Erotic: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 17]

“I will advise you to watch how you talk to me, little witch” he said in that usual no nonsense tone. Not today son!

“You freaking set her up!!!!” I bellowed, realizing what must have happened and feeling very sorry for my friend. Ogo feigned innocence I knew he knew what I was talking about.

“What I do with, or for my employees is none of your concern Ifechi” he ground out behind gritted teeth. I glanced at Derah, he looked more confused than anybody and the tattooed freak looked indifferent or was that guilty, I couldn’t tell the difference in my anger. I turned and saw something that looked throwable, I picked it up, it was a nice glass table clock.

Perfect! Then I tossed it in his direction, hoping it would hit him but he ducked before it got to him, all men were up in a flash but Ogo was before me in a nanosecond. He held onto my breasts and squeezed hard, then he held on to both nipples and pulled harder causing me to cry out in pain.

“You will not embarrass me like that ever again, do you hear me?” he said so low I barely heard him, he continued to pinch my nipples and tears escaped my eyes.

“Adeolu could you excuse us, Derah stay put please” he ordered and the tattooed freak exited without a word. The pain was becoming unbearable but I refused to cry, he held on to both nipples and continued to pinch.

“Ogo, bro” Derah said quietly

“Not another word” Ogo murmured silencing Derah. Just then the door opened again and Ifueko walked in, seeing what was happening I am sure it reminded her of that first day at his office.

“I will teach you a lesson, yet Little Witch” Ogo threatened menacingly.

“Ogo, for fuck’s sake, not again!!” she said but in a calm voice that was alien to my ears. I bit my lip to stop from crying out, Ogo’s lips came down on mine and forced my lips open with a slight tug on my lips.

“Will you all follow me” it wasn’t a request, it was an order and we all moved as people who had been hypnotized. Only Ifueko hesitated a bit before she moved. He led us to his soundproofed room.

“This is better, so I don’t have your screams attracting more guests” he said glancing devilishly at Ifueko

“I’m sorry, I will try to keep it down” I whimpered when I had found my voice.

“Don’t you dare my beautiful witch. I want to hear every single moan” Ogo said, the others in the room did not say a word. He pulled me onto his lap and kissed me gently, then overtook my mouth in the roughest, wildest kiss I have ever experienced. It felt so good to be in his arms but my beef with him wasn’t over. He turned his head to look at Ifueko so I looked to Derah, he used that movement to flip me on my stomach, tearing my clothes apart till I was fully naked.

He caressed my bare ass, laying soft air kisses on my skin and tiny painful bites.

“Well, what are you both waiting for?” he said voice lust filled and hungry, I heard the rustle of feet before two semi naked people joined us on the bed, without a word. I came up on all fours to look Derah in the eyes and sat back on my ankles. Ogo’s hands came around my waist, one hand caressing my breast while the other slipped between my legs gently again at first.

“Since, you feel the need to be involved Ifueko, come and join us” Ogo said his voice deadly

“No...” I began, his hand closed over my mouth

“Sshhh little witch, you set the rules outside this building, I set the rules inside. If Ifueko hadn’t barged in, we probably wouldn’t be here. I would have disregarded your infraction because I had a guest” He said licking up the side of my neck

“Have you noticed yet how her protectiveness of you seems to be what gets her into most trouble?” I actually did not know that

“I think she likes it and uses Ifechi as an excuse to rile you up” Derah chimed in

“Not that you have been a good little boy yourself either Derah, Ogo laughed out loud, his rich booming voice causing my pussy to tingle.

“It seems you’re the bad influence here Ifechi, the common denominator in all of us behaving badly. Why is that?” Ogo asked impishly as he bit on my neck with his sharp teeth.

“It’s because she is unique, kind, beautiful, sexy and doesn’t even know how capable she is of bringing men and women alike to their knees. Or it could just be that we are all in love with the same woman” Derah said with a hard, serious voice. Ogo moved his hand from my mouth,

“I think my brother just told you that he loves you, little witch, do you have anything to say back?” a seductively dangerous sound to his voice. I wouldn’t have said it anyway but Derah gave me the slightest shake of his head and out of the corner of my eye I saw Ifueko shaking hers slightly too.

“I think you all need extensive mental therapy” I responded finally with a gulp. Ogo roared with laughter

“Well said. Now Ifueko come closer” he said kissing my neck then he put his mouth to my ear

“Lean forward and kiss my brother Little witch” I went up on all fours and kissed Derah being sure to keep my eyes open to watch Ogo’s movements, Ifueko tried to keep herself from being unnoticed but Ogo wasn’t distracted.

He knelt between my legs and started kissing down my spine while his hands caressed my breasts.