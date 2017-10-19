Erotic: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 16]

My week had been going well for the first time in a while, I had had a productive working week and I was looking forward to the presentations I had the following week with prospective clients. What was making me giddy and excited? Was it the regular fuck I was getting from two delectable men? I didn’t know, I had no other experience to compare it with.

My face soured however when I checked my phone and saw the calls and frantic messages from Ifueko. What now?

Ifueko lived in the same building as Ogo, he owned the building and his offices were below the impenetrable residential quarters. Ifueko enjoyed a two-bedroom private suite complete with kitchen, living room and laundry room, she was hardly ever there so the kitchen or living room was seldom used.

Whatever time was spent there was spent in her large bedroom, enjoying Ogo’s dick whenever he surprised her or sneaking in strays when Ogo wasn’t looking which he almost always was so I wonder how she ever got away with it.

I knew he punished her a lot but she would never disclose what those entailed, I could tell that half the time they were painful but most of the time pleasurable. She was a wily minx and dared Ogo at most opportunities, still they had a good rapport when he wasn’t being her boss and an insufferable ass.

I had become jealous of my best friend for something I refused to believe she couldn’t control but she needed me now and I had to show up.

When I walked into her apartment I heard the sobs first, I was taking aback because I had never heard or seen Ifueko cry even when both her parents were killed in an armed robbery attack when she was little.

I hurried to where the sounds were coming from to see her lying face flat on the floor of her bedroom. What could have caused this?

Any bitterness I felt towards her disappeared for that time when I saw her, I laid down beside her and kissed her exposed neck. her new look this week was her curly natural hair dyed red and packed in a tight bun. I kissed along the back of her neck all the while rubbing her back slowly, soon the sobs quieted down until they stopped completely.

She turned to face me, looking at me intently, tears still streaming from her eyes.

“He says he owns me” She said, I frowned

“Who said he owns you?” I whispered back, trailing kisses all over her face to see if she would smile, she only closed her eyes but tears fell still.

“Ogo” she whispered, I raised my eyebrows a little, well she acted like she liked it so what was the problem here?

“Ifueko, I don’t see what the problem is here” I said. She turned so that she faced me on her side. Her revealing top had come down a little so that her beautiful cleavage showed a sizeable portion of her breasts. She took my hand and kissed it.

“You wouldn’t, would you?” She began softly “I met this guy on my travels” my eyes widened, and I am just hearing about this? Were we really friends?

“And...?” I said impatiently

“Well we hit it off, he is so perfect. I made the mistake of telling Ogo about it and he forbids me to even think about it let alone see him ever again” Ifueko finished her throaty voice becoming raspy with cracks of sobs again. I sighed, of course he did.

“So, why don’t you just walk away?” I asked her, I should know the answer to this question but however you spin it, it made no sense just like my love for him.

“You don’t understand!” her voice was raised now “how many times must I tell you…he…?”

“Yeah yeah, he saved your life” I continued, rolling my eyes in a calm voice.

“I was a child prostitute, you know” Ifueko said in a small voice, this made me gasp. She had never told me this before.

“Ogo gave me a new life”

“Yes, and you became his servant and whore, what is different in that?” I said a little too harshly.

“I knew you wouldn’t understand” she said lowering her head. Who was this girl? This wasn’t the Ifueko I knew, she never backed down when she was told she couldn’t do something. I had witnessed her being told she wasn’t good enough because she didn’t go to school then, but she did eventually now she was on top of most people that doubted her – literally and figuratively.

I lifted her head using one finger under her chin then leaned in to plant a heavy kiss on her lips, she opened her mouth then and I plunged with my tongue. I kissed her deeply for a few minutes then broke away.

“You have always been able to stand up to him, why not now?” If she could get this guy she wanted then maybe I could have Ogo to myself I thought. I put my hand between her thighs and felt my way up to her pussy which she had graciously left free of any material. I kept eye contact with her as I began to rub on her clit slowly.

“He’s always acted as if he owns me but he’s never said it until today and I know him” she gasped as I pressed on, torturously slow between her legs. She closed her eyes and bit on her bottom lip.

“He is powerless against Derah, that I have noticed. Tell him to say something to Ogo” I offered, opening my leg a tad when she sought to tantalise my pussy as well.

“No” was the short response.

“So why the fuck are you lying down here crying then?” I said impatient now, she sighed, closing her eyes again when my fingers entered her.

“I will get over it” she said in a small voice that was very unlike her, she leaned closer and grabbed my mouth with hers and kissed me with all the anger and frustration I was sure she felt. I kissed her just as passionately because I had fucking missed her, she was gone for 3 weeks without a word and deep down I was jealous that she had gone and found someone.

She could be a bitch but I wanted that bitch all to myself. Was I any better than Ogo really?

Ifueko had just made me cum three times, she had to still be angry and depressed, since I was already in the building, I decided to go see what Ogo’s problem with Ifueko moving on really was. She told me all about the guy she met while she drove me to three orgasms.

The fascinating thing about her new beau was that he had a visible tattoo of the Virgin Mary on his neck.

Nearing the apartment door, I could hear hurls of laughter coming from deep, booming voices, two of which I recognized as Ogo and Derah, the third I couldn’t quite place.

He was never like this with me, all he ever wanted to do was fuck. I loved to fuck him but God knows I wanted a lot more, overcome by this inner rage I stormed inside without knocking or ringing the bell, knowing that the door was usually open when he was home.

I charged in and stood watching the smile on their faces dim, I stumbled short in shock as I saw that the third guy had a visible tattoo of the virgin Mary on his neck!!!

“You bastard!” I called out turning to Ogochukwu, he lowered his glass to the table slowly. An obvious sign of irritation on his face.