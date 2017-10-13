Erotic: Dangerous Addiction [Episode 15]

I sat sipping green tea at my desk where I decided I needed to catch up on work since I would be resuming the next day. Another tap on my door in the same evening and I was getting tired of it, my friends usually called before they called and the only people who didn’t were family, Ifueko and most recently Derah and Ogo.

I rolled my eyes thinking it was anyone of the last three and I didn’t want to see them right now especially Derah. I didn’t know what to say to him, so I leaned back in my chair and took another sip of tea. The tap came again and again and again, I wasn’t getting up and so when the person got tired he/she would leave.

My phone beeped telling me a message had come in,

‘I can do this all night’ it was Derah. What now? I tightened my robe and wished I had put on something less revealing but at this point what was the use?

“What do you want Derah?” I said when I had opened the door, my pussy still tingled from the amazing sex I had had with Ogo but it beat as one with my heart now as it took Derah in, he had showered and changed and smelled fresh with a tinge of wood. He held a small bag in his hand which made my brows crease.

“Can I come in?” He said a small smile on his beautiful lips. I rolled my eyes and sighed, moving aside to let him in, I do not respect my resolve at all. He came in and set his bags on the floor by the door then stood up straight, his stature was normally intimidating but now I wasn’t moved.

I crossed my arms over my chest as we stared each other down.

“Why do you let him treat you like that?” He said barely a whisper. I assumed he was talking about Ogo

“I don’t think it’s any of your damn business” I said

“I think it is, he doesn’t treat women right. He doesn’t treat you right. I love him and I respect him but I don’t respect that” Derah said “I don’t want that for you”

“Yes, this is you talking who ran out on Edidiong my brother’s best friend all those years ago” His face reddened “Yes, he told me everything”

“Look, I can explain, we were children. She was obsessed, sometimes I thought it was with the money, the family name. I didn’t know she would kill herself Ifechi. I hate myself for any part I played in it, I always have” he said, he sounded sincere, a part of me wanted to run to him and kiss him till we lost our breaths, another part of me did not want to find myself dead because of an obsession.

Who am I kidding, ever since I had fucked Ogo for the first time, I wanted him every day, the same with Derah. I was a mess and I didn’t know the first thing about fixing myself. My body wanted both men and now my heart wanted both of them too, Ogo wanted me for the pleasures of my tight pussy, Derah wanted me period. I hooked my finger to summon him

“Come here” He came close and I pushed my body against his strong arms that encircled me. I tilted my head up and kissed along his jawline to his left ear, he moaned as I kissed his neck again, Derah pulled my head up to his and kissed me full on the mouth while my hands undid his shirt.

His hands ran up my back, caressing my spine. I pulled my mouth from his and bent to lick his nipple, while my hands explore the smooth expanse of his chest and abdomen, I let my mouth drift lower to his belly button then my eyes locked with his.

I smiled as I undid the top button of his jeans, his hands grabbed fistfuls of my hair and dragged my smiling mouth back to his.

“You are a dangerous woman” Derah’s mouth closed over mine again then he pinned me to him kissing down the left side of my neck, before lifting his mouth to mine for another kiss. I could kiss Derah all day, I really didn’t want to stop but at the same time my conscience kept tugging at me. Ogo wanted me, he had said it – he may not love me but at least he wanted a part of me.

I had to exercise some self-control, I thought as I tightened my arms around Derah’s neck.

“I am never going to be able to resist you Ifechi” Derah breathed against my neck, he parted my robe and stroked all over my inner thighs.

“I tried from the very first day we met” he continued, tracing a finger up and down, he brought his lips down and licked around a nipple through the thin robe being careful not to touch the nipple itself. Want flooded through me so hot, drenching every part of my body, making the room temperature seem cold against my skin.

My nipples became taut and goosebumps broke out all over my body, wanting this man so badly was going to put me in trouble and most likely get him hurt but right now I didn’t care.

“I dig the art if persuasion that you possess” I whispered, Derah laughed and flicked my nipple with his tongue before closing his mouth around my nipple sucking gently. I could feel my body getting hotter as his hands slid down to my waist, hips, thighs. I connected my mouth with his as I saw he was about to say something, I was fucking horny and I didn’t need the words, I kissed him deeply.

His razor-sharp teeth closed on my bottom lip, I kissed him harder grinding my hips against him, feeling his thick, hard length of him pulse against my inner thigh.

As we kissed, I led him towards my bedroom, not breaking the kiss. Once my head hit the mattress I realized that I was naked, how I couldn’t remember. Derah began to trail kisses down my throat, to my breast before going lower, when he reached my bellybutton, he paused and looked up at me just as I opened my eyes.

Derah’s hot tongue found my labia, which was already so wet and caressed it thoroughly sending ripples of pleasure coursing through me, he then pushed two fingers inside me, and I gasped despite the gentleness.

“You’re still so tight Ifechi, just like that night we met, you felt so fucking good and I haven’t thought about anything or anyone else” Derah confessed, my eyes rolled to the back of my head. I didn’t want to allow his words to get to me, but my heart was throbbing bit by bit just even by the sound of his voice. I moaned by the pleasure his mouth and fingers were giving me, I swiveled my hips to help him, biting my lip at how good it felt.

His fingers increased tempo and got just a little rough, bringing me to the brink, I was starting to lose my breath as the orgasm built, and just then he entered me. The semi-force of it caused me to cry out, the thrusts began slow and then he picked up the pace when he realized my breaths were getting even.

He knelt up and pulled me so that my entire legs wound around his neck then he thrust deeper and deeper hitting my core and making me whisper his name with every thrust.

He soon changed his position so that he lay on top of me, kissing my face, my neck, wherever he could, after the first orgasm and the second, he finally allowed himself to cum. Whispering my name over and over again in my ear as he groaned low and deep and as he stilled once he spilled his seed deep within me.

I held on to him and he held onto me, I licked the sweat off his neck, I didn’t want to let him go, it was clear that he didn’t want to either. I spied the time and I saw that it was three in the morning, Derah rolled off of me as if he saw the time too and chuckled.

“Ifechi, we need to get some sleep” he said he shut his eyes and in a moment, he was asleep, I watched as he slept. His even breathing causing his chest to rise and fall with ease, this beautiful man wanted me the way I was and didn’t try to make me perfect and in any way.

Yet I wanted for reasons I can’t explain a man that did not treat me with respect but wanted to fuck me whenever and wherever, wanted me to move in so I could satisfy his sexual urges.

It thrilled me but what was thrilling me more was my feelings for Derah. SIGH