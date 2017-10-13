Erotic: Crushing on busty neighbour,Titi [Part 5]

I groaned and began to thrust against Titi's face, pounding my dick in and out of her mouth as the busty woman did her best to avoid gagging and suck me, her tongue fluttering around my dick as I pumped her mouth.

"Yeah baby!" I grunted, thrusting faster, hammering against her mouth, my balls slapping her chin.

After a few minutes I pulled out of her mouth and slapped my dick against her face.

"Mmm, suck that dick!" I breathed, full of lust. I shoved my dick back into her mouth as resumed thrusting, holding my dick around the base of the shaft and guiding it's movements.

After about ten minutes of this, I finally withdrew from Titi's mouth, her lips and chin glistening with saliva and I moved back down her body.

"Fuck me Lenny!" she gasped, turned on from the rough blowjob I had forced her to perform, but relieved that her mouth was finally free.

I didn't need to be asked twice, I moved down between her parted thighs, lining the head of my dick up with the hot, wet entry to her sex. I was about to do it, I was about to fuck my gorgeous neighbour.

Kneeling between her thighs, I thrust forward with my hips, sinking my dick deep into her tight pussy.

Titi arched her back, her arms coming around my body to pull me against her.

"Oh my God!" she cried out at my sudden and deep entrance. "Oh, fuck me Lenny!"

My hips began to pound against her, my hard dick sliding deep up inside her with each thrust. Titi clutched my body tight against her as I fucked her, each time I buried my dick in her pussy she gasped with pleasure.

"Oh yeah, that's it honey, fuck me, fuck me hard!" She gasped, clearly turned on from the vigorous pounding I was giving her.

I bent my head forward and captured her right nipple between my lips, sucking heavily on it as I fucked her. The movement of my hips increased in pace and Titi's breathing became faster.

The bedroom was filled with the sound of sex. The smacking of my hips against her inner thighs. The sucking of my mouth on her breasts. The slapping of my balls against her ass. The sounds of my grunts and her gasps as we humped against each other.

Titi's hands slid down to my ass, pulling me deeper against her as I pounded her.

"Oooh! Yesssss!" She suddenly screamed out in orgasm, her whole body thrashing on my dick as her climax ripped through her body.

I didn't slow my thrusts as I was close to losing it myself. I felt her pussy almost squeezing against my dick as she orgasmed and I could hold out no longer.

"Oh yeah!" I grunted, my face scrunching up as I slammed my dick deep into her pussy and exploded. My whole body tensed up and my balls churned as wave after wave of cum burst from the end of my dick and flooded into her pussy.

"Oh wow!" I gasped as the last of my climax slipped from my body and I slumped forward on top of Titi, gasping for breath. Her own orgasm had also run it's course and she fell back against the bed, breathing heavily.

"That was so incredible,"I murmured once I had recovered my breath. I withdrew from her, my dick twitching slightly as the sensitive shaft slid out of Titi's wet passage.

I rolled off her, lying beside her on the bed, breathing heavily.

"Thank you so much for that," I gasped, a large grin spreading over my face, what a night this had been!

I lay there for a few minutes, smiling happily up at the roof as my sexy older neighbour Titi lay on the bed beside me, my cum no doubt leaking from her pussy. The thought of her naked beside me made my balls tingle slightly, but my tired dick didn't stir.

"Wow," I breathed once more and sat up. I turned towards her and saw that she was sleeping, passed out from too much drink or exhausted from our sex session. My eyes were drawn to her large bare breasts, that were rising and falling with each slow even breath she took. I gazed over her naked body, it was perfect. Her flat stomach, long slim legs, and the kinky bush of her pubic hair, trimmed into a small strip above her vagina. God she was sexy!

I leant over and kissed her cheek, it felt so soft and warm beneath my lips, she was incredible. The kiss made me realise that I hadn't actually kissed my pretty neighbour yet. I have had my dick in her mouth twice but not my tongue. I bent over again, and this time kissed her on the lips. She didn't wake up or respond to my kiss, but it still felt wonderful.

I moaned and kissed her harder, my hand coming up to stroke her soft cheek as I passionately pressed my lips to hers. Titi slept through, oblivious, as I pushed my tongue between her lips and into her mouth to seek hers. Although she didn't respond or kiss back, the kiss still felt incredible to me.

I pressed my body against hers, my hand dropping to her bare breast as I made out with my sleeping neighbour, my tongue hungrily thrust her mouth. I pinched her nipple and rubbed my dick against her hip as I licked the inside of her mouth. I groaned, my dick stiffening slightly as I pressed up against her.

"Titi, wake up," I said, shaking her slightly.

"Wake up, I want to fuck again," I said, grinding my crotch against the soft swell of her shapely hip, my dick hardening at the prospect of fucking her a second time.

She lay there, complete unconscious from the alcohol she had drunk, not responding to my attempts to wake her.

"Come on, wake up! Let's fuck again!" I said more loudly, a little frustrated by her lack of reaction. I sat up and shook her again, harder this time.

"Titi?" I repeated, pinching and twisting hard on her left nipple, still she didn't stir.