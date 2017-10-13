Erotic: Lily steals sex from former classmate

"I might have a problem"

I thought to myself as I dashed through the rain into my car, I have run out of everything containing alcohol, in my rush to go get it, I forgot to take an umbrella and since I’m already at my door I have gone to far, I drove out the rain still pouring steadily.

I got to my favorite wine shop and started to look for all my favorite drinks, I picked out one large flavored vodka and two red wines, I started at the Baileys calling my name and I finally picked one, nothing like some creamy alcoholic goodness, as I made to go to the cashier I saw a basket more fuller than mine besides a guy reaching the top shelf for what looked like gin.

I followed the legs up to a really ripped body suddenly feeling the urge to put my hands on his shoulder blades that flexed under his T-shirt when he reached up again, his hair was definitely calling my name; I just have a thing for guys with unruly full hair and his was a beautiful mass of dreadlocks, his biceps looked like I could sink my teeth into them.

I think I need some gin, I thought to myself as I walked towards where he was still trying to decide which drink to pick, I stood beside him and stole a look at his face, people with gorgeous body and killer faces should be made illegal because boy was fine as hell and weirdly looked sort of familiar, I reached for a drink and when I looked again I met his eyes, he looked closer

"Excuse me" He started

"Did you ever attend Lagos City Polytechnic" He asked

"Yeah?" I replied

"You probably can't remember me" He said laughing a little

"well, I used to look a lot different" He said

Maybe that's why he looks familiar, I thought searching his face

"I’m Andrew, we were in the same department and level" He said looking at me

"I used to walk around with freaky Danny" he said

"Holy shit" I blurted out

He sure did use to look different, skinny that is, what experiment turned him into this character from a sex dream, we hugged and I held onto him a little longer,we did a little catch up and he also left the country after our diploma and that's where he discovered the gym. I looked down at his basket and he told me he was throwing a small party before he invited me, the party was starting in two hours so when I drove home like a stunt driver on the set of Fast and Furious.

After two hours of tweaking I looked fierce, I waited an extra forty minutes before I drove to the address he gave me, I got inside and he wasn't kidding about small party the keyword being small, I felt overdressed and hope they all have enough alcohol in them not to notice

"hello, are you looking for someone " A lady in jeans, jacket and a crop top showing off perfectly toned abs asked me

"Errm, is this Andrew's place" I asked

I saw her eyebrows raise as she looked me over, before she left to go get him, I stood there feeling out of place when I saw a picture with the girl and Andrew, of course she's his girlfriend, I walked to where the drinks were and poured myself a drink while the voices in my head argued with the good voice winning.

I drank some more urging my evil inside voice to make a point, my good voice finally won and I decided to make a run for it, Just as I got to the door I heard Andrew call out

"Is someone making an early escape" He said as he got to me

"It's not what it looks like, I can explain" I said laughing

Two hours later, it was still not my kind of party but I had enough alcohol in me not to mind, most people had left, the ones still remaining were either passed out or still drinking, I looked around and couldn't find Andrew or his girlfriend, I stood up and the whole room spun forcing me to sit back down, I took out my phone and downloaded uber, I requested an Uber and waited

"Do you smoke" I heard Andrew ask over my shoulder

I cancelled my Uber and followed him outside, he lighted a blunt and we smoked which made me super horny, we sat talking when I zoned out

"You sleeping" He asked

"Nope, just picturing us fucking" I said before my brain could stop me

I could feel him tense up so I pulled out my phone and opened the Uber app, he took the phone away and we stared at each other, he reached behind and place his hand on my back, I felt my bra unhook and I smiled, he parted my legs and he slipped his hand under my short gown.

Pushing my lacy thong to the side he pressed down my clit gently with his finger, my clit throbbed under his finger and he started to move in a small circular motion making me moan out softly, he brought and finger and slowly slided into my wet hole.

He moved in and out slowly before he started to twist his fingers as he moved in and out, it was slow torture, his thumb rubbed my clit as his fingers moved in and out making me feel like I would combust

"Please fuck me" I heard myself say

I took out his fingers and with a speed his trouser was off and his erection sprang out at me, I wanted to wrap my lips around it, he pulled me up and lifted me my gown bunching up, my hands and legs snaked around him and he kissed me carrying me to the wall, he dropped me and took off my gown and my bra, he smiled at me before snapping my thong.

I spread my legs and he bent down to guide his dick inside my dripping hot cunt, as soon as the whole length of him was buried inside of me, he lifted me off the ground my back pressed against the wall and my legs spread wide open he started to move, one hand on the wall and another on him I held on as he slammed in and out of my pussy.

With so much strength, I could hear myself babble and moaning with my nails digging into his muscles, he slammed hard and fast and I cried out louder, my pussy walls clenched hard and I exploded gushing out juices

"Oh fuck yes" he moaned and moved in and out faster going "arghhh" before shooting cum up my pussy, his dick pulsated as he filled me with his creamy goodness

"Andy? " we heard his girlfriend call out

He dropped me and we scrambled for our clothes running around to the back, we dressed up and he quickly lit a cigarette leaving me to dress up when I realized we had left my bra and what was left of my thong, I could hear them talking with him making a quip about party goers.

She must have found my bra and panties