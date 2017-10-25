Erotic: Lenny's insatiable boner for Oga's wife [Part 5]

"Oh God!" I groaned as I felt Susan's cool fingers close around my semi-erect penis. She drew out my dick and gave it a squeeze as the camera recorded her manipulations.

I couldn't believe that this absolutely gorgeous and sexy older woman actually had my dick in her hand.

"Make sure you capture my face o, so Tayo knows it's me playing with your dick," She instructed. My penis twitched in her hand as she said the word 'dick'.

I panned the camera up to show Susan's face as she stroked my dick in her hand. Her expression was a cross between focused determination and mild dislike to the task she was undertaking. I slowly guided the camera lens back down over Susan's curvaceous body, pausing to get a good shot of her ample bra covered breasts.

I was unable to resist, so I reached out and gave each of Susan's breast another squeeze, before moving the camera back down to her hand on my dick.

Her right hand was gripping my now fully erect shaft and pumping rapidly, the motion causing Susan's big breasts to jiggle inside her bra. Susan reached out with her left hand and cupped my tight testicles, gently stroking the sack of my scrotum with her fingertips.

"Ah, that feels good Susan," I groaned. If I had been told that morning that I will be getting a hand-job from my boss's beautiful wife I would never have believed it.

As I recorded Susan jerking me off, I reached up with my free hand towards her breasts yet again. I just couldn't keep my hands off her spectacular breasts. I licked my lips as my fingers sunk deep into the lace of her bra, the upper part of her breast swelling up as I squeezed.

I ran my thumb over the dark circle of Susan's nipple, tracing around it through her bra and feel it stiffen slightly under my touch. As I squeezed her breast again, I looked up at Susan's face. She was turned away from me, looking at the clock on the office wall as her fist rapidly pumped my hard dick.

I was a little annoyed that she wasn't looking at me, almost as if she was completing a distasteful job. In an attempt to get her attention, I gave Susan's right nipple a hard pinch.

"Ow!" she yelped, pausing her stroking of my dick and shooting me an annoyed glare. "Careful."

"Sorry," I apologised, inwardly kicking myself. What was I thinking? Here I had the most beautiful woman I had even seen playing with my dick and I was trying to get her to look my way? I prayed I hadn't messed up my chance to go a little further with her.

"I think we've got enough footage of that," said Susan. She looked down at my erection, which she was still holding in her soft hand. She took a deep breath as she suspiciously looked me.

"Did you have a shower this morning before work?"

I frowned, why was she asking me that? Did I smell? "Er.. yeah..."

She nodded. "Okay then... here goes nothing." She knelt down at my feet and I suddenly realised that things were about to get a lot more interesting.

"I can't believe I'm actually going to do this," She muttered, she was face to face with my erection. I could barely believe it either. "You've got a lot to answer for, Tayo."

With that, Susan leaned forward and licked the tip of my dick. The touch of her wet tongue on the head of my dick made it pulse in her hand and I let out a deep groan of pleasure. Susan made a dismayed face at the taste of my dick, but still leant in for a second lick. Once again I gave an agreeable groan at the touch of her tongue.

I zoomed in with the camera as Susan kissed her way down the side of the hard shaft of my penis, her tongue flicking out and licking across my scrotum, juggling the tight sack of my testicles.

"That's so good Susan," I uttered as she ran her tongue up along the underside of my dick, swirling around the tip before finally plunging her mouth down over my dick.

"Oh!" I groaned as I felt my hard dick slide across Susan's twitching tongue and lodge deep inside her sucking mouth.

"Oh God!" I moaned. Susan's lips were stretched around my shaft, and her cheeks hollowed as she gave my dick a long, deep suck, swirling her tongue around the underside of my shaft.

Susan gave a muffled moan as she bobbed her head a few times, sliding the tight seal of her lips back up to the head of my dick and then plunged down again, sucking me deep into her wet mouth. It felt absolutely incredible, and the sight of her gorgeous face stuffed with my dick was amazing.

She reached up and firmly grasped the lower part of my shaft as she retreated to lick the head of my dick, swirling her tongue around the tip of my hard manhood. The busty lady pushed her mouth back down over my dick, and as she started to bob her head over me, her hand worked the bottom part of my throbbing dick.

"That's so good," I breathed as she sucked him off. "You're such a good cocksucker."

Susan's mouth popped off the end of my dick and she stroked me a few times in her soft hand.

"Do I give better head than Lade?"

"Much better,"I confirmed, even though I had no idea what Lade's blowjobs were like. I wouldn't have minded finding out actually. Just for comparison purposes of course.

My hips rocked forward as I pushed my dick back into Susan's mouth and she immediately began to suck, her talented mouth sending waves of pleasure through my hard shaft and churning testicles.

"That's good," I said as Susan sucked forcefully on my dick as I thrust into her mouth.

"Can you deep throat?"

Susan pulled off my dick again, looking up at me in surprise. "No... I've never really tried."

I grinned and spun the camera around to film my own face.

"I bet you would love to feel your entire dick buried in your beautiful wife's throat, wouldn't you Tayo? But because you cheated on her, you'll never get the chance to. But I will. Susan's going to deepthroat me now."