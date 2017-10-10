Erotic: Keeping up with the adventures of slutty Ngozi [Pt 4]

She shook her head to clear her thoughts and carried on through the bus stop. The one thing she was sure of though, was that when she did let her demons out of their cage, and they were groping for the padlock as it was. They were bound to cause nothing but mayhem, like they always did.

As she passed by the bus stop, she stopped at a bench to tie up her shoe lace. A man was in the bus stop shed reading his newspaper.

"Morning sir." She said, flashing him a wide smile.

"Good morning to you." His eyes looked her up and down appreciatively.

An old lady stood at the edge of the railing of the bus station with back to them, waiting for bus. Ngozi thought it was probably his wife.

As she bent at the waist to tie her shoe, the old man was treated to a spectacular view of her deep cleavage. Her large breasts jostled together in the confines of her tight top. She caught him staring wide eyed at them.

"You can touch them if you like." The demons had broken the padlock and were free.

"What?!?" He replied in a harsh whisper.

Ngozi took his hand and placed it under her heavy breast.

"I said you can touch my breasts if you like. I know you want to."

He began to squeeze her right breast, ever so softly. His eyes darted back and forth between his wife and the young goddess in front of him, who for reasons unknown, was letting him squeeze large breasts.

Sensing no objection to his ever increasing pressure, he started to really squeeze and grope each of her breasts in turn, in his hand.

Ngozi felt her nipples harden. They soon became visible through her tight top.

The guy gulped down a mouthful of saliva which had pooled in his mouth, as he weighed and smartly mauled the soft globes of breasts which filled his trembling hand.

Ngozi couldn't pretend to tie her shoe any longer.

"Hhmmpphhh! You dirty man!" She stood up, leaving his hand clutching at mid-air.

Her pretend frown switched to a glowing smile and she winked.

"Have a nice day!" She called back as she set off jogging again. Loving the look of surprised confusion that played on his face. He was probably wondering if that just really happened.

Back at her flat, Usman was still pacing the lobby. To his delight Emeka left his apartment dressed in a suit and wearing his dark shades indoors. He looked to be suffering the effects from the night before.

Usman quickly pretended to be going into his flat, putting the key in the lock and turning it.

"Good morning." He said cheerily, unlike him, but this could turn out to be the best morning of his life and he knew it.

"Er...is it morning? It doesn't feel that way." Was Emeka's lazy response. He was surprised, this was the first time his neighbour had ever engaged him in conversation before.

"You had a few drink last night?"

"Something like that. Now I've got an hour's drive to get to a business meeting, which starts in..." He looked at his watch.

"Oh, half an hour! It was supposed to be my day off! Nobody should be called out to work on a Saturday, it should be made illegal."

"Stay safe o." Usman gave him a nod and disappeared inside briefly, before returning to his pacing of the lobby once Emeka had left.

A further thirty minutes passed before Usman heard the sound of the someone moving up the stairs and his heart skipped a beat. Was he really going to do this? The answer was obvious as soon as he saw Ngozi stepping out of the lift with a radiance of perspiration covering her flawless skin.

For a man who hadn't even been close to a woman in nearly 13 years, the temptation to try was overpowering. A veil of lust clouded his mind, blocking out all thoughts of morality and consequence, all he knew now was desire and hunger.

"Good morning." Ngozi gave him a nervous smile as she went to walk past her usually shy neighbour. Something about the look in his eye troubled her.

"I know what you're up to." Usman muttered the words out unintelligently.

"Excuse me?"

"I said, I know what you are up to." He emphasised each word this time, letting his eyes wander up and down her perfect body.

"I...erm...don't know what you're talking about." She tried to move passed him, but Usman put his arm across her path, making her take a doubtful step backwards towards the stairs.

"I saw you...last night...I know what you're up to..." He let the words linger in the air.

"Saw me? Saw me when? What did you see me do?" Ngozi had a horrible sinking feeling. Her stomach churned uncomfortably.

"You're cheating on your boyfriend with that old fool, aren't you?" Usman spat the words at her. He was starting to enjoy himself now. He was the cat and she was the scared mouse.

Ngozi took another step back. "Look I don't know what you think you saw, but you've got it all wrong."

"Have I? So you weren't kissing that old fool out in the lobby last night while your boyfriend was passed out drunk? You got a thing for older men?"

Ngozi was getting backed into a corner. She could tell by how he was staring at her breasts, exactly what this fool was hoping would happen here.

"So you've been spying on me, haven’t you? I knew you were nothing but a dirty pervert the moment I saw you!"

Being called out on his spying shocked Usman for a second but he didn't flinch.

"I would be nice to me If I were you young lady, or would you prefer me to have a word with your boyfriend about what I saw?"

As he lay on the threats of blackmail thicker and thicker, Ngozi could feel her insides beginning to tingle. He had no idea that the war inside her mind had already been won. The angel had been defeated under the devil’s boot. What had happened in the bus stop was proof of that.

She had been in a heightened state of sexual arousal ever since she had let Gbenga fuck her face the night before. This man might be just the tonic to extinguish the fire that burnt between her thighs. The more depraved the situation was, the more it seemed to turn her on.

Ngozi knew she had to play the innocent victim in this particular scenario.

"What do you want?" Her voice was barely a whisper.

"I'll show you" With that Usman grabbed her by the wrist and pulled her towards him. She struggled to wriggle free but it was useless. He walked her back until she was pinned against the cold metallic railing and leaned in for the kiss.