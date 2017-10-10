Erotic: Ifeanyi's naughty evening at the office [Pt. 41]

Tess watched with a drink in hand as Ifeanyi chatted and laughed along with one of the more gorgeous ladies she had ever seen. The way Ifeanyi laughed and the way the lady was smiling back at him turned her stomach.

She took a sip from the vodka she had poured out for herself. Now it was not as soothing as she had hoped when she had poured it out.

She was sure nothing could soothe her right now more than going over to Ifeanyi, pulling his dick out and sucking him off right in front of the lady. She thought about it long and hard, what was the worse that could possibly happen if she did it?

Fine, there was a crowd in here but everybody was doing their own thing, no one would even seem to notice she was down on Ifeanyi. Considering the fact that one couple was fucking in the corner and no one seem to be paying them attention, why would they now pay attention to another couple just giving head.

Now Ifeanyi had a hand on the lady’s hips as they spoke, what could possibly be going on? Was ifeanyi flirting on purpose just to piss her off or it was really just a harmless conversation with alcohol playing mind tricks on her. Just how much had she drank already, she had no idea.

It must be the alcohol, she said to herself. She needed to get a clear head.

Tess walked up to the alcohol table that had been set up in a corner and dropped her drink before finding her way to the bathroom. The music was way too loud and the door was unlocked anyway else she would have known the bathroom was occupied but she did not and she opened the door just to see a lady pressed up against the wall been fucked from behind by Kunle.

The lady was literally screaming her head off but the loud music blasting through the apartment drowned her voice and it went no further than the bathroom door.

The lady had her dress pulled all over her ass and even Tess had to admit it was an amazing ass from the little she could see but that was not the selling point of the show, it was Kunle’s dick all shiny. He had no condom on so his dick was all covered in her pussy wetness. They had stopped fucking as Tess opened the door but his dick was still in her.

“Oh, carry on. Don’t bother about me” Tess said as she came into the bathroom and locked the door behind her. She stood by the door and folded her arms across her boobs.

Kunle was confused, what was he to do? Or the real question was what exactly did Tess want? Did she want him to put on a show for her? He was not sure but the thought of it and the fact that Amaka was in the apartment getting dicked down was more than enough motivation. He turned back to fucking this time with way more energy than he had before Tess had barged in.

Her screams had been the only turn on before but now that he had an audience, he knew he had to step up to the plate. He grabbed a huge chunk of the magnificent ass he was fucking and spanked her hard.

She screamed out louder and he could bet she was sobbing now but yet she did not push him or make an attempt to get away. It was more like she was even urging him to fuck her harder.

By now he noticed that Tess had sat down on the bathtub that was right opposite him but that was not what caught his attention. It was the fact that she had her hand right between her thighs now and he did not need to be told what she was doing.

He looked up at her face and she winked at him. That drove him insane, he was fucking someone else but it was Tess’ fuck face as she touched herself that was driving him.

“God! Pleasssse God” The lady was screaming but still it was the silent Tess that he was actually fucking.

Tess was in full throttle now finger fucking herself as she watched Kunle continue to smash the lady with the big ass. Now he was grabbing her boobs from behind and the way he squeezed on them made her also reach for her boobs.

Her nipples had been longing for attention all along anyway. She grabbed one through her dress and pulled on it, the feeling that ran through her made her bite her lips. She was not about to lend her voice to the one that was already screaming all through the bathroom.

Kunle saw Tess playing with her boobs and that was when he lost it. He had absolutely no control over what came next as his dick went haywire filling the pussy with hot thick cum. His hands had somehow found their way back to her hips and held her in place as he filled her up.

He leaned forward and was breathing heavily by her ear as he emptied himself.

Tess saw this and the expression on the lady’s face as Kunle came. Her mouth was open but no sound came out, there was no screaming. She was just mute as her own orgasm ran through her body.

Her finger was still somewhere deep in her pussy but she was all numb having no control over what was going on.

Elsewhere Melissa was leading Ifeanyi to her car.