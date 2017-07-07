Erotic: Bunmi, my best friend with benefit [Part 9]

They eagerly followed her into her bedroom, where Bunmi ran and jumped on the bed, laying back, her legs spread wide, her hands busy in her pussy.

"You two take off your clothes," she said, continuing to play with her pussy and lick her fingers.

They quickly stripped their clothes off, revealing fine, chiseled bodies, with their long dicks hanging in front of them.

As they approached the bed, Bunmi reached out and grabbed each of their dicks in her hand, squeezing them as they began to harden.

Pulling them closer, she began to lick first one, then the other of their dicks, beginning to suck them in earnest as they grew to full length.

Bunmi was fascinated as she sucked their dicks. Their peculiar smell excited her tremendously.

Holding Okon's dick in her hand and pumping it, she opened her throat and sucked Akin's dick deep into her throat, pausing to milk it with her throat muscles for a moment before letting it slide back out. Then she did the same with Okon, sucking his dick deep into her throat for a moment before letting him go.

As she continued to suck on Okon's dick, he pushed her back onto the bed, straddling her chest as he pumped his dick in and out of her mouth.

Meanwhile, Akin had crawled between her widespread legs and was sucking her pussy, running his tongue all over and sticking it up into her hole as far as he could. Bunmi was twisting on the bed as Akin assaulted her pussy with his tongue, driving her wild. She took this out on Okon's dick, which she was sucking with passion.

After about five minutes of this, Akin and Okon traded places, with Okon sucking her pussy and Akin fucking her face. They continued like this for several minutes, the sounds of their sucking filling the room.

Meanwhile, I had returned to the apartment and quietly let myself in. Seeing the beers on the table and Bunmi's clothes scattered on the floor, I knew that things had progressed to the bedroom, so I quietly and quickly sneaked near the door and looked into the key hole, giving myself a view into her room.

What greeted my eyes were two huge dick, one fucking Bunmi's face, burying his dick in her throat with each thrust, and the other kneeling between her thighs, his face buried in her pussy, sucking away.

As I watched, I pulled my own dick out of his trouser and began to stroke myself as I watched my best friend with these two guys. Suddenly she pushed the two guys away and got onto her hands and knees and commenced sucking Akin's dick again.

With her pussy pointed at Okon, he quickly positioned the head of his dick at the entrance to her pussy and pushed it in, easily burying it all the way up into her hole.

As he began to pump her, she was sucking around the dick with delight as the dick in her pussy stroked her fires.

After several minutes of this, she spun around and began sucking the dick that had just been in her pussy and presented her pussy to the other dick for some fucking. Akin quickly began to fuck Bunmi with a steady rhythm as Okon fucked her face.

She just loved to taste herself on a dick, and Okon's tasted particularly good to her right now.

After several minutes, Akin grumbled and announced that he was going to cum soon. Bunmi picked up her sucking on Okon's dick, really working it as Akin fucked her like there was no tomorrow.

As she felt Okon's dick tense up to cum, Akin screamed and began to pump his load into her pussy, even as Okon started to cum in her mouth. She was in heaven as she felt cum pumping in to her from both ends.

She greedily gulp and sucked Okon's cum as he filled her mouth and pumped Akin's dick with her pussy muscles as he continued to spasm inside of her pussy.

As I watched the two men cum, my own dick began to spurt its load up into the air, splashing on the wall as my balls pumped themselves dry. As I watched, Bunmi turned to Akin's dick and sucked it into her mouth, sucking their combined juices from it until she could taste no more.

Then she rolled over onto her back and smiled at the two of them. They just sat there, tired, amazed at this sexual goddess who had just drained them of their balls.

As she lay there tired, a smile across her face and her eyes shut, she kept thanking them over and over and over as they gathered their clothes and dressed, leaving quietly as she lay there.

After I snuck into my room and heard her door close and knew they were gone, I left my room and went to hers, where she was still lying on the bed.

Straddling her chest, I introduced my dick to her mouth as it opened, letting it slide down her tongue.

Her eyes opened brightly as she tasted my cum still on the end of my dick and began to suck with enthusiasm. As she sucked on my dick, I told her how sexy it had been to watch her do the two guys at the same time.

She smiled and babbled her joy around my dick as I fucked her face.

Pulling my dick from her mouth, I turned her on her hands and knees and pushed my dick into her pussy, beginning to fuck her as hard as I could. I was still so excited from having watched her that I could only fuck like crazy.

As I fucked her and fucked her, Bunmi just arched her back and grunted each time my dick thrusted in to the bottom. After several minutes I felt ready to cum. pulling my dick from her pussy, I spun her around and let her suck me on her hands and knees as I commenced fucking her face.

As she sucked herself from my dick, my balls exploded and I came in streams in her mouth, filling it as she gulped to swallow all of my seed. We both collapsed on the bed.

"This is the best fucking I've ever had," Bunmi said.

"It's so nice just being able to fuck and fuck and fuck, whenever I want...and especially to have you to fuck to finish anything and everything off."

"Well, you sure have some interesting foreplay," I agreed. "It's a real fun watching you. You suck dick like you've been doing it for a hundred years."

"Who knows, maybe I have been a professional all my life," Bunmi said.

"Well, you haven't lost anything in the reincarnation," I said.

"Hey," Bunmi said suddenly,

"I think Akin and Okon both have at least one female relative here at school. Would you like me to see if I can get them to come meet you?"

"Do you think you could," I asked, my eyes brightening at the awesome possibility.

"I can convince them nah," Bunmi laughed, drawing her hand through her pussy and licking the cum from it.

"Well, let's do it,” Ryan said.