fucked like rabbits

"I am really enjoying these rides home," she teased.

"I do too," I agreed.

Titi had always wanted to go to a hotel so we found one in the GRA called Londa hotel. It was a romantic and it had variety of rooms to suit one's taste.

ALSO READ: My adventures with freaky Titi [Part 3]

The room that Titi and I liked the best contained a Jacuzzi, bed and mirrored walls. All of the rooms contained TVs with porn as well. The hotel added to enjoyment of our sexual encounters.

The first time we went to the hotel was memorable. We entered the room and wasted no time taking off our clothes as the Jacuzzi filled with water. Titi and I showered together before entering the Jacuzzi. We soaped each other up and played with each other's bodies being careful we didn't cum in the shower. Titi then would wash both her pussy and her asshole. It was the first time I had ever seen a woman do her ass and it was kind of erotic.

After showering we entered the Jacuzzi armed with a bottle of wine. I turned on the tap and we kicked back enjoying the bubbles and our first glass of wine. After a while Titi leaned back into me and I reached around and stroked her cute breasts, tweaking and rolling her nipples in my fingers. I slid one of my hands down across her firm stomach over her little bush and found her vagina.

I played with the folds of her labia and then inserted my fingers in her pussy. I found her hard clit and rolled it between my fingers as I continued to tease her nipples with my other hand.

As Titi got turned on I moved her to the other side of the Jacuzzi and had her lean over the edge presenting her shapely ass to me. Her ass always looked good but this time it glistened with water and bath gel and looked so sensual. I leaned over and licked Titi's pussy from behind driving her wild.

ALSO READ: My adventures with freaky Titi [Part 2]

Then I had the urge to tongue her beautiful ass so I swiped my tongue from her pussy up and over her bung hole and back to her pussy.

She gasped out loud when my tongue touched her asshole. I really got into it and grasped both of her curvy ass cheeks and pulled them slightly apart so that I could get my tongue in deeper. I probed her ass with my tongue as I inserted three fingers in her pussy. She started whimpering, gasping and directing the action.

"Oh my God, do it again. Lick my asshole; stick your tongue in there. Eat my pussy, tongue my ass, rim me, oh yessssss," she cried out.

I grabbed the bottle of wine and poured some in the crack of her ass letting it trickle down over her anus and pussy. I placed my mouth on her and drank up the wine swabbing her pussy and ass in the process. I repeated this several more times until Titi seemed to go into convulsions with her first orgasm of the evening.

She collapsed back into my arms and I stroked her smallish breasts as she recovered from the intensity of her orgasm.

"Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think that someone would actually stick their tongue in my ass, nor did I know it would feel so wonderful," she uttered in an exhaustive voice.