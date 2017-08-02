Erotic: Bobby is caught pants down without Lily! [Part 2]

“You want to talk about it?” Henry said handing me a drink

I wanted the ground to swallow me after he had to see me cry like a teenager after her first break up, I took the glass, gulped the contents in one shot and let out a loud breath

“Talk to me, Lils” he said after he took a seat beside me

I sighed thinking about what happened and how unexpected it all was

“So, I walked into my fiancée having a threesome” I said blinking back tears

“Ohh” he said

“But Lils, I know would have joined in, no offense” he said

“Maybe” I said

“I was in love with him, deeply” I said

“We were fucking getting married” I said almost yelling

But he had a point, at some point I would have jumped at the thought of a four way with someone I loved, but I was in love and didn’t realise we were not exclusive, I resisted cheating on him on more than one occasion. He treated me like I was the only girl in the world only for me to find him in bed with some skanky bitches, maybe I was overplaying the whole thing, I should give me a chance to apologise and explain

“I should get going” I said standing up

After thanking and assuring Henry I was capable of driving back home I was on my way home. I drove slowly blocking out all the angry thoughts, I got home and headed straight to my room barging in like I wanted to catch him in another act, he wasn’t balls deep in some sleaze like I had expected but was in the bathroom.

I wanted to barge in there too but got drawn to his phone instead, I am not one for snooping but it’s time to activate that dormant gene, I flipped through his phone calls and other than numerous calls to me they were numerous back and forth to some other girls, I opened Whatsapp and browsed through his chats, I could feel my hair almost catch fire from anger.

Just then he walked in draped in towel he stopped in his tracks, if looks could kill he would be in lying in a pool of blood

“You’re quite the casanova” I said smiling

“Lils I can”

“Explain?” I snapped, finishing his sentence

“I’m sure you can explain Sandra, Halima, Lizzy, Chika and Sandy who the fuck names their child Sandy, should I go on” I snapped throwing his phone on the bed

“The wedding is off and I want you out of my house” I said looking round my room; I will need to redecorate.

I stormed out, got in my car and headed to Blessing’s. After like 15 minutes of driving like a maniac I was at her front door ringing her doorbell over and over again till the door swung open and standing at the door was the guy from her office with his trouser hanging loosely on his waist. We stood in awkward silence as I stared at the v line on his waist till Blessing’s voice interrupted us

“Who is it” She said from behind him

I smiled at her when she came to stand beside him

“If it isn’t Lily, that’s come out of hiding” She said smiling

“The weddings off” I blurted out

She let me in and poured me a much needed drink while I gave her a quick rundown of what transpired including all the array of girls he has been fucking that I found on his phone

“Sorry you fell for a man whore” She said stroking my hair

“So, tag me in” I said looking at the guy from her office

“My slut is back” She said excitedly

“We should drink to that” she said before she covered my lips with hers, I forgot how much I really liked the taste of her lips, I deepened the kiss running my hands through her hair

“Should we take this upstairs” She said

“Thought you'd never ask” I said smiling