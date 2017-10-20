Erotic: Lenny's insatiable boner for Oga's wife [Part 2]

My mouth dropped open in surprise. The lucky bastard. Did he really even need a fourth girlfriend?

"Oh, and if you do have to pose as Lade's boyfriend in front of my wife, make sure you keep your hands to yourself. I don't want you touching her."

"Yes sir," I replied as he went back to his desk. I couldn't believe that Tayo had actually threatened my job like that.

I went back to work, typing up a bunch of invoices that had come in to get them ready for Tayo's signature. Tayo left the office about ten minutes later, once again reminding me what I was expected to do.

"If my wife suspects you're lying, you're fired,"Those were his last words.

"Bastard," I muttered once I heard my boss's car drive off and I was certain he was gone.

I stared at my phone for a few minutes, trying to mentally rehearse what I would say to Tayo's wife, Susan.

Lade was a beautiful girl, tall like a model, with the longest legs that I had ever seen. I remembered when I showed her around the apartment Tayo had rented for her and she had worn a pair of shorts. Lade's long legs had looked incredible in those skimpy shorts, and when I had walked behind her up the stairs, they were so short I could almost see the lower slopes of her buttocks.

I had gone home feeling very jealous of my overly fortunate boss. It felt very weird that I was now going to be telling people she was my girlfriend.

Sure, Tayo had warned me that I wouldn't get to touch her, but faking being a couple in front of him and his wife could still be a bit of fun. I was sure I could get a leg touch, maybe a quick kiss, or even a squeeze of that perfect ass of Lade's. I could use the excuse of realistic acting if he got pissed at me. Besides, I deserved to get something out of all this, right? Other than keeping my job of course.

My flow of thoughts were interrupted when the office door opened. I turned, expected to see that he had left something behind (probably condoms) and had returned, but to my surprise it was Tayo's wife, Susan.

The sight of Susan took my breath away.

The beautiful lady was dressed in a grey business skirt, that was quite short, coming midway down her smooth thighs, but not so short to look slutty. The skirt clung tightly to her thighs and bouncy, round ass. Susan's blouse was loose fitting, flowing everywhere other than across her large breasts where it was stretched tight.

The gorgeous lady looked even bustier than I remembered, there was a hint of her deep cleavage visible above the neckline of her blouse as she had left the top button of her blouse unfastened and she looked so sexy.

"Is Tayo here?" she asked, nonchalantly acknowledging my existence. Susan had never been particularly warm or friendly towards me, and today she seemed even more distant than ever. But it was probably understandable, given what she had just found out about her husband.

I swallowed. I knew I wasn't a good liar, so having to lie right to Susan's face rather than over the phone was potentially disastrous. "Ah, no. He's out at a meeting."

Susan nodded, walking across the room towards her husband's office.

"Come with me, I need to speak to you."

I nodded nervously. I saw that she was carrying an envelope in right hand. Presumably that was the photo Tayo had mentioned.

I followed my boss's wife into the office, unable to resist a lingering look at her jiggling ass in her tight skirt. There was no obvious panty-line, and given the tightness of her skirt that meant she was presumably wearing a g-string, or maybe even no panties at all. My mouth watered at the mental image of what I imagined Susan's round ass would look like in a skimpy G-string.

"It's Ben right?" she asked me as we entered the office. She closed the door behind me, not helping my nerves at all.

"Lenny," I corrected. You would think she would know my name. I had been working for her husband for over two years.

"Take a seat, Lenny," she instructed.

As I sat down, Susan perched herself on the edge of Tayo's desk, crossing her long legs in front of her. The pose caused her short skirt to ride up even higher, displaying an ample portion of her elegant long legs. I noticed that she was wearing black high heeled shoes, and I could see her delicate toes and painted toenails poking from the end of them. Damn, she was just insanely hot.

She took a deep breath, the motion causing her ample chest to swell out, the buttons on the front of her blouse straining to contain her bosom.

"I've got something terrible to show you," she solemnly told me, starting to open the envelope she brought with her.

I took a deep breath myself, preparing myself for what was going to happen next. I wasn't sure how I should react to the revelation of the photos, but whatever I did, it had to be convincing.

Susan leaned forward, handing me a large A4 sized photograph. As I took the photo, I couldn't help but notice that as she leaned towards me I got a great view down the front of her blouse at her impressive cleavage. i could even see a lacy black hint of her bra.

I tore my eyes away from the stimulating sight and looked at the photo. As expected, it showed Lade and Tayo outside the apartment that he had arranged for her. Tayo had one hand on the small of Lade's back, but nothing too incriminating as far as I could tell.

"I..I don't understand," I told her, trying to look confused.

Susan nodded towards the photograph. "That's your girlfriend right?"

I glanced down. Lade looked gorgeous, not as beautiful as Susan though. It was crazy that my boss would cheat on his sexy wife.

"Yes, that's Lade. My girlfriend." It felt peculiar to say out loud, and I prayed that I hid the weird feeling from my facial expression. Surely anyone could see that Lade was way out of my league?

Susan nodded. She looked almost determined now. Had she actually believed my lie?

To my surprise she pulled a second photo out of the envelope and handed it to me. This one depicted Tayo and Lade kissing. It looked like it had been taken from outside, through the window of the apartment.

"W-what is this?" My surprise and confusion didn't need to be feigned this time. He hadn't mentioned anything about a photo of them kissing, how was I supposed to explain that without making him look bad?

"There's more," said Susan sadly, handing me another three photos.

In the next one Lade had her top off and Tayo's face was buried in her cleavage, then Lade was on her knees sucking his dick, and finally they were both naked and Tayo was fucking her doggy style in the middle of the apartment's parlour.

I went berserk. My boss was in trouble now. There was nothing I could say to talk Tayo's way out of this.

I looked away from the photos back at Susan. She was looking at me expectantly for my reaction.

"I...I can't believe it," I stammered, trying my best to look dismayed. I was feeling genuinely dismayed. Would I lose my job?

"These bastards," said Susan.

"They're cheating on us!"

I blinked. Had she said 'us'? Then I remembered. Susan still thought that Lade was my girlfriend, despite the fact that she had confirmed Tayo was fucking her.

"I can't believe Lade did this to me," I said after a moment's pause. There was no helping Tayo, but at least Susan wouldn't think I was trying to lie to cover up for her husband. All I could do now was to stick to my story.

"I'm so sorry," Susan reached forward to comfortingly touch my shoulder. It was the first sign of any warmth that I had seen from Susan ever. "My husband is such a bastard."

"It takes two to tango." I wasn't sure if i was trying to shift some of the blame off Tayo, or if that would help me keep my job at all.

Probably not.