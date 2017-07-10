Erotic: My adventures with freaky Titi

Titi was 33 years old and recently divorced. She was small breasted and her best asset was her ass. She was firmly built and exercised regularly and kept herself in excellent shape. Titi was not an exceptionally beautiful lady but she was attractive, dressed very stylishly and was very professional in her appearance and her behaviour.

That is behaviour outside of the bedroom because in the bedroom she was a very different woman.

The first year of starting a company was frantic in the western part of the country, a lot of travel and managerial work. I was building a customer base, hiring sales people and locating office space.

When I hired Titi I told her that there would be a great deal of travel initially and she told me she liked to travel and looked forward to it. During this time Titi proved herself to be very loyal and capable of handling confidential and sensitive information.

Our affair started accidentally but then flourished into a steamy sexual relationship.

One night in Protea hotel room after a long day we ordered room service and a bottle of wine. The wine hit Titi harder than normal maybe it was the height and at one point when she came out of the bathroom she staggered across the room. I caught her before she fell, picked her up and placed her on the bed.

I was worried about her throwing up so I removed her one jacket and skirt.

As I looked at her, in her bra and panties I could not resist removing those as well. Her breasts were small and cute and she had a little cluster of hair above her pussy. She appeared to be have passed out and I decided to take my room key and go to my room. I started to leave the room when she called out.

"Wait, don't leave me alone," she said softly in a somewhat inaudible tone,

"Come lay down with me."

I decided to take my clothes off and lay on the bed as she asked.

As I knelt on the bed with my dick in a semi-erect state, Titi rolled toward me and said,

"Oh, look at your magnificent dick," as she took my dick into her mouth.

Within minutes she had me rock hard proving that she was an accomplished dick sucker. I was anxious to get at her ass all the while wondering if she would let me fuck her in the ass. I moved her to all fours with her ass elevated and she placed her head on the mattress turned to one side so she could see me.

I started playing with her pussy and her curvy ass. Titi moaned and chuckled as I fingered her pussy and her asshole simultaneously.

I tried to get her asshole wet enough with her juices and my saliva so that I could fuck her ass.

I knelt behind her and tried to insert my dick in her ass but it just wouldn't go. Afraid of hurting her I tried more pussy juice and saliva for lubrication but to no avail. My cock is very long and thick. There are times when it feels bigger and this was one of those times.

I was fingering Titi's ass when she spoke.

"Don't you have any cream," she asked.

Well if there is one thing that hotel room have is plenty of lotion. I got off the bed to retrieve the lotion from the bathroom. As I did I realized that Titi was going to let me fuck her in the ass.

I returned to the bed and put an ample of amount of lotion in her asshole coating the tiny puckered opening of her anus and lubricating the rim.

I added my saliva to my lotion covered dick and nestled my dick against the entrance of her rectum momentarily before easing it inside her ass. I could feel my dick struggle to stretch the resistant muscles. My dick head burrowed in and her rigid passageway soon yielded to the determined action of my cock.

Titi moaned as my dick filled her hole.

"Go slowly at first it has been awhile," she said sexily.

I fucked her with long and deliberate strokes until my dick was sliding easily in and out of her ass. I caressed her shapely buttocks as I watched my penis move in and out of her rectum worming around inside of her curvy ass.

I caressed her small breasts and tweaked her nipples as I leaned over her body and whispered in her ear.

"Titi, you have a curvy ass, I love fucking you in your fat ass," I told her.

My hands freely roamed her body and I pulled her hips drawing her backwards impaling her on my inflated member. I reached for her pussy to finger fuck her and diddle her clit but I found Titi's hand already buried in her womb.

She was touching herself wildly working herself toward an orgasm. Suddenly I felt my dick inside her ass swell up and I started pumping faster.

Within minutes I knew that Titi felt the warm fluid being squirted inside her ass and she immediately started to cum herself.

Her pussy walls convulsed around her own hand fucking her pussy as her anal muscles squeezed every drop from my spurting cock. I grunted as my whole body became stiff and I slammed my dick harder into her.

She twisted around and her body arched off the bed as a climax of massive proportion tore through her thighs.