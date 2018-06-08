Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Hot! Pulse >

Amazing tips on how to be a cunnilingus pro

Oral Sex Amazing tips on how to be a cunnilingus pro

Who doesn't love to get a good head? I know we all do.

  • Published:
Amazing tips on how to be a cunnilingus pro play

Learn how to eat it right down there

(Citifmonline)

Related Articles

Clitoris Surprising signs he doesn't know how to eat it right
Climax Simple ways to have an orgasm with or without a partner
Dry Ejaculation What is a dry orgasm?
Breasts Interesting things your boobs could tell you about your health
Vagina What causes dryness down there
Nipples 5 things that make it darker
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Cunnilingus is a fancy word that means oral sex performed on a woman.

A lot of people, however, don’t use “cunnilingus” in random conversation, because it has more of a sterile, academic feel.

ALSO READ: How edging can improve your sexual performance

The way it works :

The giver uses their lips and tongue, usually focusing on a woman’s vulva and clitoris and it's pretty amazing if you’ve never tried it.  Apart from cunnilingus, oral sex can be called other slangs like eating pussy, rug munching, and muff diving which are just a few of the more popular ones. The point is, it doesn’t matter what you call it, as long as you’re getting it whenever you need it.

How to do it like a pro:

Most girls either want you to suck on the clitoris, move your tongue in a circle, or move the tongue up and down and sideways. You can start slowly and with a light touch, then working up to more speed and pressure as you get feedback.

You can also work from the outside in, starting with the woman’s full body and working your way to the clitoris, to build up anticipation. Licking like an ice cream cone can progress to a tongue move called “flicking,” in which you make your tongue very firm and move it quickly on the clitoris.

ALSO READ: 5 things that are way deeper than the size of your penis

To make it more fun, you can also include your fingers to stroke the area or insert your fingers (fingering) into her vagina. Oral and finger stimulation simultaneously is sometimes referred to as a Venus butterfly.

Author

Sarah Babs

Sarah Babs Is the Hot Pulse Reporter at Pulse A graduate of History Education with a diploma in Mass Communication. Sarah is interested in fashion, writing, modeling, shoes, music, movies and swimming.

Top 3

1 Handjobs Ways to give legendary "handie"bullet
2 The D 5 things that are way deeper than the size of your penisbullet
3 Dry Ejaculation What is a dry orgasm?bullet

Hot! Pulse

This is why you get so horny during your period
Libido This is why you get so horny during your period
Is it possible to masturbate too much?
Solo Sex Is it possible to masturbate too much?
3 mind-blowing sex positions for multiple orgasms
Sex 3 mind-blowing positions for multiple orgasms
3 coitus positions that are better when you add a pillow
Sex 3 coitus positions that are better when you add a pillow