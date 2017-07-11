Erotic: Bunmi, my best friend with benefit [Part 11]

As I began to fuck Mary again, Tola complained that it was her turn.

I pulled my dick from Mary's pussy and began to push it back into Tola's. As I did so, Bunmi knelt in back of Mary and pushed her face into her pussy and began to lick and suck her pussy.

Mary wailed as she felt Bunmi's tongue teasing and tickling her pussy and wriggled her ass and pushed it back into Bunmi's face, eagerly seeking out her tongue.

Akin was sitting there laughing as he watched me fuck one of his nieces while Bunmi sucked the other. After I had fucked Tola for several minutes, I again pulled my dick from her pussy and moved to fuck Mary again. Before I could stick my dick into her pussy.

Bunmi had opened her mouth and sucked it into her mouth for a second; slurping all of the juices from it before releasing me so I could fuck Mary.

As I began to pump Mary, Bunmi moved over to Tola and began to suck her pussy, noisily gulping as she feasted.

While I was fucking one of the sisters and Bunmi was sucking the other, Akin dropped his trousers and moved behind Bunmi and buried his dick in her pussy, fucking her while she sucked Tola. I looked at Akin and grinned at him as we both began to fuck.

The sounds of our dicks squirting in the pussies and Bunmi's tongue licking filled the room. Soon I felt my balls stirring as they prepared to explode. Throwing my head back and groaning, I felt my balls begin to spray.

As I began to cum, Bunmi stopped sucking on Tola and pulled my dick from Mary's pussy and held it on her tongue, allowing everyone to see my dick pumping its white load onto her tongue, flowing into her mouth to fill it.

Bunmi gulped my cum down as it filled her mouth and sucked my dick clean then Bunmi turned around and grabbed Akin's dick, which had just been yanked from her pussy, and sucked it into her mouth.

Energetically sucking his cock and massaging his balls, Bunmi quickly had him ready to cum. As he groaned and started to cum, Mary and Tola quickly moved to either side of Bunmi and began to lick Akin's shaft as she sucked the cum from the end.

Then the three of them were each licking the end of Akin's dick, rivaling for each spurt of cum that shot out.

The three of them finished sucking the cum from Akin's dick and then began kissing each other and sucking each other's tongues.

When they stopped and sat back on the floor with Akin and I to rest, Akin grinned at them.

"I never seen a fine dude with a big dick," Tola said, indicating my dick.

"Well, you have not seen too many," I laughed.

"What’s on your mind, girls?" Akin asked.

"Yeah, he’s really nice," Mary said.

"He fucks well, and he sucks nice too. So does Bunmi," she added, hugging her.

"I would like to come back here sooner," Tola said.

"You come over whenever you want," Bunmi said.

"Bring your friends too."

"Well, I got some friends that I'm sure would like to come here," Akin said with a laugh.

"We can have a party."

"Well, great, let's do it," Bunmi said with a smile.

"Soon," Akin said.

"But we need to get going now. We will see you soon."

After they had dressed and left, Bunmi turned to me and hugged me, squeezing my dick as she did so.

"That was great," she said, as she pulled me down on the floor into a 69 and began to suck on my dick.

"It looks like you enjoyed it too," she said from around my dick.

"Yeah, it was wonderful," I agreed as I began to munch on her pussy.

Bunmi's pussy tasted real moist and pungent from the fucking that Akin had put it through not too long ago. As I fucked her pussy with my tongue, Bunmi sucked on my dick wildly. Then jumping up, Bunmi climbed up on my dick and sucked it into her pussy and began to fuck me.

As I lay there with my hands behind my head, Bunmi leaned back on her hands and let her feet slide up towards my shoulders where we rested flat on the floor, giving me a good view of her pussy being split by my dick as she slid back and forth on it, fucking him.

As she fucked me, I reached forward and began to rub and wiggle her clit, driving her crazy as orgasm after orgasm swept across her body, flooding my dick with her juices as she came over and over again.

Then suddenly my dick began spraying it’s cum into her pussy, pumping until the well ran dry.

Bunmi just laid back, with my dick still in her pussy, her pussy lips clutching it. Finally I sat up and offered Bunmi my dick to suck clean, which she happily did, and then I bent over and licked and sucked her pussy, sucking my own cum from her pussy as I plunged my tongue everywhere.