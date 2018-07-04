Amazing tips for better sex when you have endometriosis

news

Endometriosis occurs when uterine tissue molds outside of the uterus. “Endometrial implants,” as this tissue is referred to, can be found on the ovaries, fallopian tubes, bowels, bladder and anywhere else in the pelvis.

This condition can be greatly distressing for many women, especially in the days surrounding your menstrual cycle.While some women with endometriosis don’t experience symptoms, most do. Pain is more commonly seen before and during the period and includes painful periods, painful sex, lower back pain and pelvic pain.

So if you are suffering from chronic endometriosis pain, but want to have a hot sex life too, below are some things you can do to make sex better with endometriosis.

1. Pain during sex

How endometriosis affects your sex life depends on where the uterine tissue develops in your body, and symptoms will vary from woman to woman. Pain during sex can happen when the uterine tissue is located in the pelvic region. For some women, pain can be so intense that penetration is nearly impossible, and sometimes totally impossible. If the implants are on nerves, ligaments and tissue stretched during sex, pain can be significant. An inability to have penetrative sex can cause serious emotional stress on someone. You can feel like your body is betraying you, taking away your comfort, but also your ability to enjoy sexual pleasure.

2. Communicate with your partner

Communication is a huge thing in any healthy relationship, but when you’re dealing with chronic pain it becomes especially important. Now is not the time to bottle up your feelings. So open up and let your partner know what you’re feeling. You have a right to have comfortable sex. If you don’t talk to your partner, there is no way to get around the pain in order to have better sex. You don’t want this already difficult condition to mess your life up. Possibly you let your partner know that during your period when the pain is especially bad, you don’t want to have sexual contact.

3. Explore your body

Be explorative and adventurous. You can look at endometriosis as a hardship you can’t deal with, or you can choose to use it as an opportunity to change how you experience pleasure. Try new positions. You may find one that feels more comfortable than others. Don’t be afraid to be creative.

4. Use lube

Never ever skip out on lube. No one ever should, but this is especially critical for those dealing with endometriosis. Since vaginal dryness is a common cause of painful sex it’s always best to make sure you have a ‘go to’ vaginal lubrication during sex.