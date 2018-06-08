Amazing tips on how to be a cunnilingus pro

news

Cunnilingus is a fancy word that means oral sex performed on a woman.

A lot of people, however, don’t use “cunnilingus” in random conversation, because it has more of a sterile, academic feel.

The way it works :

The giver uses their lips and tongue, usually focusing on a woman’s vulva and clitoris and it's pretty amazing if you’ve never tried it. Apart from cunnilingus, oral sex can be called other slangs like eating pussy, rug munching, and muff diving which are just a few of the more popular ones. The point is, it doesn’t matter what you call it, as long as you’re getting it whenever you need it.

How to do it like a pro:

Most girls either want you to suck on the clitoris, move your tongue in a circle, or move the tongue up and down and sideways. You can start slowly and with a light touch, then working up to more speed and pressure as you get feedback.

You can also work from the outside in, starting with the woman’s full body and working your way to the clitoris, to build up anticipation. Licking like an ice cream cone can progress to a tongue move called “flicking,” in which you make your tongue very firm and move it quickly on the clitoris.

To make it more fun, you can also include your fingers to stroke the area or insert your fingers (fingering) into her vagina. Oral and finger stimulation simultaneously is sometimes referred to as a Venus butterfly.