Erotic: Crushing on busty neighbour,Titi [Part 6]

"Fine," I announced, if she didn't wake up I will wake her up with pleasure. I remembered how much fun I had earlier on the chair when she had passed out beside me, so there was no point in denying myself some more fun just because she was sleeping.

I gave her breast another squeeze as I stroked my dick, it was now fully erect, hardened by the prospect of fucking Titi again. I shuffled up to the top of the bed, reaching down and turning her head towards me and guiding my dick towards her closed lips.

My hard shaft was glistening slightly from the juices of her pussy as I rubbed it across her full lips, they felt soft and wet on the tip of my penis. With a long moan, I pushed forward, parting Titi's lips and sliding my dick into her mouth.

ALSO READ: Crushing on busty neighbour,Titi [Part 5]

"Oh wow!" I breathed as the hard pole slid over her tongue, pushing right into her wet mouth. Holding the back of Titi's head with both hands, I shoved my dick further into her mouth. The angle was much better than it had been on the chair and I let out a satisfied groan as I fed most of my length into her mouth.

"That's it baby!" I breathed as I moved her head back and forth on my dick. Her lips were not the tight seal they had been when she was awake and actively sucking on me, but my dick sliding over her tongue still felt good. "Suck on it!" I gasped, but of course the sleeping woman didn't.

I teased her mouth for a few more minutes, but her lack of active suction made it much less exciting than the blowjob I was looking forward to when we had first arrived in the bedroom. I reached down with one hand and resumed playing with her breasts as I pushed my dick deep into her mouth once again and I got a better idea.

I let her head drop back onto the bed as I moved down the bed a little, swinging a leg over her so that I was straddling her chest. I took hold of a large firm breast in each hand, leaning forwards so that my dick dropped into Titi's deep cleavage. I licked my lips as I pressed her big breasts together, forming a tight sheath around the hard shaft of my dick.

"Oh yeah!" I gasped as my dick was enveloped by the soft, mountainous flesh. With a lustful groan I began to pump my hips, sliding my dick between Titi's huge boobs, fucking her breasts.

I clutched tightly at her breasts as my dick humped against her chest, the tunnel formed by her tightly pressed cleavage felt almost as good as her pussy had felt earlier. My balls slapped against the underside of Titi's heavy breasts as I boobfucked her, each thrust causing her big breasts to jiggle and quiver delightfully, turning me on even more.

I paused my thrusts for a moment, grabbing my dick around the base and giving it a few strokes in my hand.

"You have such great breasts," I told the sleeping beauty, slapping my dick against the nipple on her right breast. I then moved my dick back into her cleavage and grabbed the sides of her heavy breasts. I jiggled her big breasts in my hands, slapping them together around my dick a few times.

ALSO READ: Crushing on busty neighbour,Titi [Part 4]

I then once against pressed them together into a tight sheath and resumed fucking her breasts, thrusting lustfully between her massive breasts.

"I can't believe I'm finally fucking your breasts," I said, breathing heavily. I had stared at and lusted after these breasts for so long, now I finally had my hands on them and my dick between them, even if Titi was passed out while I did it.

I fucked my busty neighbour’s breasts for close to ten minutes before I finally stopped, it was time to fuck again. She moaned softly as I continued, tilting her body to give me more access.

I climbed off my sleeping companion, trying to decide what would be the best position to fuck her again in. I could do her again missionary position, but for some reason felt the need to experiment and try something else, even if Titi was hardly in a state to help me out.

I clicked my fingers as I got an idea, doggystyle. At first I had thought that would be impossible with her asleep, but then I realised I could bend her over the edge of the bed and do her that way. That should work perfectly.

I rolled her onto her stomach and dragged her over to the edge of the bed, pulling her legs right off so that she was bent over the side of the bed, her lovely firm ass pointed upwards invitingly. Despite the rough treatment Titi slept right through it. Whatever she had drunk had certainly done the trick. Mind you, if the rough blow job she had endured earlier hadn't roused her, getting moved around the bed hardly would.

I gave Titi's ass a smack, the slap echoing through her bedroom, her firm ass jiggling at the impact.

"Oh yeah!" I breathed, kneeling down behind her, the bed was the perfect height for my entry. I slapped my dick a couple of times against Titi's lovely right buttock and then grabbed her ass in both hands, giving it a firm squeeze.

I pulled apart the succulent cheeks of Titi's buttocks, surprising myself as I exposed not only the glistening lips of her pussy, but also the tight, hole of her ass. I froze, staring down at the sight.

I had never even consider anal sex when I had bent Titi over the bed, but now I found himself with opportunity staring me right in the face. My dick trembled at the thought, stiff as a metal.