Erotic: Mistress Bitch! [Chapter 2]

news

His cock was hardening by the minute – who was this girl? He thought. She pulled away from him for a moment and he felt a slight chill until she swung back into his arms for the dance to continue, turning her back to him she held his hands by her side as she whined her curvy waist on his crotch.

Gaddamn! Was this even allowed? He thought, he didn’t care at the moment.

He didn’t think anyone could see them, despite being some of the tallest people at the party. She finally turned and looked him in the eye, her ash coloured eyes were real. Here he was thinking she had contacts fit in, how were her eyes real? The MC signaled for partners to be changed and Adewale groaned unknowingly loud.

ALSO READ: Mistress Bitch! [Chapter 1]

She smiled at that, happy with the agony she knew she was causing him.

She was obviously intrigued by him too. She wondered who he was and the fact that they were all dressed in formal clothing and face masks didn’t help. She hadn’t heard him speak so she would never be able to tell, unless she got him alone somewhere but she didn’t see how that was going to be possible as her father’s eyes were everywhere.

She could just see him watching, judging, waiting for her to make one wrong move. She sighed as she found herself in the arms of a rather short man, she almost laughed out loud at how the both of them must look. She was rather tall and she was forced to wear killer heels for this event like her friends and mother had advised her to do and now she towered over most people there except him.

Him… he was gorgeous, from what she could see. Her pussy was wet, dried and got wet again just looking at him, as she turned she made sure she was still within view of him and then she caught him staring back at her, he was obviously just as attracted.

She smiled at him and hoped he got the message, she looked around subtly and her father was nowhere in sight and neither was his mother. She bowed out of the dancefloor, she was done with that, her father must have seen her put in the effort. She preferred to go elsewhere and kickback with a shot or two of vodka. She hadn’t come home in a while and she had to admit she missed the familiar walls of her father’s mansion.

Just the walls, nothing else made her feel at home she thought as she poured the first shot. She took that in one gulp and closed her eyes to savour the scorching liquid that warmed her throat and spine. Then she poured another and decided to take this one slowly. She walked through the open doors of the kitchen enjoying the subtle breeze. She let it blow on her for just a little while before she walked into the dark, dank night air.

Her father’s compound was large and the garden was even larger – she had grown up playing on these grounds and he knew every corner and crevice even though her mum had redesigned many times.

ALSO READ: Mistress Bitch!

She walked to where she where she had labelled “her circle”, it was a round hedge that was covered with all kinds of flowers and had a bench and swing that she had begged her dad to build when she was little. Good times, she remembered and smiled a little, but the smile faded when she heard sounds coming from behind her beloved hedge, she stood up and peeped.

Someone must be enjoying the party way more than others, she thought smiling again. She peeped through the hedge and wasn’t prepared for what she saw. Her father was nose deep in some lady’s pussy, the lady was moaning softly. If you weren’t listening you wouldn’t hear. When the lady brought her head down she was older than she thought and she looked familiar but she couldn’t place her, she didn’t know whether to be surprised or angry at what she saw. She decided anger was better, it would help when she saw hm. She couldn’t remember the last time she wasn’t angry with her dad but this, this was just wrong! She removed the stupid lace mask and threw it to the ground.

“Mind if I watched too?” said a deep voice which startled her. she turned slowly and saw him standing behind her two glasses in hand. Had he come looking for her? she quickly blocked the tiny hole and bent to pick her mask and walked away from the scene. Why she was protecting her father she didn’t know.

“Nothing spectacular” She said coughing faintly and taking the glass he offered her gratefully and drank the cold liquid till she finished it.

“Damn girl, what’s got you tensed like this?” He said. She dropped the glass on the soft carpet of grass and pulled him towards her and smashed her lips against his. This would distract the both of us she thought.

ALSO READ: The Conquest [Finale]

She meant it as a distraction but the minute her lips touched his she melted in his embrace. The kiss was soft, all that she felt at that moment buried in her mind. but when he pulled her in so that they were mashed together.

Body against body the kiss became more passionate and hungry and demanding, his hand skimmed the length of her bare back, before they roamed down to her ass and cupped.

He withdrew from her lips and looked down at her looking for her permission to do the things he wanted to do to her from the moment he laid eyes on her, she grunted in approval and lifted her dress herself.