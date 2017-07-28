Erotic: Fatima & her backdoor obsession [Part 4]

Once in the car Madu ran his hands up and down her thighs sending chills through Fatima's body. He pulled her lacy panties down to her knees, lifted her tennis skirt with one hand and stroked her pussy with the other. He fingered her pussy causing Fatima to groan.

He ran his hands over her shapely buttocks and let his fingers dip into the crack of her ass.

He tested her ass hole and moistened it with Fatima's pussy juice. Madu then instructed her to take out his dick.

Fatima dropped to her knees on the car floor and unfastened Madu's shorts and pushed them down over his legs and let them fall around his ankles. Madu's erection was poking through his boxer and Fatima slowly peeled the underwear down his legs.

His dick caught in the elastic and sprung out when it cleared the waistband. Fatima always loved that when it happened. Fatima stroked Madu's dick and then looked up at him.

"You have a nice dick, Madu. I’m sure you would you like me to suck it, wouldn't you?" Fatima teased.

"Yes, suck my cock," Madu said with a rough voice.

She took Madu's dick in her mouth and used all of her oral skills to bring him to the brink of ejaculation. Then Fatima removed his dick from her mouth and looked up at Madu as she stroked his dick.

"Do you want to cum in my mouth? Or would you like to fuck me?" Fatima asked in a lusty voice.

"Get your mouth back on my dick. I'll cum in your mouth first and then I'll fuck you," Madu replied urgently.

She resumed sucking his dick and it did not take long for him to shoot in her mouth. Madu blasted a huge load into Fatima's mouth and she quickly swallowed every drop.

Madu remained hard even after Fatima had drained his dick dry.

"Get up here and I'll fuck you!" Madu gasped.

Fatima knelt on the back seat and Madu flipped her tennis skirt up over her back and exposed her lower body. Madu always loved the look of Fatima bent over with her skirt flipped up over her ass. He moved in behind Fatima and buried his dick in her pussy.

She was already wet and his dick slid in easily. Madu held onto to her hips and he fucked the shapely Fatima from behind. He began to fondle her shapely ass and then he shoved a finger in her asshole. He loved how easy his finger went into her ass. She had obviously lubricated it earlier.

"Do you want to fuck my ass too?" Fatima teased and then added,

"Make me cum first and then you can fuck my ass."

He continued to fuck Fatima from behind as he reached around and began to finger her clit. Fatima orgasmed quickly once her clit was rubbed and she drenched Madu's cock in her pussy. Madu pulled his dick from her pussy and slipped it into her ass. His pussy moistened dick met little resistance as it entered Fatima's ass and settled in her rectum.

He was so close to cumming that he didn't last long at all. His body stiffened and he fired a flood of cum deep into Fatima's ass. He remained pressed against her ass cheeks as she used her sphincter to squeeze every drop of cum from his dick.

Madu remained in her ass as long as he could and then his cock softened and slipped from her ass hole.

"You know I always wanted to fuck a female tennis player in the ass," Madu told her.

"Really," Fatima said playing along.

"Yeah, right before her match she would be in her tennis outfit with her panties pulled down to her knees. I imagine that I am fucking her in the ass and cumming in her ass. I pull up her panties after cumming in her ass and pat her lovingly on her shapely round bottom before she has to head out to the court," He explained his own fantasy.

Madu then got behind Fatima and slipped his rock hard dick deep into her ass for a second time. Fatima emitted a gasp as Madu's dick slid all the way in on the first thrust. He pounded her asshole and fucked her rapidly in search of his much desired release.

He began to move her hips in an attempt to match Madu's thrusts and it was obvious that she was turned on by the situation. Fatima was gasping and grunting as Madu began to really pound her ass.

He picked up the pace even more and held to Fatima's shapely buttocks as their hips slapped noisily together.

She was really into it now and the two of them fucked like maniacs.

Fatima then teased Kalu when she played along with his fantasy,

"Oh we shouldn't be doing this. I have a match later and I can't play with my ass full of cum," she screamed.

They were both sweating from the physical intensity of their fucking. Kalu slammed into her as his dick now moved freely in her ass. He felt his orgasm approaching and as much as he wanted to prolong the fucking session, he couldn't.

His body stiffened and he plunged his dick all the way into Fatima's gorgeous ass. Streams of semen shot into her ass as Kalu seemed to cum continuously for several seconds.

"Oh, I feel it. What am I going to do? I need to be on the court in five minutes. Cum will be leaking from my ass," Fatima cried out and then her own orgasm hit her, "Oh, I'm cumming!"

Her body thrashed around as Kalu held onto her curvy ass cheeks and kept his dick buried in her ass. Her fingers flew over her pussy and clit as his warm seed flooded her ass. Fatima then collapsed face down on the car seat and Kalu's dick slipped from her ass with an audible pop.

Kalu knelt over her as his dick dripped the remaining cum on her curvy ass and Fatima wiggled her ass and squealed in delight.