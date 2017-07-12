Erotic: My adventures with freaky Titi [Part 3]

Titi straddled my body and lowered herself onto me as she held my tool and aimed it at her vagina. My hard dick slid easily into her womb and she emitted a small gasp as it filled her pussy.

Titi rocked back and forth on top of me as I held on to her curvy ass.

I stroked her ass cheeks and squeeze her firm buttocks in my hands as she picked up the pace fucking herself with my dick. Titi started moaning as she fucked faster and faster. I sensed her pending orgasm and then she yelled out.

ALSO READ: My adventures with freaky Titi [Part 2]

"I am going to explode. Oh, Oh hold me, please hold me tight," she screamed.

Titi collapsed on top of me, her body quivering from the intensity of her orgasm. I could feel her juices coating my dick as it remained buried in her pussy. It took a few minutes for her to regain her composure and she just lay on me and chuckled. Eventually she rolled off of me and lay on her back next to me.

"I think I need to get some sleep," she said as I got up to get dressed and return to my own room.

"Yes, we have a full agenda tomorrow and we could both use a little sleep," I agreed.

The next day's meetings went well and then we returned home to Port Harcourt.

Titi and I never even mentioned the previous night to each other on the plane and when we arrived at Port Harcourt airport we both headed home for the weekend.

The following Monday, she and I returned to work at the Port Harcourt office and we went about business as if nothing ever happened. I wasn't sure if we would ever get together again. I assumed that we wouldn't, that it was a case of both of us having too much to drink.

For the next several days, we didn't even speak of the one-night stand.

One Thursday after closing hours after the office closed, Titi and I remained behind to tackle a project. As we worked that evening it was hard for me to keep my eyes and hands off of Titi's ass. I was tempted to risk it and touch her but I thought better of it.

She then surprised me.

ALSO READ: My adventures with freaky Titi

"Will we ever do anything like we did in Lagos again? And don't tell me that you don't know what I am talking about," she challenged.

She caught me totally off guard and I replied,

"I thought that we may have been a case of both of us drinking too much and getting carried away. I would love to get together again if you are sure that is what you want."

We wrapped up our work and went over to the bar to get something to eat. That bar was known for the best meal in the area and was a little secluded. You had to know where it was located and the parking lot could not be seen from the street.

Titi and I had a couple of drinks before calling it a night. During our drink we discussed how we could get together and the importance of being discreet.

After our meal, I walked Titi to her car and she asked me to get in for a minute.

Well, we were there longer than a minute as she proceeded to give me a fantastic blow job. She unbuckled my belt, unbuttoned my trousers and pulled them along with my boxers down to my ankles.

She pulled my boxers down over my balls, licked and sucked them before kissing her way up my shaft. Looking up into my eyes, she slid her lips over my bulging head with her hand still wrapped around my shaft.

Her tongue swirled under the length of my shaft as she sucked me deeper into her mouth. She tested her gag line and was soon taking my entire dick down her throat.

ALSO READ: The pervert teacher, Mr. Wale & Mrs. Oluchi [Part 10]

My dick was alive and my hot flesh pulsed against her lips. She pulled me deeper into her mouth, pressing her lips tightly against me and sucking hard.

The feel of my hard dick sliding between her lips and over her tongue had me on the verge of a huge orgasm.

Titi had slipped her hand into her skin and fingered her dripping pussy. The smell of sex was rampant in her car.

I grabbed the back of her head and started fucking her face. She was slurping and sucking as fast as she could. Titi drooled as she tried to keep up with my thrusting motions. Her fingers dug into my thighs, moving her head as I pumped my dick in and out of her mouth.

I knew her pussy needed attention but I wasn't about to stop anything she was doing. I could sense that I was going to cum soon and I warned her but she just kept sucking me in anticipation of receiving a creamy treat.

I felt my dick swell and knew that she was about to receive my load. Muffled moans escaped from her throat as she eagerly sucked my dick awaiting her prize. She moved her lips up and down over my shaft in rhythm with my thrusting motions.

She was salivating and I could feel it running down my dick onto my balls.