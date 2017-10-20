Erotic: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 18]

Derah still kissed me deeply, I felt Ogo position himself at my opening.

“Derah, take off your pants. In fact, Ifueko why don’t you help him with that? come to me Ifechi” Ogo whispered the last.

He pulled me back to kneeling and onto his shaft at the same time, I bit my lip and he moaned in my ear, his body pressed against my back, one hand working my breast, the other massaging my clit.

Ogo whispered in my ear

“Look what a good girl Ifueko is being?” Derah moved off the bed and Ifueko was pulling his pants down for him, kissing her way down his body as she did till her mouth reached his cock. He stepped out of his pants and went to climb back on the bed but Ifueko took his cock in her hand shaking her head at him.

Derah growled, I knew by the way they looked at each other that they didn’t like each other that much. Ifueko put her mouth to Derah’s dick and descended upon it at the same time Ogo started moving me up and down on his.

Ogo kept time with Ifueko’s mouth and I got the distinct impression of him controlling her with his mine

‘Stroke, stroke, stroke’.

The pressure started building inside me, Derah’s hand was wrapped around Ifueko’s hair but he didn’t try to apply pressure. It was obvious he was trying hard not to enjoy it, but Ifueko was a wily vixen and an expert at these things.

The things she could do with her mouth and tongue ehn! When Derah started to moan from the pleasure, Ifueko pulled away, she licked her lips then looked over to me with an impish grin as if to say

“He’s sweet like a proper lollipop, makes you want to lick him all day” didn’t I know that. I burst out laughing as if she had actually said it, Ogo pulled my head around possessing my mouth roughly and hungrily, I don’t think he wanted me to enjoy this but I planned to disappoint him and enjoy it to the fullest.

Ogo picked up speed as he rose to climax with me, his hand returning to massage my pearl. Our bodies covered in sweat. He smiled wickedly at me before he seized my lips again, working his hands again on my breast and clit. I saw Derah out of the corner of my eyes pull Ifueko up and force her into all fours just like me and in front of me.

He knelt behind her looking less than happy, he licked his fingers before pressing them on her clit, Ifueko’s eyes clouded with lust just as Derah plunged his massive dick into her hole and she gasped out loud, having never had him, I am sure she was surprised at how big he was and how he filled her.

I stopped moving and tried to push off Ogo, this must be the punishment he talked about, an insane jealousy took over me when Derah’s dick penetrated Ifueko and I wanted to scream in frustration.

Ogo thrust into me hard, pinning me to him with his arms. I gasped and stopped struggling,

“See Ifechi, Derah doesn’t want to be with Ifueko anymore than she does, but I gave him a choice, either be in her or in your throat. He didn’t want to treat you like that noble as he is and so he chose Ifueko” I could feel the smugness radiating all over him

“How does that make you feel”? he berated.

“Ogo, stop it” Derah warned, his face tightening but I could see the underlying pleasure on it and I ached.

“Derah, the defender of humankind” was Ogo’s reply before he twisted my face around and plunged his tongue in my mouth. As he released my mouth I whispered in his ear

“You know, she’s never going to trust you again” I felt him smile against my lips.

“I don’t need her to trust me, she will come to understand in the end” He grunted reclaiming my lips and shutting me up.

Ogo thrusted deeper still, I cried out in sheer pleasure and pain, there was nothing even remotely gentle about his movements and my body yearned for more but my heart cried out to Derah as I watched him make my best friend scream with pleasure.

Ogo then bent me forward for better penetration while Ifueko wordlessly straddled Derah’s face. Derah took her hips with his hands and started licking and eating her pussy, a pang of jealousy and possessiveness ran through me again, Ifueko leaned forward and kissed my mouth, rolling her tongue around mine and squeezing my breasts also.

I shivered with all the sensations that ran through me. Ifueko let go and then I bent lower to take Derah into my mouth, he twitched at my touch, I hadn’t been able to touch him the whole time and if this was all I could get then I’d take it. I swallowed him into my throat, gagging because Derah was not small.

Ogo thrust into me and withdrew in time with my movements on Derah, Ifueko held my head in place while she gripped my hair with her fists, helping me move up and down.

Soon, Derah’s body shook as he released into my throat almost at the same time that Ogo came body and soul into me and Ifueko with her screams all over Derah’s mouth. She got up off him quickly and exited the room without a word and Derah just lay there his eyes closed.

Ogo finally removed his semi flaccid cock from me and I collapsed on the bed just beside Derah’s waist. I felt his hand in my hair and soon I fell asleep, dying of embarrassment, my plan to make Ogo look foolish obviously did not work.

The next morning, I woke up alone in bed, I reached out to get my phone and noticed it was nowhere near me. As I stood up I felt a hurl of vomit come up my throat and I ran towards the bathroom and made a beeline for the toilet.

All of the contents in my stomach came pouring out and I began to break in a sweat, I wiped my mouth and cleaned up and went in search of water to drink.

It had been a while since I had malaria, I hadn’t been paying much attention to my health, I made a mental note then to book an appointment with my doctor.