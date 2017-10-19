Erotic: Lenny's insatiable boner for Oga's wife

I groaned as I slammed my hand down on the snooze button of my alarm clock. Another day had begun.

I climbed reluctantly out of bed and headed for the bathroom to get ready for work. I was average in almost every way. Average looking, average height (if you were generous) and average personality.

I worked for a construction company as the personal assistant to the boss and owner. It was a slightly unusual job for a male, and I regularly got a hard time from the other workers there, but in these tough times I was just glad to have a job, full stop.

I got out of the bathroom, dried off, brushed my teeth and hair, sprayed on some perfume and then got dressed. As usual I wore a pair of black trouser and a bright red polo shirt with the construction company logo on the breast.

I considered my reflection in the bathroom mirror for a moment. My hairline was definitely receding too much for a twenty three year old, and my almost non-existent chin made me look weak. At least I had sexy eyes, or so my ex-girlfriend Simbi had always told me. Right up until she dumped me three weeks ago.

With a sigh, I left the bathroom, heading for the front door. I never bothered with breakfast at home.

Following my typical daily routine, I took a tricycle or keke to work, stopping at a canteen just down the street from the office to grab a bite. As usual, I tried to hit on the pretty sales girl, and as usual, she turn me down.

I got to the office a few minutes early and printed my boss's diary for the day. My boss, Tayo Johnson, owned Tayo Construction. I had worked for Tayo for just two years, and in general, I got on well with the middle aged manager.

In fact, aside from the jokes about male secretaries from the other workers, I really liked my job. The only thing I felt a little guilty about was when I had to cover for Mr Tayo's extra-curricular activities.

Tayo had an absolutely gorgeous wife called Susan. I had met her only a couple of times, but each time I had been amazed at how beautiful she was. However, despite his ridiculously attractive young wife, Tayo had three girlfriends.

Unlike me, he was a strikingly handsome man, not to mention a rich one, which probably explained his constant success with the ladies. If anything, he was too successful for his own good, or at least the good of his marriage.

I couldn't understand why he would want to cheat when he had such a sexy wife, but he seemed to be unable to stop himself. The number of different women that I had seen come to visit him over the past two years was astounding, each one more beautiful than the last, although, in my opinion, none was quite as lovely as Tayo's actual wife, Susan.

He had even asked me to rent an apartment for one of his current mistresses; a tall, busty lady called Lade. Not only had I arranged the rental, I also had to hide the costs in the company books so that his wife Susan wouldn't spot the money coming out of his personal account.

When he had made the request, it had made me feel quite uncomfortable, but with the economy in such a bad state, I couldn't risk losing my job. Plus, knowing my boss's dirty secrets had to help my job security right?

I was just doing some typing when Mr Tayo arrived at the office.

The usually immaculate Tayo looked somewhat untidy that morning. He was unshaven and his rumpled shirt looked like the same one he had worn on the previous day. And, most unusually, he wasn't wearing a tie. He always wore a tie.

"Lenny. In my office. We need to speak," I sighed as he walked past.

I frowned, quickly following him into his office.

"What's up boss?" I asked.

"Shut the door Lenny," instructed Tayo, running a hand on his head with obvious anxiety.

I pushed the door shut, feeling a little anxious myself.

He glanced at his watch. "In the next hour or so you're probably going to get a call from my wife," began the handsome manager. "When she asks, I need you to tell her that Lade is your girlfriend."

I was surprised, that was the last thing I had been expecting. "My girlfriend?"

He nodded. "This is very important. You need to tell my wife that Lade is with you."

I frowned. "But why?"

He sighed in frustration. "You know how this goes. Susan caught us."

"You and Lade? But what..."

"She got a photo. I don't know how, but she did," explained Tayo, he sounded a little agitated.

I was still a little lost. "How does me being Lade's boyfriend help?"

"It was just a photo of us going into Lade's apartment, nothing too incriminating. I told Susan that it was your place. It was the first thing I could think of."

"Oh... okay,"I replied doubtfully. I actually thought that with his womanising ways, he might be glad to break up with his wife. Then he would presumably be free to bang all the sluts he wanted to without having to sneak around.

"Worst case, you and Lade might have to come to dinner with us. You know, pretend to be a couple and all that."

My frown deepened. "I dunno. I'm not sure I'm too comfortable with that."

"Damn it Lenny!" Snapped Tayo in irritation. "This isn't up for debate. You're telling her that Lade is your girlfriend!"

I fidgeted a little, I wasn't sure I was happy about lying straight to Susan's face, that was taking things a little too far. "Maybe you should just tell her the truth, or get one of the guys to be Lade's boyfriend."

"Damn it Lenny!" He repeated, getting even angrier.

"I've already told her that you and Lade are together. There's no going back here. If you don't do this, you're fired."

My eyes went wide. "I'm fired?" I asked disbelievingly.

Tayo nodded, his expression stern and determined.

"Okay," I relented. "I'll do it. I'll tell her."

I figured that I had already made plenty of excuses about his activities in the past, telling Susan that Tayo was at a meeting when he had actually been fucking the office girl from the office supply company in his office, or that he had gone to Abuja on a business trip for the weekend when he was actually having sex with Lade in her apartment. Surely one more lie wouldn't hurt.

"Good," replied Tayo, clearly relieved. "Good. We can get through this."

He started pacing back and forth behind his desk. I had to admit I was slightly surprised by my boss's reaction. I always thought that he didn't care much for his wife, but apparently that was not the case. Or maybe he just didn't want to go through a costly and scandalous divorce.

He waved me out of his office. "Get back to work then, I'm going to get out of here. I've a date with one sexy staff from the bank."