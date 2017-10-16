Home > Hot! Pulse >

Bad Idea! 4 things you should never stick your penis into

It’s A Really Bad Idea 4 things you should never stick your penis into

In the pursuit of inventive places to put your dick into, these places you should never consider tucking your dick into.

  • Published:
Things to avoid putting your dick into. play

Things to avoid putting your dick into.

(123RF)

Related Articles

Erotic Story/Mae Wilde Dangerous Addiction [Episode 15]
Erotic Story/Minxie B Lily steals sex from former classmate
Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny Crushing on busty neighbour,Titi [Part 5]
Erotic Story/Edymaniac Keeping up with the adventures of slutty Ngozi [Part 7]
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

This is something we should never have to tell anyone but hey, here we are. In attempt of desperation or rather trying to discover where the best thrusting sensation is, we find ourselves in this situation.

Self pleasure can make people adventurous, one of the funniest experiments is the old idea of a cutting a penis size hole in the mattress.

The embarrassment of getting caught doing this is unbelievable. Other things that men shouldn’t stick their dick into are below, the list was compiled by Carina Hsieh, Cosmopolitan.

ALSO READ: 7 ideas going through a guy’s mind during anal sex

1. Watermelon

Do not stick your penis into a melon. play

Do not stick your penis into a melon.

(Ocado)

 

It may sound like it’s a good idea, because it’s soft and would probably make it sweet thrusting your dick in and out of it. It’s a bad idea, Dr. Dana Rice, a urologist in the Washington DC area said putting your penis into the watermelon cause raise a case of serious concern for urethritis, which is the inflammation and irritation that happens to the urethra, this is separate from UTI.

She says "there is a potential that juice or fruit product could enter the urethra and cause urethritis."

2. Hole in the soap

Thrusting into a soap can cause dryness to the penis that can cause the skin to break. play

Thrusting into a soap can cause dryness to the penis that can cause the skin to break.

(mouth guard for teeth grinding)

 

While it may look very interesting, Dr. Rice says the concern with this is the soap can dry up your natural oils that can lead to peeled skin on your penis. And when it is peeled like this, it can make open to infections or even transmission of diseases.

3. Woman’s open toed shoe

At least clean the shoe, and make sure she doesn't see you. Unclean shoes can cause infections and diseases. play

At least clean the shoe, and make sure she doesn't see you. Unclean shoes can cause infections and diseases.

(bagswomens)

 

Shoes can be smelly and dirty and you wonder why someone will stick their junk in there but the truth is, some people do. While wearing shoes, you can run the risk of athlete’s foot or foot fungus, why put your penis through that.

ALSO READ: 5 steamy sex positions that can make men last longer in bed

Dr. Rice speaks about the risk of doing this, if the shoe is contaminated with fungus, and there is any sort of abrasion or tear on the penile skin, there is risk of infection or disease. She advises "I would have to recommend only clean, non-worn shoes for this type of activity."

4. Hole in weight equipment

The hole might look inviting, but if you're stuck they may need to cut the plate open. Good luck to your junk. play

The hole might look inviting, but if you're stuck they may need to cut the plate open. Good luck to your junk.

(Dynamo Fitness)

 

It is a really bad idea to stick your dick into weight equipment, you run the risk of it getting stuck that may require shut the flow of blood into the penis.

Author

Segun Odogwu

Segun Odogwu Hey! I'm just here to understudy the Oniranu himself, that depraved lunatic who thinks he can write what he likes. Don't worry he doesn't mind I talk about him like this. Twitter: SegunOdogwu

Top 3

1 Erotic Story/Crazy Lenny Crushing on busty neighbour,Titi [Part 5]bullet
2 Erotic Story/Edymaniac Keeping up with the adventures of slutty Ngozi...bullet
3 Erotic Story/Minxie B Lily steals sex from former classmatebullet

Hot! Pulse

Erotic Story/Mae Wilde Dangerous Addiction [Episode 15]
Bringin' Sexy Millz_Millie is so pretty and we're loving her shape!
Erotic Story/Edymaniac Keeping up with the adventures of slutty Ngozi [Part 6]
Pulse Vixen Of The Week
Get Ready To Be Famous! Pulse Vixen Of The Week