Can you have sex with a yeast infection?

Sex Can you have it with a yeast infection?

The burning sensation and irritation are annoying, and now you can’t even have sex, right?

Can you have sex with a yeast infection?

It's best to prevent it.

Having sex shouldn't be totally off the table as long as the thick, white discharge doesn’t discourage you. A yeast infection is just an irritation of the vaginal canal and as long as it feels comfortable for you, you can still have sex.

However, you might be thinking can having sex make the infection worse? But here’s the thing, a yeast infection is caused by an overgrowth of a fungus called Candida.

A sensitivity to your partner’s sperm, lube, or latex from the condom can all mess with the natural balance of yeast in your vagina continuing to aggravate the infection.

If you suspect one of these factors might have triggered your yeast infection in the first place, hold off on sex until you're able to seek treatment and talk to a doc about potential allergies.

While a yeast infection isn’t an STD, there’s a small chance you can pass a yeast infection to your partner. If he does come down with a rash, he’ll need to be treated as well. You should definitely know that yeast infection meds can damage condoms, and make them more prone to breakage.

The symptoms of a yeast infection are similar to other STDs, like bacterial vaginosis. You’ll want to make sure that what you have is actually a yeast infection so you can be properly treated.

So to prevent a yeast infection, eat more fresh foods and less processed junk. Pay attention to the actual infection, and know what things might trigger it for you. Avoiding those potential instigators like hanging in wet swimsuits or sweaty gym clothes can help keep you in the clear.

