Bad Idea! 4 things you should never stick your penis into

This is something we should never have to tell anyone but hey, here we are. In attempt of desperation or rather trying to discover where the best thrusting sensation is, we find ourselves in this situation.

Self pleasure can make people adventurous, one of the funniest experiments is the old idea of a cutting a penis size hole in the mattress.

The embarrassment of getting caught doing this is unbelievable. Other things that men shouldn’t stick their dick into are below, the list was compiled by Carina Hsieh, Cosmopolitan.

1. Watermelon

It may sound like it’s a good idea, because it’s soft and would probably make it sweet thrusting your dick in and out of it. It’s a bad idea, Dr. Dana Rice, a urologist in the Washington DC area said putting your penis into the watermelon cause raise a case of serious concern for urethritis, which is the inflammation and irritation that happens to the urethra, this is separate from UTI.

She says "there is a potential that juice or fruit product could enter the urethra and cause urethritis."

2. Hole in the soap

While it may look very interesting, Dr. Rice says the concern with this is the soap can dry up your natural oils that can lead to peeled skin on your penis. And when it is peeled like this, it can make open to infections or even transmission of diseases.

3. Woman’s open toed shoe

Shoes can be smelly and dirty and you wonder why someone will stick their junk in there but the truth is, some people do. While wearing shoes, you can run the risk of athlete’s foot or foot fungus, why put your penis through that.

Dr. Rice speaks about the risk of doing this, if the shoe is contaminated with fungus, and there is any sort of abrasion or tear on the penile skin, there is risk of infection or disease. She advises "I would have to recommend only clean, non-worn shoes for this type of activity."

4. Hole in weight equipment

It is a really bad idea to stick your dick into weight equipment, you run the risk of it getting stuck that may require shut the flow of blood into the penis.