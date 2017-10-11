Erotic: Grace takes her fornication to Brother Cornelius

"Put your leg inside" Grace yelled at her madam’s youngest son who won't wear his trouser, it took all her strength not to spank him a little, it was Sunday and they were already running late.

She hated Sundays, not only did she have to do her chores super early but she had to make sure the stubborn little children were dressed and ready amongst all the chaos the day brought along.

"Grace, wetin you still dey wait for, you no know say we don late" Her madam shouted on her

She lifted the boy and wore him his trouser, she hurriedly dressed up having little time to apply a little powder and lip gloss. They walked till they got a tricycle and all cramped themselves into it. They got to church a bit late and thankfully the usher didn't direct them to go sit in front.

Service went as usual with Grace trying really hard not to doze off, her madam believed you have to be possessed or an instrument of the devil to sleep in church. The sermon was still halfway when her madam handed her #200 and asked her to go find change before it was time for offering, she went outside and went to look for an usher

"Grace abi" She heard a woman ask

"Yes" Grace answered turning around

"Abeg go inside that small room behind altar, help me carry small yellow bag" The woman started

"Children wan do drama after pastor and I forget to carry the Papa clothes the woman said

Grace asked her if she had change, the woman took the money from her and Grace headed to the back room, it was littered with equipment and children's clothes, she looked around looking for the yellow bag.

She saw them in a far corner among other clothes, she walked over and bent down to get it, as she stood up and turned around almost fell back when she saw Brother Cornelius at the door staring at her, she opened her mouth to tell him he scared her but stopped when she saw his bulge

"Wetin.. Wetin you dey do" he started looking away

She lifted the bag

"Na for children drama" she said

She stole glances at his crotch trying not to stare, she wanted to reach out and feel it, she started towards the door and when she was close to him, she made herself trip falling straight at him, he caught her steadying himself so they don't go crashing down, his hands were on her ass holding her close and she could feel his erection pressing hard into her, they stayed like that breathing heavily and she pulled away from him

"Wait for me" She managed to say before dashing out, she collected the change and handed her the clothes, she rushed back to her seat and gave her the change

"Ma, I wan go toilet" She said

Her madam eyed her like she insulted her ancestors before dismissing her, Grace raced back to the changing room looking back to make sure no one saw her, she saw Brother Cornelius pacing and she closed the door behind her

"This is a mortal sin" He started

He sounded just like he does when his teaching Bible study and that's not what she needed, she thought about walking towards him but he was too far, she would just make him come to her. Staring at him, she pulled down her skirt, she watched as he started to stammer making her want to smile, she turned around her back to him, she bent down like she was picking something giving him a full view of her ass, it didn't take long before he was behind her reaching to touch her ass, he moulded it and massaged her ass slowly.

It felt good and she wanted to enjoy it but there was no time so she quickly turned around her face facing his crotch, she pulled down his trouser and pulled him down to the ground, she made him lie down and she straddled him, she lifted herself and guided his dick into her closing her eyes as he slid into her, she put her hands on his chest and started move, she took his hand and brought it to her boobs.

He squeezed through her shirt and she moved faster, she could tell the sermon would soon be over so she started to grind his dick rubbing against her clit as she did, she slowed down as he started to make a face and started to grind slowly till she came hard her pussy walls gripping his dick hard, when her orgasm started to die down she picked up pace bouncing up and down faster her pleasure driving her crazy

"Oh lord! Oh my" He moaned amidst other rambling

She threw her head back as she approached her second orgasm, she could feel how strong it was going to be and she wanted it, she grinned erratically moaning loudly in sync with the congregation answering a question the pastor asked, she leaned down and moved her ass up and down faster till he shot cum up her pussy.

She felt the hot cum in her and that was all she needed for her orgasm to explode making her shake all over. She laid on top of him till her orgasm died down, she quickly wore back her skirt and made for the door while he pulled on his trouser

"Will you attend Bible study on Thursday" He asked

She turned back smiled at him and left smiling to herself.