Erotic: Crushing on busty neighbour,Titi [Part 4]

Together we managed to get her up. The lovely lady hooked her arm into mine and let me lead her towards the door. I was very aware of the side of Titi's full left breast pressing against my arm.

My crotch stirred slightly at the memory her breast filling his hand when I had felt her up earlier.

"Make sure she gets home safely" My mother instructed as she followed us to the front door, shutting it behind us as I led her back across the road towards her own house, her drunken steps very unsteady as she leant heavily on her me.

"The key's in my pocket," She told me as we arrived the front door of her house, she was leaning heavily on my arm and I was sure I could feel her nipple poking against my bicep through her top.

"Okay," I said, slipping my hand into the back pocket of her jeans.

"Front pocket," She corrected me.

"Okay," I repeated, unable to help myself from giving her ass a quick squeeze before I moved my hand to her front pocket. I dug deep into her pocket, feeling the heat from her crotch as my fingers dug out her key holder.

"Hmm," breathed Titi, unconsciously grinding herself into my hand as I searched her pocket.

I pulled out her keys and unlocked her front door, helping her into the house.

"Thank you for taking me home, Lenny," Titi told me as I kicked the door shut behind me and started to lead her towards her bedroom.

"Um, guess we're here," I said when we reached her room. "Goodnight Titi."

Before I could move away from there, Titi took hold of my hand and drew it up to her right breast. I sucked in a sharp intake of breath as I pressed my hand to her breast. The large globe of flesh filled my palm, and although this was hardly the first time I had felt her breast that evening, it still excited me, the bulge in my trouser immediately growing.

"Oh wow," I murmured, squeezing her ample breast through her shirt as she clutched my hand against her bosom.

"Are you trying to seduce me?" She whispered to me, her voice husky.

I gave her breast another squeeze, "I think you're seducing me," I corrected.

"Oh," She giggled, releasing my hand and stumbled into her bedroom. "Silly me."

As she walked into her room, away from where I stood dumbfounded in the lobby, she peeled her shirt up over her head and tossed it aside, revealing her lacy white bra.

"So are you coming in?" She asked me, glancing back over her shoulder.

"I..." my eyes widened as the beautiful lady reached behind her back and unhooked her bra. She pulled off the piece of underwear and tossed it away, revealing her smooth bare back. I could see the side of one heavy breast as she turned slightly to look over her shoulder at me again.

"Well?" She asked with a crafty smile.

"Yes," I managed to stammer, stepping into the bedroom after her. I moved right up behind her and wrapped my arms around her topless body.

"Mmm," She murmured as she leaned back against me. My hands immediately slipped up to cup and squeeze her bare breasts.

"Oh wow!" I groaned as my hands finally touched the bare flesh of her big breasts. Her breasts had felt great through her top or with my hands directly on her bra, but naked they were fantastic! They felt so warm and soft, overflowing my palms as I lifted and squeezed the ample flesh. My fingers found and pinched her hard nipples before I again covered her breasts and fisted my hands over the firm flesh.

"I'm so horny!" Titi breathed, grinding her ass pushed against against my bulging crotch as I groped her bare breasts.

I gave her big breasts another squeeze, then let my hands drop to her jeans. I unbuttoned her zip, pulling them open and then let one hand slide down her smooth belly and into the front of her jeans.

"Oh yeah!" She moaned as my hand slid down over her panties, she rolled her hips forward, pressing against my palm as I touched her pussy.

"Bend forward," I instructed. She did as I asked, leaning forward with her hands on the bed in front of her, the pose pushing her lovely round ass out towards me. I held my older neighbour by the hips and rubbed my crotch up against her ass, enjoying the feel of her nicely rounded ass pressing back against me.

I stroked my hands over her smooth, bare back, then scooped them underneath her body to capture and squeeze her heavy, hanging breasts.

Giving her breasts a firm squeeze I then grabbed the waist of her jeans and pulled them back and down over her panties-covered ass, dropping them around her ankles as I squeezed her buttocks in both my hands.

"Oh wow!" I groaned for the fifth time that night as I gazed at her ass. I gave another grunt of lust and then pulled off her panties, leaving her completely naked. I gave her bare ass a light slap. The firm flesh barely jiggled.

She giggled at my slap and then fell forwards on the bed, turning over and parting her thighs to give me a view her naked pussy.

"Oh boy!" I gasped as she licked her right index finger and then seductively ran it down between her heaving breasts. She stroked her fingertip down across her smooth, flat belly, downwards through the trimmed bush of her pubic hair. My eyes went wide as she lightly stroked the lips of her pussy, parting them with her fingertip and pressing her digit up inside her moistening entry.

"Take off your clothes," she breathed, very slowly sliding her finger in and out of her vagina.

"O..Okay," I stammered, my eye's glued to her finger. In a rush I pulled my shirt up off my head and tossed it aside, then I hurriedly pulled off my jeans, almost tripping myself up in rush. Titi grinned up at me as I pulled off my boxer revealing a fully hard penis, pointing straight out towards the busty object of my desire.

She sat up on the bed and reached out for me. "Very nice," she murmured in appreciation as she gently ran both her hands over the length of my erection.

"Oh God!" I groaned at her touch. I rocked back on my heels, looking up at the ceiling, my knees going weak as she gently stroked my balls with one hand.

"So what do you want to do?" She asked with a wicked grin. She let go of her me and climbed up onto the bed, lying back to prepare for me.

My thoughts immediately went to earlier that evening, on the chair when I had my dick in her pretty mouth. "I want you to suck my dick," I breathed lustfully, climbing up on the bed.

She chuckled a little as I started to climb up her body. "I'm not sure," she said, hesitating for the first time. "I'm not a big fan of oral..."

I didn't paused however, moving myself up so that I was squatting over her chest, grasping my dick by the base and aiming it towards Titi's lips.

"Taste me," I told her, leaning forward and pressing my dick against her mouth, much like I had done earlier on the chair whilst she was passed out.

She had no more time to protest as I slid my penis into her mouth. I gave a moan of pleasure as I pushed his dick deep into her mouth, the head sliding over Titi's tongue and pressing right against the entry of her throat.

Her eyes widened in surprise as she found herself face to face with my abdomen, her lips sealed around the base of my dick.

"That's it! Suck!" I gasped, withdrawing slightly and then thrusting back, deep into her mouth. I moaned as I felt she began to suck on my prick. This was so much better than on the chair, from this angle I could go so much deeper and she was now actively sucking on my hard dick!