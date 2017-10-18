Erotic: Keeping up with the adventures of slutty Ngozi [Pt 9]

Ngozi paced back and forth in her apartment with her face in her hands. It felt as though her life was spinning out of control again and she was helpless to stop it.

Emeka wouldn't be back for another 3 days and her sexual appetite had reached top peak. All the suppressed urges she had fought to contain, had emerged with added vigour. It was as though a box had opened inside her and try as she might to close it, the lid remained firmly open.

There was no way she was going to visit Usman again though, not twice in two days. That foolish pervert of a man, definitely didn't deserve that kind of treatment.

She sat on the chair and glanced through a magazine, but none of the words were sinking in. All her mind could focus on was where she could find another nice hard dick to sit on. She crossed and uncrossed her legs multiple times feeling agitated and restless.

It crossed her mind to board on a bus and go back to her parent's house for the evening. There were plenty of men in her old area who would kill for the chance to fuck her again. Just thinking about it was making her palms sweaty and her heart flutter.

In an attempt at staying in control, Ngozi walked to her bathroom and stared for a long time at her reflection in the mirror.

"It doesn't have to be this way. I can change. I can be normal if I want to be. I'm stronger than this. I have a boyfriend now, it's not fair to cheat on him. Other men have no power over me." She rebelliously whispered the words under her breath.

By the time Tuesday rolled around though, her willpower had all but crumbled into dust. She was practically going out of her mind with sexual frustration. Was she a nymphomaniac? It certainly felt like she was addicted to sex. She had never tried drugs, but the symptoms her body seemed to be experiencing, did seem incredibly similar to a description she read regarding drug withdrawal symptoms.

It was so strange to her that she had managed to last for over 3 months without letting her natural desires control her like this, now all of a sudden it was torture just getting through a few days. Maybe she needed therapy? Or at least someone who she could talk to about her abnormal urges. Or maybe she needed another...pounding?

No matter how much trouble it seemed to get her in, it didn't stop Ngozi from dressing sexily. She was proud of her looks and her figure and liked the reaction she got from men of all ages when she walked into a room. Just because men often couldn't control themselves around her, shouldn't mean she should stop dressing in a way that made her feel good about herself.

The truth was Ngozi would look extremely gorgeous wearing a Dangote sack, but she wasn't arrogant enough to realise that.

That morning she knew she was showing projects and documents to a particularly difficult client, so she decided to dress in the sexiest outfit she could feasibly get away with for work. It normally did the trick, guys would be so focused on her, that she could put a form in front of them which agreed to sell their souls to the devil and they would sign it without looking.

She pulled on the same pair of black tight skirt she had worn for Usman the other day, this time though, she had a matching set of red silk and lace panties and a nice bra. She also wore the same cotton shirt that Usman had fucked her in. It was the tightest one in her collection, so short in fact that it barely covered her lacy bra. She knew she would have to be careful at work how she sat down, so as not to give any of her male colleagues a free show, not that they would have complained.

Her jacket matched her skirt. It was tailored to slope into her skinny waist, yet had enough room up top to encase and display her magnificent breasts perfectly. It only had two buttons however and even with the top one done up, her bra was still slightly on show (along with a good amount of her cleavage that it supported). This was definitely not appropriate for work.

Feeling extra naughty though and not wanting to wear a shirt or a blouse underneath, she put on a tight low cut vest top. It was an item she normally wore to bed as its spaghetti straps and lace trim across the breasts made it look more like a sexy piece of lingerie than something suitable for work. It would be fine though as long as she kept her jacket on.

At the bottom of her wardrobe, Ngozi found a pair of black high heel shoes and slipped them on. She tied her hair up into a bun, leaving a few strands of her hair down to frame her beautiful face perfectly, then applied matching red lipstick and nail polish, which finished the look to perfection. A smile spread across her stunning face as she caught her reflection in the mirror, knowing full well how good she looked.

Her walk to work didn't go unnoticed to say the least. Heads were turning, men were whistling, cars were slowing down to get a better look, and some even beeped their horns in appreciation. This just made Ngozi swing her hips in an even more exaggerated manner. She was such a tease, but didn't care in the slightest.

Most of the men at work were used to seeing her dressed fairly sexily, but Ngozi was pleased to see that a few more of them than usual, seemed to stop by her desk with foolish excuses for reasons to chat with her this morning. Unfortunately it did make her even hornier than she already was.

She kept imagining the shocked expression's on their faces, if she were to suggest that they sneak into the staff toilets for a quick sex session. As frustrating as it was though, she fought hard to suppress her sexual needs.

"Only a few more days till Emeka gets home. You can do this." Ngozi muttered under her breath in an attempt at motivational talk.

At 12:30 she left the office to meet with her difficult client. The traffic through Ojota would likely be a nightmare, so she decided to take the BRT, seeing as the house she was showing was right next to a bus station.

Ngozi wasn't a huge fan of taking the BRT. There were just so many people crammed into one tiny space, all jostling for a bit of breathing room in a steamy, confined ‘sardine bus’. On top of that, no matter how good the day seemed to be on the surface, it always felt like a hell on earth in there.

There were a few perks though, like the amount of attention she got from fellow passengers. The bus contained a perfect cross section of human life all crammed together in one place. Men of all ages, would appreciatively stare at her busty physique. It made Ngozi tingle inside knowing the effect she had on people.

Some would just outright stare at her fantastic breasts, not caring whether she knew they were doing it or not. Others were much secretive, they would peep over the tops of their newspapers, or out of the corners of their eyes when they thought she wasn't looking. Some would even use the reflection in the windows, to grab a secret glance her way.

They would always start with a look, followed by a double glance, then after that they would all find it nearly impossible to peel their eyes away, such was her overpowering natural beauty.

Today was no different. In a city where everyone it seemed tried their best not to look at one another, let alone strike up conversation with a stranger. It was flattering for Ngozi that she appeared to be the exception to the rule.

The bus was as busy as always. Ngozi managed to squeeze past the doors and grab an overhanging bar to keep balance.

As soon as the bus began to drive away from the bus station, a man who was sat in the chair closest to her, gestured for her to take his seat.

Her attempts at a polite refusal were waved away. It was after all customary to give up your seat for older passengers, not the other way around. He seemed unable to take no for an answer, getting to his feet and insisting she sit down instead.

Ngozi smiled and thanked the kind man for his kind gesture. Not yet aware that his motivations were far from kind.

The seat was at the end of the row and the man stood very close to her, leaning against a pole for support.

It was so hot that Ngozi had undone the top button of her jacket. Her sexy figure hugging vest top, was now mostly on show, but it was either that or sweat to death she thought. So it came as no surprise when she noticed the guy was hovering over her, looking down her top, at her impressive cleavage.

Normally she loved to tease men, thriving off their hungry looks of pained lust, as their eyes devoured her sexy curves. But this was a bit public for her liking.

She pretended not to notice, but he was being very obvious about it.

Her breasts jiggled and bounced within the confines of her tight top, as the bumpy bus sped off along the potholes.

Suddenly out of the corner of her eye, she noticed that the man had moved his hand to his crotch. He was secretly stroking his clearly swollen dick through his trousers.

Blood rushed to Ngozi's head. This was so embarrassing, yet oddly thrilling at the same time. The fact that she could drive a man to that level of frustration so quickly and in such a public environment, made her insides melt.

She scanned the other passengers faces, but everyone else seemed to be looking everywhere except in her direction now.