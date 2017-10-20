Erotic: Grace seduces neighbour's horny husband

It was promising to be a good day for Grace as she quickly finished up and dressed up, everyone had gone out, her Madam and Oga at work and the children were at school, but that wasn't what was making her day exciting.

She was going to one of her Madam’s friends house to watch her little daughter throughout the day while the woman travelled to a nearby town.

She liked going to their house; they lived in a two bedroom apartment and their floor were tiled but what she loved most was their GOtv decoder. She locked their house and walked to their house smiling, the woman greeted her quickly and went out.

ALSO READ: Grace takes her fornication to Sunday school teacher

After making sure the girl ate and was playing with her toys she turned on the TV and tuned to African Magic, she watched a movie for an hour before she played with the girl when she started being fussy, as they playing her father came in, he greeted her and went over to the bedroom, she usually doesn't talk to him and now that she thought about it he had a really nice deep voice.

He soon came out and passed her to where the TV was, it looked like he was searching for something, he stopped and looked towards her for a while, smiled before he continued searching and left, she looked down and realized what he stared at her briefly, her legs were open and her gown had risen up her thighs showing off a massive amount of laps and a full view of her pant, the thought of him watching and smiling at her goods made her pussy tingle.

The thought of him kept recurring to her after he left and she continued watching her movie, she fed the little girl and soon the girl was asleep, Grace browsed to channels and finally settled for Telemundo.

The drama just kept interesting with an evil boss that keeps trying to seduce and break up the love that the employee she was in love had, as she watched, she heard him come back, he started to look around the living room, when he left for the room a thought occurred to her.

ALSO READ: Grace's midnight sex romp with her Oga

She quickly took off her pant and tucked it in between the fold in the cushion and pulled her skirt a little, she continued watching her movie when he came back to where the decoder was opposite her and started looking around, she opened her legs slightly and continued to watch her movie, she could feel his eyes on her pussy but she continued to watch her movie.

He left and she smiled to herself, she pulled her skirt further up when she heard his footsteps again, he continued looking for something while she opened her legs even wider, she could tell he wasn't pretending to be looking for anything anymore but was staring at her, she open her legs a bit wider and casually lifted her skirt with her hand, her skirt was barely covering her pussy, she stroked her thigh gently her eyes still fixed on the television.

She continued to stroke her hands climbing up gently, soon her hands were inches away from her pussy, she looked away from the television and locked her sight with his before she let her finger slide into her wet pussy, she bite her lips as she pushed her finger deeper in still watching him.

She parted her legs wider and started to move her finger in and out her breathing beginning to rise higher, she started to buck against her fingers moaning out, she closed her eyes and moved faster against her fingers, her fingers moving really fast she came all over them breathing heavily, she opened her eyes to see him standing in front of her, he pulled out her hand out of her pussy still staring at her.

He brought her hands to his mouth, he licked off all the cum and slowly squatted between her legs, he pulled her towards the edge of the cushion and spread her legs open, he poked her clit with his finger and she slightly shuddered, he played around the outside of her hole.

Parting her pussy lips to play with her engorged clit, he brought his mouth to her clit and sucked forcing a loud moan from her.

ALSO READ: Ada lures Grace into her boyfriend's house [Part 2]

He parted her pussy lips further and stuck his tongue into her,she tried not to grab his head as she felt like she was going to explode, his hands came around and grabbed her ass, squeezing tight as his face went deeper into her pussy, he lapped, sucked and flickered with his tongue.

She could feel herself getting closer to an orgasm again, he sucked on her pussy harder shoving his tongue in and out pinching her ass.

She let out a small cry and came hard, he lapped and sucked her juices like it was the last source of water, he clearly enjoyed what he was having as he sucked her dry, he stood up and wiped his mouth with the back of his palm

"I’m looking for something in my room, come and help me look for it" He said stretching his hands to her