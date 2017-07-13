Erotic: Ifeanyi's naughty evening at the office [Pt. 23]

“Wait, I no understand. You dey do what, where?” Ifeanyi asked just to be sure he had heard Kunle correctly the first time.

Kunle shook his head.

“I dey wank for inside office, I no know when she enter”

“You mad o! You come dey jerk off for office. Why you no carry babe go house go fuck? Abi if agro even catch you sef, why you no just go toilet go jerk off? When all these one happen sef?” Ifeanyi reeled off questions after questions.

“Ahan, Oga calm down na” Kunle said.

Ifeanyi took a deep breath and calmed himself.

“Oya how e take happen?”

“No be say I plan am. I just reach office very early today and when nobody don reach, dick was misbehaving and I decided to release it small” Kunle explained.

“So you no fit waka go toilet?” Ifeanyi queried again.

Kunle sighed and gave up trying to explain. He had been stupid, agreed. He did not need his friend rubbing it all in.

“E don happen, e don happen. Now na way forward remain” He said to his friend.

Ifeanyi almost laughed out seeing how Kunle say ‘way forward’ like it was some business transaction going on.

“Wait, you talk way forward. What exactly did she say abi do?”

“She just say make I follow her go her office. I even dey think say maybe she wan sample the boy. I don dey ginger make my dick quick rise again. So I go fuck her better. We got to her office and she just sit down there dey look at me.

Then later she said I should clear my desk at the end of the day. That she does not want pervs working here o. Na me she call perv o. See my life, ehn Ifeanyi”

This time Ifeanyi could not stop himself from laughing. He had to hold on to Kunle’s shoulder for support as his whole body shook all over.

Kunle just kept a straight face wondering what he had said that was so funny to him friend.

Ifeanyi took time out to get himself together seeing how serious his friend was. He felt bad but the laughter just could not be helped.

“When she sat down staring at you, why didn’t you make a move? You no know whether she dey wait make you take charge”. Ifeanyi said.

“Make I take charge, make e turn another matter. She fit add sexual harassment or even attempted rape to the matter abi?” Kunle raised an eyebrow.

“That one sef dey but still on still. I would try and go talk to her. At least she no sack you on the spot. She gave you till the end of the day, that means she obviously wants something. The koko now na to find out what it is” Ifeanyi explained.

“Well, that one sef dey because me sef don reason am like that.” Kunle nodded in agreement.

“No worry, lunch break we go see her and know what’s up” Ifeanyi patted his friend on the back in reassurance.

“Okay sha. Just know say that woman sick upstairs” Kunle said as they walked back to the office.

“I know, trust me. I know” Ifeanyi agreed.

Everyone had started up on their work for the day when Kunle and Ifeanyi walked back in. Only Kene had time to look up at them.

“Una don turn gay couple ni abi how e dey go?” He joked.

“You go like join us for threesome ni? You fit fuck Kunle yansh” Ifeanyi laughed while Kunle made an irritated face.

And each went to his desk and got busy but during the following house,Kunle could not concentrate and the reason scared him. He was not worried about losing his job. He was more worried about all the fun and sex he was going to miss in this office.

Am I mad? He asked himself. There was no job out there waiting for him and yet he was not thinking about that, he was here thinking about doggy and spanking and the director’s massive cleavage.

It was now he could not help but admit he really had a problem. A huge sexual one.

Lunch break came around and Kunle looked up at Ifeanyi who was still very much caught up in work. Everyone else was standing up and heading out.

“Kene, you are the one buying me food today o” Amaka announced out loud.

“Why? Na me dey fuck you?” Kene raised an eyebrow that had Oyinda laughing. Michael didn’t say a word, he only smiled.

“I wonder o” Was all Tess could add before she turned to look at Ifeanyi.

“Aren’t you coming?” She asked him.

“No, I want to finish up these reports before end of the day. Just help me get something” He smiled at her.

“And me too o. we wey no get partners, pity us” Kunle hurriedly attached himself.

Tess smiled and nodded at hi.

In less than a minute they were all gone leaving just Kunle and Ifeanyi behind. Kunle waited two minutes then..

“Guy, how far? Make we go see this woman na” He grumbled.

Ifeanyi looked up at him and nodded.

“Oya but when we reach there, no talk anything o. na me go talk. Even if you must talk, just apologize. Nothing more. You hear” Ifeanyi warned.

“I don hear you, you know say na you get her mumu button” Kunle threw his hands up in mock salutation. Ifeanyi just smiled and led the way.

They walked in silence till they got to the director’s door then Kunle grabbed Ifeanyi’s arm and said a quick prayer. Then Ifeanyi knocked.

“Come in” Came the soft voice from within. Ifeanyi opened the door and led the way in. Dara was scribbling something when they walked in. They stood a while before she looked up at them.

“Yes, how may I help you?”….