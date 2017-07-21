Erotic: Grace goes back to the village

After what seemed like eight hours of being on the road with two different buses, she finally got to her village, she looked around as she got down from the bike she took from the garage, it’s been long since she came to the village but it still looked the same. She took a deep breath, braced herself for the worst, and walked inside the compound.

She saw her father and one of her brothers sitting beside him playing close to the lantern, she greeted him and her brother shouted her name and soon the others were rushing to her side with sheepish smiles, they collected her bag and looked her over, others asking her a million question about Abuja

“Where mama” she finally said with an impatient tone.

She went towards her parent small room, lifted the curtain and stepped inside, she inhaled the stuffy smell the room had; she had forgotten about it, she walked towards the bed and sat besides her mother who opened her eyes wearily

“Ndo” she said softly

She could feel how hot her mother’s temperature was when she felt her hand, she felt the tears pulling up as she thought about what could happen, she quickly dug into her bag for the anti-malaria drugs and pain-killers she had bought with the extra money her madam gave her, she went out and asked if her mother had anything to eat.

She came back in and helped her mother sit up and popped the pills for her, after she took the drugs Grace stayed with her for a long while before she stepped out. It was darker now and her sister served her dinner, they were having fufu with.... soup sprinkled with a little dry fish, she ate and gisted her siblings about Abuja exaggerating the story a little.

“Nneka, papa dey call you” Her little brother that was hanging out with her father came to tell her.

She went into the room and sat on the mat, her father asked how her journey went and proceeded to clear his throat and sat upright, he did that when he had something serious to talk about, he started with pointing out how she was not getting younger and went ahead to tell her that someone had come to ask for her hand

“You remember Ebuka that own that shop close to the parish?” He asked her.

She remembered him well and there was no way she would ever consider marrying him, he had been making advances at her for as long as she could remember, and she hated him, her father kept going on and on, but she could not hear anything he said since he mentioned Ebuka.

She wanted to scream that she would never marry him but kept quiet, when her father finished she stood up and went inside where her siblings were waiting for her, she couldn’t gist any more so she listened to them fill her in on all the gossip she missed.

As soon as her father came inside she sneaked outside, she needed to clear her head, she walked along the footpath her head replaying her conversation with her father

“Grace, na you be that?” a voice brought her out of her reverie.

She look up to see Obinna smiling at her, he came over held her smiling before hugging her, Obinna used to be her unofficial boyfriend before she left, he had shown her the beauty of fucking after her horrible first time, he held her a while before letting her go

“Gracie! Gracie! You just go forget me abi” He said poking her side

“No o” She said nodding her head sideways.

“You find city boy wey treat you well eh, wey you forget me na” He said holding her face up

“You wan go our special place?” He said pulling her close and grabbing her ass.

She nodded her head with her eyes closed, she would go anywhere with him at the moment.