Erotic: Fatima and her backdoor obsession [Part 3]

Madu continued to eat her pussy as he held her ass tightly in his hands. He then moved his hands up to her breasts and found her hard nipples. He massaged her breasts and pinched her nipples in his fingertips as he continued to munch on her pussy and clit. Fatima was tossing and thrusting her pussy into his face as she moaned and groaned in ecstasy.

He decided to play with her asshole again as he ate her pussy. He sneaked one hand behind Fatima's bottom and played with her asshole tickling the tight hole.

"This is fantastic," Fatima sighed.

Madu stuck his middle finger in Fatima's pussy and got it good and wet with her juices. He then positioned it at Fatima's asshole and shoved it in. Fatima gasped with the abrupt anal penetration but soon had Madu's finger buried in her ass.

Madu pumped his finger in and out of Fatima's ass as he continued to attack her pussy with his mouth. Madu loved the feel of his finger in the warm enclave of Fatima's ass and he could feel his cum in her hole.

Fatima stiffened and gasped aloud as she came on Madu's face. Madu held on to her with his finger still buried in her ass and his mouth glued to her pussy. He felt the waves of orgasm rock Fatima's body and his face was drenched with her pussy juice. Fatima kept humping his face until the last of her orgasms passed and she drooped back on the bed.

Madu slipped his finger from her ass and his hands found her breasts again. He stroked her breasts and nipples as he gently licked her pussy dry of all her juices. Madu finished eating her and then sat up kneeling between Fatima legs.

He followed Fatima's eyes to his dick and then he realized that he was hard again.

Fatima smiled at him and said, "Eh look at you. Your dick is big and hard again. Are you going to put it in my pussy again?"

Madu leaned forward and aimed his dick at Fatima's pussy. He slid in easily and enjoy in the warmth of her pussy. Madu began to pump his dick in and out of Fatima's pussy as she wrapped her shapely legs around his back. Fatima pulled him in with her legs and positioned herself so that her clit was in constant contact with his dick.

Madu began to pound Fatima's pussy and Fatima humped her hips back at him just as hard.

The two of them fucked each other wildly breathing heavy and grunting and moaning. Fatima had another orgasm but continued to fuck Madu toward his. Fatima lost count of her orgasms. Madu didn't cum again but he was pleased that Fatima did.

Madu and Fatima lay still in bed for a long time. Madu caressed Fatima's cute firm breasts and rolled her hard nipples in his fingers. Fatima ran her hand along Madu's balls and dick and she soon had him hard again. Madu rolled over on her and they fucked again until Fatima begged him to stop that she couldn't cum anymore.

"Oh abeg, I have to give my poor pussy a rest," she pleaded.

"Okay then I will just have to stick my thing back in your ass," Madu replied.

Fatima rolled over and wiggled her ass for Madu. He got some more lotion and lubed up his dick and her asshole once again. Then Madu rolled over on top of Fatima and slid his dick into her ass once again. He fucked her slowly and then he knelt up pulling Fatima with him so he could watch the anal penetration.

He enjoyed every second he was in her marvellous ass.

Madu fucked her ass slowly for a long time before it felt like he came. Madu buried his dick in Fatima's ass and held it there as it throbbed in her rectum. He pulled his softening dick from her ass. He collapsed on the bed as he was drained and exhausted.

This time Fatima did not go down on him and take his dick in her mouth. She lay still face down on the bed. He looked down at Fatima and stared at her gorgeous ass. He was pleased that he had fucked her ass not once but twice that day.

He noticed that traces of cum seemed to bubble up and trickle out of her ass as she lay there. Madu patted her on her shapely buttocks.

One day Fatima was dressed as a tennis player and told Madu that she had a very important match later. She looked great in her tennis skirt with the short top that showed off her flat belly. Her legs were beautiful and she could pass for a player.

She asked Madu to give her a ride to the courts near the university. Of course that was just an excuse to get in her car.