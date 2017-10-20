Erotic: Keeping up with the adventures of slutty Ngozi [Pt 11]

As his hand crept higher and higher, Ngozi could feel her skirt getting pulled up with it. She tried in vain to wrestle it back down, but her futile efforts crumbled as she felt his fingertips begin to massage her hungry pussy through the crotch of her soaked lace panties.

"Huh! hmmm!" Ngozi exhaled sharply through her nose. Her knees were numb and she instinctively squatted slightly lower in an attempt to push his fingers more firmly against her.

The bus suddenly halted violently. The man was thrown off balance, staggering forwards and bumping into Ngozi. She had to stifle a groan as she felt his crotch thrust against her ass. He wasn't quite so subtle, letting out a deep grunt of lust, which he quickly turned into a cough to avoid drawing attention from other passengers.

"I am sorry madam." He whispered the words so only she could hear.

"Mmmm that feels good. You like to play don't you?" Ngozi's nodded response was almost undetectable, but it excited the man beyond belief.

"That's what I thought. you're driving me crazy." He inhaled deeply, letting the light floral fragrance of her perfume fill his nostrils. His mouth suddenly sucked onto her sensitive earlobe. Ngozi gasped as he started to suck on it hungrily.

Consumed by lust he started to slowly dry hump against her. She could feel his thick dick sliding up and down her juicy ass cheeks. Ngozi couldn't help but push herself back into him. The illicit scenario was driving her wild.

She looked down to see his hands fumbling to undo the last button on her jacket. He had thick fingers which were deeply lined, so he must be old. Deep down she knew it was most likely the man who was ogling her earlier, which was exciting, but it was still thrilling to think that it could be another random stranger too. The not knowing was all part of the fun.

He finally achieved his task and her jacket fell open.

They both froze as the bus stopped once more, fortunately nobody got on or off and they were soon speeding on the road again.

The man wasted little time in finding his thrusting rhythm. His hands slipped up her firm waist until they reached the undersides of her breasts.

"Oh god." He moaned, moving them higher to cup her mouth-watering breasts for the first time.

"Chai." He let his hands roam all over her incredible bra covered breasts, getting a proper sense of their full size and shape.

"Chai!" He grunted as he finally started squeezing them roughly in his hands.

Ngozi watched him feverishly squeezed her sensitive breasts with all his strength. She was struggling to control her breathing in the humid air, and try as she might she couldn't stop a few gasps escaping her lips as he thumbed her stiff nipples through her tight top.

His chin was resting on her shoulder, as he too watched his hands squeezing her huge perfect breasts, completely in awe of what he was witnessing. Ngozi had to look up at the ceiling to stop herself having a quick look at his face. She didn't want to know.

What she did know was that in that moment she wanted to be fucked...badly. There was no way she could last until Emeka got home. Her motivational talks in the mirror had failed her. This was something that was part of who she was. There was just no fighting it any longer.

Ngozi wondered for a maddening second whether or not the man had it in him to lift up her skirt and fuck her there and then. There was no way she would be able to deny him, no matter how public a place they were in. She was so horny that she would have let the entire bus watch her get fucked if it led to the satisfaction she now craved.

Unfortunately she didn't have much time to savour that thought.

"Uh! Huh! Ummm! Oh no! Oh Yeeh!" The man started humping erratically against her. He push a hand down the inside of her top grabbing a firm hold of her naked left breast, crushing it in his fist.

She knew he was done for.

The guy buried his face into her neck to stop from screaming with pleasure as his dick erupted in his trousers.

"Ahhhh oh yeeeh. You lovely lady. chai" He mumbled.

Ngozi allowed him to slip his other hand down her top. The man continued to jiggle and squeeze both her breasts as he pumped the last few drops into his soaked trouser.

She looked around nervously but was relieved to see that she was still being shielded from the other passenger's eyes.

The man soon untangled himself from her. She swiftly set about sorting out her top and doing up her jacket just as the bus stop at another bus stop. A small wet patch was leaking into her skirt, she gave it a few rubs to try and dry it off but it didn't work.

The man took one final longing look at her before stepping backwards onto the platform without a word. Ngozi hadn't even realised he had left the bus until the doors had closed and it was under way again.

It was good in a way because now she would definitely never know his true identity. If he had stayed until her stop she would have probably been unable to resist looking at him.

She fanned herself with her hand again. It was fairly useless though, she was so over excited now that her face remained permanently sweaty.

Soon after, she arrived at her bus stop. Ngozi raced up the staircase and stood at the top for a good while, drinking in the cool breeze.

"Get it together girl. I've got to make this project work."

Five minutes after meeting the client, the sale had fallen through. His ill-natured wife had shown up as well. Apparently she didn't take too kindly to Ngozi chewing her lip and frequently staring longingly at her husband's genital, during their conversation.

"Come on Bello! WE'RE LEAVING!" She dragged her rather confused looking husband away and down the street.