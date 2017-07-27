Erotic: Ifeanyi's naughty evening at the office [Pt. 25]

They both stared at each other for a while, each wondering what question to ask.

“What’s going on?” Tess finally broke the ice.

“You don’t want to go in there right now” Ifeanyi stood blocking the doorway.

“Why?” Tess looked at him puzzled.

“Well... Errm she is busy” He answered.

Now she was looking at him in a really weird way then her eyes widened as it hit her.

“Don’t tell me she is screwing Kunle”.

“I don’t know what you are talking about” He smiled at her and she smiled back.

“You are a goat” she said as she playfully punched him on the chest.

“I know, I know” He agreed as he pulled her closed and kissed her forehead.

“Let’s go back to the office” Ifeanyi grabbed her by the hand.

“Wait, what if someone else comes along and disturbs them” Tess asked.

Ifeanyi thought about it and figured she was right. If someone like Amaka came along, she would disturb the show indoors for sure. Even if Dara did not answer, Amaka would assume something was going down indoors and would return back to the office to start up gists.

It would not be long before everyone put two plus two together and notice Kunle was missing from the office.

“Well, you do have a point…” He was interrupted by the door opening up behind him. He turned around to see Kunle coming out with a stupid grin on his face.

“I be Jagaban” He said before noticing Tess was right behind Ifeanyi. He scratched his hair in obvious Embarrassment.

“Well done, gigolo jagaban” Tess clapped for him before turning around and walking to the office leaving the men laughing.

“She know the parole?” Kunle asked his friend.

“Not all but she know say you dey busy dey service the director indoors” Ifeanyi told him.

“So wetin she talk after I comot?” He asked for the outcome.

“Well, I am still an employee here but I gast to dey report to her office every lunch break to come service” Kunle explained.

“Oshe Badoo” Ifeanyi hailed his friend as they started on their way back to the office. They got into the office to see everyone chatting excitedly including Tess who had just been with them.

“Ehen, Ifeanyi come. Come and hear”. Amaka motioned to him as soon as she saw him. She was seated on the edge of Michael’s table which was fast becoming her regular spot.

“Wetin happen?” Ifeanyi frowned as he took two steps backwards rather than forward.

“See as ifeanyi dey run, you never even hear wetin she wan talk” Kene was laughing.

“I no need hear. Na Amaka, she fit wan give me kiss of death” Ifeanyi had everyone laughing.

“Come jor, it’s not today that I am killing you, that would be soon sha” Amaka assured him.

“So you still get plans to kill am” Oyinda asked.

“Yes o, he has always been number on my hitlist once I start my witch business in full force”

“Two of you no well. Anyway, what’s up?” Ifeanyi moved closer to Amaka.

“Today’s Michael’s birthday o and he doesn’t want to celebrate it for us”. Amaka finally told him what the noise was all about.

“He didn’t even want us to know” Tess chipped in.

“Ahan, Baba no be so o. wey you suppose don declare two, two bottle for boys”. Trust Kunle to come up with the alcohol talks.

“It is not like that, you people do not understand”. Michael groaned.

“Understand what? Say you be Jesus, you no dey celebrate your birthday, na people dey celebrate am for you?” Kunle continued.

Ifeanyi could not help but laugh at the reference his friend just made.

“It’s not that. I have just never had a birthday party in my life, I just stay indoors with movies and a drink for company”. Michael tried to explain.

“Ehen, who is asking for party? We can come and sit down at home with you. Watch movies and have drinks for company too. No be party na” Amaka pushed her own agenda forward knowing pretty much no one else was thinking of spending the night at Michael’s place watching movies and having a drink.

“Me no need follow you go house.

There is one very nice bar that just opened across the road. We fit go there go launch our own two two bottles” Kunle spoke for the rest of them.

“Well Oga Mike, let’s just agree on our two two bottles for the boys. You can go home to your movies and drink with who you like, our own concern is just the provision for drinks” Ifeanyi finally spoke up with Oyinda and Amaka clapping for him while Michael just laughed while rubbing his forehead.

“Please, I want Nkwobi with my own drink o” Tess added her own.

“That one no concern us, you ladies can speak for yourselves” Kene countered her.

“Abi o” Kunle backed him up.

“Well I agree with Tess, we ladies must have Nkwobi with our drinks” Tess got her own support from Oyinda.

“So oga Mike, what’s the 411? No need to think too much, you can’t escape today” Ifeanyi told him.

“Tell him o” Amaka hailed. Michael stopped rubbing his forehead and finally looked up.

“Okay, I accept. Drinks and Nkwobi on me after work today” He said and had everyone cheering and clapping for him.

“Who say Today no go end well?” Kunle grinned as he jumped on his seat.