Erotic: Crushing on busty neighbour,Titi

I slumped on the chair, my eyes glazing over with boredom as I watched a repeat of a boring reality show. It was a Saturday afternoon and I was stuck in my parent's house with nothing to do.

All of my friends were in Calabar, there to see the annual Calabar carnival. I would have loved to be there with them, but unfortunately I couldn't afford the trip and I had been too lazy to get a part time job so I could go.

I pushed a button on the remote control, changing channel to a sports show that was showing highlights of the premier league games. I never had much interest in sports, I sighed and pressed the remote again. My friend's were probably getting selfies with one busty calabar babe by now.

"Go and get changed Lenny!" my mom yelled out from the kitchen, "My friend's will probably be here soon."

I groaned. I had completely forgotten about the party tonight. My parents were having some sort of get together that I was forced to endure for lack of a better place to go. I would end up spending the night pretending to be enjoying myself, and having to be polite to all my parent’s old, and no doubt drunk friends. There was a rerun of zootopia, a movie on TV that evening that I would miss too. Just great.

The worst part was that all the older adults would be getting drunk, while I wouldn't be allowed even a drop of alcohol if my parents had anything to do with it. At least if they let me have a couple beers then the boring party would be bearable.

Maybe I would be able to sneak a number of bottles if they were busy entertaining, but I didn't like my chances much. For some reason my parents very strictly adhered to the rule that I wasn't allowed to drink till i was twenty one, even at home.

"Okay Mom!" I called back at last, switching off the TV.

"I'm going" I pulled myself to my feet and headed towards my bedroom, dreading the evening that lay ahead.

I threw on a shirt and a pair of clean jeans and gave my hair a quick brush. By the time I was ready, guests were already starting to arrive. I went out into the kitchen and grabbed a coke, finding a seat in the corner of the room as my parents cheerful greeted all the new arrivals and made sure they all had drinks.

The party guests ranged in age from early thirties to somewhere in their sixties. For old age, my parents seemed to hang with a cool crowd and the music was soon pumping and the beer and wine bottles emptying rapidly. Despite the party atmosphere, I wasn't having a good time, I so wished I could be with my friends in Calabar, instead of being stuck here with a crowd of old people had either never met or barely knew.

A few of my parent's friends came up to me and politely engaged in conversation, but my monosyllabic answers soon had them excusing themselves and returning to the other guests.

The two highlights so far for me had been the arrival of Titi, the my next door neighbour, and my father's boss sneaking me a beer. Titi from next door was in her mid thirties, one of the younger party-goers. She had long hair, a killer body and was a total beauty for an older woman. I had always had a little bit of crush for Titi so her arrival was somewhat of a highlight, I hadn't realised she would be coming.

My Dad's boss, Ade, greeted me with a rough slap on the back, saying how much I had grown up in the last few years since he had seen me last. He then slapped a can of beer into my hand and looked around with a conspiratorial wink in my direction.

"Don't let your old man see that," Ade grinned and slapped me on the back once more before heading off to greet a group of people from my Dad's work.

I returned to my boredom and quickly worked my way through the can of beer. I had to hide it behind my back for a brief five minute period when my Mom came into the kitchen, so when she left I drank half the can and got up to wander round, hoping to catch another glance of Titi.

By now the party goers were starting to get rather drunk and rowdy and the music had gone up a couple of notches. I chuckled as an old man in his late sixties staggered past me, looking rather angry and barely able to walk straight. These old people can't handle their alcohol I thought to myself with a smile.

I made my way through the house and into the sitting room which now seemed to be the centre of the party. The lights were turned off, so I could barely see inside. There was just enough light from outside and from the corridor for me to make out a mass of people dancing in the sitting room like a club, the stereo blasting with some Wizkid hit songs that my mother loved.

I stepped slowly into the sitting room, my eyes adjusting to the dark as I looked around and watched the drunken people dancing to the beats. Most of them looked very intoxicated.

I made my way through the small crowd of dancing drunks and sat down on the chair, enjoying the anonymity the dark room provided. I could just make out the dancers in front of him. Then I saw her.

Directly in front of me was Titi, my neighbour. She was swaying to the beat of the music, and swaying a little from drunkenness as well by the looks. Her eyes were closed and her hands above her head, apparently completely enjoying the songs.

She was wearing a tight fitting top that was stretched tight across her heavy breasts, and a pair of jeans that clung to the womanly curves of her hips and ass. Although it was very dimly lit, I could make out Titi's big breasts jiggling slightly as she danced, her curvy physique was definitely one of the things that attracted me to her.

My dick tingled as I stared at my sexy neighbour dancing, for an older woman she was incredibly sexy. Certainly more seductive than any girl in my own age that I had met.

I was about to get to my feet and approach her, when suddenly a pair of hands appeared on her hips and a head emerged from the darkness to rest on her shoulder. One of my Dad's colleague seemed to have pressed himself up against Titi from behind and was dancing with her. A big smile spread across drunken Titi’s face and her hips swayed with the beat, pressing her ass back into her new companions crotch as he ground himself against her.

Titi's smile was blissfully unaware as the man's hands slipped up from her hips, sliding casually across her full breasts and giving them an impatient squeeze. She turned around in the man's arms and started dancing face to face with him, her busty body pressed tight against his.

"Wow," I breathed softly. I rubbed my hard dick through my jeans as I watched Titi dancing with the older man. Forget the Calabar carnival! What I would have given to be that man dancing with Titi! Lucky bastard.

The man's hands once again moved over Titi’s voluptuous body. My eyes went wide as I watched the man's hands move to Titi's juicy ass and give it a squeeze through her tight jeans.

The two dancers were practically dry humping each other on the dance floor, joint at the hip as they moved with the beat of the music. The old man was squeezing the firm cheeks of Titi's ass, thoroughly smooching her for all he was worth.