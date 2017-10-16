Erotic: Keeping up with the adventures of slutty Ngozi [Pt. 8]

It only occurred to her that for some unknown reason Usman hadn't even cum, once she had stood up and saw his dick was still pointing straight up at her. She looked at it almost in confusion. Surely there was no way he had that sort of stamina? Did he?

The truth was Usman had been very close to it numerous times, but the shock of making such a beautiful girl cum, something which, until now he had realised he had never done to anyone before, at least he had never experienced anything like that before, was so great that his brain had gone into meltdown.

He just couldn't understand any of it.

Ngozi looked as his painfully hard dick and laughed. This must be karma surely. She could be the one to leave him in a state of sexual frustration this time.

"I'll be off then "

"No no no! abeg!" He begged.

Fortunately for him though Ngozi had never been able to walk away from a rock hard, thick dick before. They were just too much fun. She had spent too long denying herself the pleasure she got from teasing and fucking unsuspecting men. It was time she made up for it.

"Fine but you won't be able to cum if you don't have any balls. Man the fuck up!"

She turned and got down onto all fours on his dirty carpet. Resting her arms on the table. Doggystyle had always been her favourite position. It was the one that made her feel the most like a slut. There was something so animalistic and primal about it.

Usman slid off the chair and onto his knees.

"You asked for it!" He found his target with his first thrust this time, and Ngozi grunted with glee at the rough intrusion into her still very sensitive pussy.

"I'll show you a real man!" With that Usman started pounding her with every last drop of energy he had. There was a loud slapping noise every time his thighs collided with her firm bouncy ass. He held her tightly by her tiny waist and pounded her with energetic enthusiasm, grunting as he went.

Given their new found freedom to explore, his hands were working overtime now, squeezing and fondling every inch of skin they could. They roamed up her thighs, savouring the contrast between the lace of her skirt and the smooth skin above them. They pinched and squeezed their way all over her bouncing ass, as she encouraged him to slap it harder and harder.

"That's it slut! Scream!"

He found his thumbs fitted nicely into the cute dimples she had on her lower back and he gripped her by her waist and proceeded to pull her back onto his thrusting dick. Then he let his hands wander up over her ribcage before his fingers brushed the undersides of her heavy swaying breasts. Not wanting this experience to ever stop, he stopped himself from taking hold of them, realising that would likely put him over the edge.

Instead he held her bunched up skirt like the way a horse-rider holds a horse’s reins and continued to pound away into her tight gripping hole, feeling like a man half his age.

Ngozi was wondering how she had managed to go for over 4 months without this rough sort of treatment. She was finally being used like the slut that she was, and loving every second of hit. She arched her back towards him and moaned with pleasure as his thrusts now grazed against her g-spot. Her long shiny red fingernails scratched the surface of the table as another thunderous orgasm built closer to its climax.

"Right there! Keep going! Fuck me, fuck me, FUCK ME!" She pleaded.

Usman couldn't hold out any longer. He grabbed hold of her incredible breasts and squeezed them all over. He used them to pull her body into an upright position. Ngozi's head came to rest over his shoulder and she panted and groaned to the ceiling. He now had a perfect view down her body and watched with amazement as his hands massaged the most perfect pair of breasts imaginable.

A few more thrusts and his balls burst open, thundering what felt like a gallon of cum into her tight pussy. "AAAAHHHHHH YYEEESSSSS! Oh ...oh ."

The second he went off inside her like a rocket, Ngozi too was sent into orgasmic bliss. Her arms thrash out in front of her as her body was wrecked with more waves of pure pleasure.

"UNGH! UNGH! UNGH! I'M CUMMING! UH! HUH! HUH! UUUNNNNGGGHHHH!!" She then began to giggle as the endorphins tickled her brain.

She didn't even resist as Usman gave her a wet but passionate kiss. She opened her mouth and allowed her tongue to briefly intertwine with his. Ngozi laughed properly when she opened her eyes and saw that her bright red lipstick had smeared across half his face, making him look like the Joker from Batman.

Usman's body was covered from head to toe in sweat. He was so exhausted he couldn't even move as Ngozi stood up and began to dress herself.

"You can keep those panties. I don't want them back after you've half chewed them like meat." Usman just looked up at her dumbly, all words evading him.

Once she finished straightening out her clothes she suddenly switched to a more serious tone. "Right now here is what's gonna happen. If you ever want a repeat of what just went down you are going to do exactly as I say, no arguing.

Firstly you are going to stay away from me and Emeka at all times. If you hear us in the lobby then you walk the other way. Got it?"

Usman just nodded.

"Secondly you are never going to say anything to anyone about me. What happened here, or what you saw the other day."

Usman nodded again.

"Good. Lastly I am not going to be held by your rules. There won't be regular weekly visits. I am going to use you when and If I'm horny. Or let's face it desperate enough, for a filthy fuck. It might be this week, it might be in eight months. Ok?"

"E...eight months?" He looked up at the stunning beauty and wondered how on earth he had ever be able to avoid her for eight months, just on the promise that she might sleep with him again. But what choice did he have? Something told him it would be sooner rather than later anyway.

She was a mystery to him, but clearly a very slutty one.

"And I don't want to see your ugly face until then." With that she marched out of his apartment and slammed the door behind her.

As the silence closed in around him, Usman had to briefly question whether he had just dreamed all that. He looked down at his dick, which was still smeared in a mixture of his cum and her juices, and a huge smile cracked his face.