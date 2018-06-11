Pulse.ng logo
Can having too much sex give you a loose vajay-jay?

There's this popular saying that the size of a woman's vagina is related to how much sex she's had.

  • Published:
After child birth, your vagina will shrink back to it's normal size.

There's this rumour that the more time a woman spends in the bedroom by engaging in sex, the looser and wider her vagina gets.

According to Alyssa Dweck, MD, ob-gyn in Westchester, New York and co-author of The Complete A to Z for Your V, an experienced ob-gyns - Unless you are engaging in practices that are out of the ordinary, I would say absolutely not. However, the vagina is an incredibly forgiving area, very rich in nerves and blood supply. So traditional penile-vaginal intercourse isn’t going to cause any permanent stretching, although things stretch at the time of the match.

ALSO READ: Is bleeding normal after being fingered?

Whenever you’re aroused, your vagina becomes naturally lubricated, and it expands and widens in order to host a dick. But this all reverses once the arousal state and the sex is over.

The opening of the vagina can be created, but you don't have to walk around with a wide vagina just because you've been having sex.

Moreso, after the first few times you have sex, your vaginal opening will be more open because odds are it was previously covered by the hymen, the thin membrane of tissue covering the vaginal opening all women are born with. Although it is not a fact, especially since the hymen could have been broken earlier, either by using tampons or playing sports. And even without the hymen, the vaginal canal doesn't become bigger.

However, having a baby through a vaginal delivery can permanently stretch the vaginal canal and opening, especially if an instrument like forceps or a vacuum is used during a delivery.

ALSO READ: How to have steamy bathtub coitus

Also, once a woman goes through menopause, the vaginal entrance can shrink and become tighter if she is not having sex as frequently as she did before. This tightening is as a result of decreased estrogen production that happens after menopause.

So all those jokes guys make about having sex with a woman who is loose down below? Don't believe them because it's unlikely that a man can really notice the difference unless a guy has a really small penis.

