Erotic: Lenny's insatiable boner for Oga's wife [Part 3]

Susan sat back and gave a frustrated sigh. "I know. I'm so angry at him I could kill him."

I decided to remain silent this time. I looked back down at the photo of Tayo and Lade fucking, taking the chance to admire Lade's naked body. Damn Tayo was a lucky bastard.

"I know you feel the same way," Susan continued.

I nodded. "The cheating bitch," I uttered, deciding to go with it. Maybe if I could get Susan's trust I could somehow help my boss out, and therefore improve my chances of continuing to get a salary.

"I've suspected Tayo of cheating on me for months now," admitted Susan.

"But to see it like this... and with your girlfriend."

"It's a betrayal," I agreed.

"They're fools!" snapped Susan. "He's going to pay for this."

I paused, that wasn't good. I wasn't sure what I could say to that without looking suspiciously on Tayo's side.

Susan continued. "I'm going to get him back for this," she announced, her tone sounding dangerous.

"He's going to regret the day he cheated on me."

I nodded. "Revenge," I added, trying to go along with her.

"We should get revenge," nodded Susan in agreement, clutching onto my choice of word.

I nodded, starting to feel a little uncomfortable. She wasn't going to ask me to help cut up Tayo's clothes, or spray paint his car or something was she? I wasn't sure how that would help my job prospects.

Susan's eyes narrowed as she looked thoughtfully straight at me. I trembled slightly under her scrutiny. Was she on to me?

"I know exactly what we'll do," declared the sexy lady at last.

"What?" I asked, a slightly sick feeling in the bottom of my gut. This might not end well.

"We give them a taste of their own medicine." Susan had a wicked looking grin on her face.

I frowned. "I'm not sure I understand."

Susan nodded towards the photographs. "We make some photos of our own."

I looked down at the photos in my hands, seeing Lade on her hands and knees and Tayo behind her, both of them naked. Suddenly I realised what Susan was suggesting, or at least I thought I did.

"You...you mean me and you...?" My question trailed off as I looked back up at Susan. She was nodding resolutely. I swallowed.

Susan glanced around the office. "Tayo keeps a camera around here somewhere right?"

"Uh, yeah... for photographing worksites." I got up and went over to the cupboard on the side of the office, opening it up and taking a digital camera from the shelf.

Susan still had her wicked grin. "Does that thing record videos as well."

I frowned down at the camera, trying to keep my hand from shaking. "Yeah, it does."

"Perfect," whispered Susan.

"Um...Madam?"

"Call me Susan," she replied.

"Yeah, um... Susan, I'm not sure this is such a good idea," I lamely tried to protest.

Susan was determined though. "Of course it's a good idea. It's the least of what those two deserve for cheating on us."

"I know, but, my job..."

Susan sighed. "Don't you worry about that. I'll make sure Tayo doesn't fire you. He wouldn't dare cross me after this."

I swallowed, I wasn't completely convinced, but at this point I didn't really have the courage to argue with her. Plus, I was more than a little curious about how far she was planning to go with this revenge.

"So, um, how do we do this?" I asked awkwardly.

Susan took a long look at me, her eyes roaming up and down my body. She had a look of dislike on her face. "Um... yes. I... er... guess we start with a photo of us kissing."

My throat went dry. "Okay," I uttered. I could hardly believe I was going to actually get to kiss the gorgeous woman in front of him. And potentially do some other things to her as well.

Susan uncrossed her long legs and stood up off the edge of the desk.

"I can't believe I'm doing this," she muttered under her breath as she approached me.

"Er..shall I just hold the camera out at arms-length?" I asked uncertainly. I felt a little nervous as the busty lady stood right in front of me. I was suddenly and acutely aware of just how sexy she looked. Was she really going to kiss me?

Susan grimaced impatiently. "Sure, whatever."