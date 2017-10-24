Erotic: Lenny's insatiable boner for Oga's wife [Part 4]

As I extended my arm out sideways, aiming the camera back towards us, Susan moved even closer, reaching out and holding me by my hips. She leaned forwards, tilting her head slightly as our lips came together.

I resisted the urge to moan in appreciation as Susan's ever-so-soft mouth pressed gently against mine. I also had to resist the urge to push my tongue into her mouth, keeping our awkward kiss moral.

I could feel the heat off her body, only inches from mine, and my nostrils flared slightly at the intoxicating scent of her perfume.

I clicked the button on the camera and the flash lit up. There was an electronic clicking noise as I took the photo.

"Let's take a look," said Susan eagerly as we broke off from our reluctant kiss. She took the camera from me and critically analysed the results.

"You got the angle wrong, it needs to be a little lower."

She handed the camera back to me and we repeated the process. This time as our lips touched, I felt Susan's ample chest touch lightly against mine, the firm peaks of her breasts felt wonderful brushing against me. This time I couldn't help but moan slightly as our lips met.

When we broke apart, Susan once again examined the photo. She made a face as she looked at the picture. "Better... but it's not going to make Tayo jealous. It needs more passion."

I took a breath, my dick was already starting to stir inside my trouser. Once again I held out the camera and Susan moved close for the kiss. This time, as our lips touched, I felt her lips part and her tongue slip cautiously into my mouth. I gave a small groan and kissed her back, my own tongue meeting hers and tasting her delicious mouth.

I put my free arm around Susan and pulled her body in against mine, enjoying the feel of her heavy breasts flattening against my chest.

There was still no passion or zeal in their kiss. It felt weird kissing someone who didn't really like you, but for some reason her reluctance turned me on, and her tongue tasted fantastic in my mouth. I clicked the camera, taking a third photo.

"Much better," She decided as she examined the results.

"What next?" I asked.

"I'm not sure," replied Susan, looking over at the photographs of Lade and Tayo that were now lying on top of Tayo's desk.

"How about you take your blouse off?" I suggested, deciding to push my luck. I was very keen to see what her big breasts looked like, and I will never get another chance like this.

She appeared a bit reluctant. "I could do that..."

"It's going to take more than kisses to piss Lade and Tayo off," I reminded her.

Susan nodded, once again looking determined.

"Tayo does like my breasts," she admitted. "Seeing someone else's hands on them will definitely annoy him."

I swallowed; she was actually going to let me touch her breasts?

My eyes went wide as Susan reached up and began to unbutton the front of her blouse. As each button parted, more and more of Susan's large, bra-covered breasts were revealed. Her bra was a lacy, black one, that was slightly transparent and I could just make out the dark circles of her areolas through the sheer lace.

Susan's breasts looked even bigger with her blouse gone and I almost moaned audibly at the sensational sight.

"Wow," I breathed, lifting the camera clicking off a photo of her chest.

Susan frowned. "Get a photo of you touching them."

I swallowed.

"Oh damn." I reached out with my left hand, it trembled slightly as my fingertips touched the lace of her bra. I gave a small moan as I cupped her ample breast in my palm, feeling the warmth and generous size of her full breast.

Leaving my hand holding Susan's right breast, I lifted the camera and clicked off a couple shots. I then gave her breast a small squeeze, causing her to gasp slightly in surprise. The squeeze wasn't strictly necessary for the purpose of the photo, but there was no way I was letting the opportunity slip past me.

Her breast felt amazing. It was so big, more than filling my palm, and when I squeezed it, it had felt so firm and yet at the same time soft, it was hard to describe. Unable to resist, I slid my hand over to her other breast and gave it a squeeze as well. I didn't bother taking a photo this time.

"Let's have a look," She said, pushing my hand off her breasts and grabbing the camera from me to check the shots. She smiled at the results.

"Good. Tayo is going to be jealous."

It had been far too brief for my liking, Susan's breasts had felt amazing and I would have loved to have played with them for hours.

Keeping her blouse off, Susan went over to Tayo's desk to look at the photos of Tayo and Lade.

"Are we finished?" I asked after a couple of moments.

Susan hesitated a moment. "No," she replied, much to my relief. "We're nowhere near finished."

Susan turned back around and approached me again.

"I can't believe I'm actually going to do this..." She shook her head.

"Okay Lenny. That camera can record videos right?"

I nodded, wondering what the nearly topless lady had in mind.

"Good, start recording," She reached out and started to undo my belt.

I was taken by surprise and moved away from her. "What are you doing?"

"Come on Lenny," urged Susan. "You want to get revenge at your cheating girlfriend right?"

"Uh... sure. Okay."

This time I let the beautiful lady undo my belt and then unzip and open up the front of my trouser.

As she pushed my trousers down around my ankles, I turned the camera onto video mode and started to record her, filming her hand as it reached inside the waistband of my boxer.