Home > Hot! Pulse >

Do this every night to have better coitus

Sex Do this every night to have better love making

The secret to a more erotic sex actually lies in the middle of your bedroom.

  • Published:
Do this every night to have better coitus play

Have better sex tonight

(Malawi24)

Related Articles

Sex 3 positions to help you last longer in bed
Art Of Seduction 3 things to tell your man that will blow his mind
Sex 5 things you should never do after coitus
Libido Surprising things that can increase your sex drive
Wonder Woman ! Ways to help him Last longer in bed
Get Kinky! 5 weird sex acts you should try
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Getting more sleep can transform into better sex. So if you’re generally a good sleeper, you’ll be more fortified, have a clearer head, and be more focused. Sleeping better contributes to more playful, active, and mindful bed sessions with your partner.

However, you should get more intimate sessions with your partner by considering these three ways to actually make you hit the sheets better.

ALSO READ: 5 meals to get your sex drive to skyrocket spontaneously

1. Sleeping eases the stress

Not sleeping a night before tend to weigh a lot more heavily the next day. So regular sleepless nights and the everyday stress at work can really affect your sex life because stress itself is a libido killer. Sleep helps regulate emotions, helps manage emotional memory and when you’re happier and more relaxed, you’re much more likely to want sex.

2. For hormone regulation

If you are getting the right amount of sleep, it helps maintain your system’s hormonal balance. Sleep helps regulate testosterone, such that sleep deprivation drops testosterone levels across 24 hours. Testosterone is the hormone that powers the male sex drive, and it also plays a role in fueling yours as well.

ALSO READ: 3 ways to feel more intimate after sex

3. You get energized and focused on sleeping

Good sleep means great sex. And great sex means being focused on your partner and being mindful of how you're feeling so you can enjoy the pleasure and have an orgasm. Sleep can help you be more attentive, more responsive, and more focused on other people.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs An associate at Pulse A graduate of History Education and a diploma in Mass Communication. Interests: fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Wonder Woman ! Ways to help him Last longer in bedbullet
2 Libido Surprising things that can increase your sex drivebullet
3 Get Kinky! 5 weird sex acts you should trybullet

Hot! Pulse

5 reasons you should have sex during that time of the month
Period Sex 5 reasons you should do 'it' during that time of the month
3 ways to deal with painful sex
Painful Sex 3 ways to deal with this problem
5 anxious thoughts every woman has had during sex
Awkward 5 anxious thoughts every woman has had during sex
Unbelievable reasons it hurts during coitus
Sex 5 unbelievable reasons it hurts during coitus